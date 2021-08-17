« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
August 17, 2021, 06:22:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 16, 2021, 07:43:00 pm
Read a subheadline (Athletic?) that said something along the lines of Varane will only add to/enhance the ball-playing composure at CB alongside Maguire.

Almost as if composure is already present in abundance

As if Maguire can play the ball
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 01:10:10 am
I see Blue
   Hes glorioussss

Any sign of the gif of them defending away to Istanbul?  You know the one that prompted Ole getting an extension
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 01:14:29 am
Quote from: OkieRedman on August 16, 2021, 07:01:10 pm
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1427146077321433091.html

How is our wage bill higher than United? They pay their squad players squat? If their is such a disparity at some point it will all fall apart, right?

We won the CL then PL and our contracts are performance based. If wed have performed like United those seasons, our wage bill would have been lower.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:31:57 am
Quote from: ToneLa on August 17, 2021, 06:22:44 pm
As if Maguire can play the ball
Of course he can! He plays the ball out of the park, I've seen the gifs.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:26:06 pm
After Bobby Charltons diagnosis, Denis Law sadly now confirmed same. Alzheimers and vascular dementia.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58268041
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:47:45 pm
How many times did Maguire during the Euros "bring the ball out", e,g  run with the ball into space then hit a cross field pass into touch for a throw in, i swear he did about 6-7 times against Germany and Italy.

Laughable how he's classed a ball playing CB, he's utter shit with the ball at his feet, he's nothing more than a low block defender who's good in the air because of his granite thick slahead who turns like a tugboat and looks like he's running in treacle.

Redcafe have eyesight issues, the majority of them think he's World Class from the top 5 CB's in World thread where his name pops up at an alarming rate. ;D

He would never ever start in our team, to slow for a high line and shit with the ball at his feet.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:49:09 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:26:06 pm
After Bobby Charltons diagnosis, Denis Law sadly now confirmed same. Alzheimers and vascular dementia.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58268041
Terrible news.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:46:35 pm
And - regardless of that - there will no doubt be many, many RAWK posters who's day-to-day lives have been and/or are impacted by dementia.  I hope I've misinterpreted the original post somehow, but I can't see many different angles on it.
Quite. You wouldnt wish it on your your worst enemy or their families (who actually deal with the brutal and devastating impact).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:52:59 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quite. You wouldnt wish it on your your worst enemy or their families (who actually deal with the brutal and devastating impact).

Baffled to see that (an early, now-deleted post) from such a long-term/frequent poster.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:00:18 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quite. You wouldnt wish it on your your worst enemy or their families (who actually deal with the brutal and devastating impact).
Was talking to my mum at the weekend and how we didn't see the early signs of it in dad. The decline , once diagnosed was very much as predicted a stepped fall off in processing. You'd sort of get used to where he was at and then he'd suddenly get a lot worse. Definitely not a gradual decline. Not sure which is worse.  We couldn't see him towards the end due to covid restrictions and I doubt the staff in his care home will ever genuinely tell us what he was like. He was lovely with them 90 percent of the time and then every so often would fly off the handle.  Quite a few took time to attend the funeral as soon guess they generally liked him. It's a yet another shitty disease too many of is will have to deal with .
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:23:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:00:18 pm
Was talking to my mum at the weekend and how we didn't see the early signs of it in dad. The decline , once diagnosed was very much as predicted a stepped fall off in processing. You'd sort of get used to where he was at and then he'd suddenly get a lot worse. Definitely not a gradual decline. Not sure which is worse.  We couldn't see him towards the end due to covid restrictions and I doubt the staff in his care home will ever genuinely tell us what he was like. He was lovely with them 90 percent of the time and then every so often would fly off the handle.  Quite a few took time to attend the funeral as soon guess they generally liked him. It's a yet another shitty disease too many of is will have to deal with .

Glad to see the earlier & somewhat confusing post has been removed.

Really sorry to hear of anyone affected by (either directly or in proximity to) dementia, but that must have been particularly difficult during the last year or so.  Nice that some of the staff took the time, and that you were able to appreciate that amidst an obviously difficult time.  Hope you've got many happy memories to cherish with your mum & other loved ones.

An elderly family-friend and lifelong United supporter has struggled with increasingly declining health during the last few years (though not dementia) - makes me sad to think of him & his own struggles, but also that he's got the added weight of seeing his heroes in such decline at this stage of their lives too.  I've got a feeling that Denis Law was his favourite.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:38:23 pm
Thanks jackh. We had some tremendous support really, and I guess it's another hazard of old age. At least know theres some understanding of how it affects people so we can endeavour to make it less stressful for them. It totally changes how people perceive the world. And without going all meta, our perception is really all we have.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:39:07 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:47:45 pm
How many times did Maguire during the Euros "bring the ball out", e,g  run with the ball into space then hit a cross field pass into touch for a throw in, i swear he did about 6-7 times against Germany and Italy.

