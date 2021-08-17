Quite. You wouldnt wish it on your your worst enemy or their families (who actually deal with the brutal and devastating impact).



Absolute c*nt of a disease. We went through it with her Dad, first the early signs, but he was a right hypocondriac, so when he kept saying he was losing it and tapping his head, we just thought it was him being him, but then we started to realise what is was, things like calling his other daughter him not her, forgetting peoples names etc. When he deteriorated though, it was so quick it was scary - Christmas he was fine as could be considering, we went away for a week early Jan and he had changed so much when we got back he had to go in a home. He as a person died about Feb/March 2018, his body died in April 2019. The man we knew had gone and it just became a waiting game until he died. He'd had flashes of memory, but most of the time he didn't have a clue who we were and he couldn't recognise people he'd known for 40 or 50 years, he didn't recognise his own brother. Its fucking cruel the way dementia patients are kept alive, you'd not be that tight with a dog.Her Ma is now in a home with it, she thinks she's in Spain on holiday, so at least she's happy.