Laughable how he's classed a ball playing CB, he's utter shit with the ball at his feet, he's nothing more than a low block defender who's good in the air because of his granite thick slahead who turns like a tugboat and looks like he's running in treacle.

Redcafe have eyesight issues, the majority of them think he's World Class from the top 5 CB's in World thread where his name pops up at an alarming rate. ;D

He would never ever start in our team, to slow for a high line and shit with the ball at his feet.



You're being harsh there mate, he's top top drawer, none of our CB's could do this

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:47:36 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:51:20 pm
Quite. You wouldnt wish it on your your worst enemy or their families (who actually deal with the brutal and devastating impact).

Absolute c*nt of a disease. We went through it with her Dad, first the early signs, but he was a right hypocondriac, so when he kept saying he was losing it and tapping his head, we just thought it was him being him, but then we started to realise what is was, things like calling his other daughter him not her, forgetting peoples names etc. When he deteriorated though, it was so quick it was scary - Christmas he was fine as could be considering, we went away for a week early Jan and he had changed so much when we got back he had to go in a home. He as a person died about Feb/March 2018, his body died in April 2019. The man we knew had gone and it just became a waiting game until he died. He'd had flashes of memory, but most of the time he didn't have a clue who we were and he couldn't recognise people he'd known for 40 or 50 years, he didn't recognise his own brother.  Its fucking cruel the way dementia patients are kept alive, you'd not be that tight with a dog.

Her Ma is now in a home with it, she thinks she's in Spain on holiday, so at least she's happy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:02:22 pm
So sorry to hear that Rob. We were allowed I to see him pass away bit he wasn't really with us. Not sure if in the months leading up to that he recognise us. Maybe a small mercy we didn't have to face that. Dad struggled lots to talk before covid kept us away so we ended up talking and he genuinely seemed happy to listen. Not sure how much went in but he always enjoyed company so I guess he was just pleased to see us.
Not sure if I've grieved properly over this yet so apologies for rambling on about it here.  I suspect rawk has a dementia thread somewhere.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:16:36 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on August 16, 2021, 07:01:10 pm
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1427146077321433091.html

How is our wage bill higher than United? They pay their squad players squat? If their is such a disparity at some point it will all fall apart, right?

can't be right, surely?!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:35:47 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 04:16:36 pm
can't be right, surely?!

Yes it is.  Why do you think none of our players are ever agitating for a move?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:47:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:39:07 pm
You're being harsh there mate, he's top top drawer, none of our CB's could do this



None of them can do no look defending either, get rid

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xGNhmpc9iEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xGNhmpc9iEY</a>
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:49:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Absolute c*nt of a disease. We went through it with her Dad, first the early signs, but he was a right hypocondriac, so when he kept saying he was losing it and tapping his head, we just thought it was him being him, but then we started to realise what is was, things like calling his other daughter him not her, forgetting peoples names etc. When he deteriorated though, it was so quick it was scary - Christmas he was fine as could be considering, we went away for a week early Jan and he had changed so much when we got back he had to go in a home. He as a person died about Feb/March 2018, his body died in April 2019. The man we knew had gone and it just became a waiting game until he died. He'd had flashes of memory, but most of the time he didn't have a clue who we were and he couldn't recognise people he'd known for 40 or 50 years, he didn't recognise his own brother.  Its fucking cruel the way dementia patients are kept alive, you'd not be that tight with a dog.

Her Ma is now in a home with it, she thinks she's in Spain on holiday, so at least she's happy.

Sorry to hear that mate.  It's an awful thing to go through.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:26:06 pm
After Bobby Charltons diagnosis, Denis Law sadly now confirmed same. Alzheimers and vascular dementia.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58268041

Ahhh. Thats terrible.
I loved watching Denis Law except when he played against us.
Shanks knew how great he was, but Busby signed him.
That backheel against United and the look of anguish on his face because he had effectively put them down was one of the most enduring images.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 05:59:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:00:18 pm
Was talking to my mum at the weekend and how we didn't see the early signs of it in dad. The decline , once diagnosed was very much as predicted a stepped fall off in processing. You'd sort of get used to where he was at and then he'd suddenly get a lot worse. Definitely not a gradual decline. Not sure which is worse.  We couldn't see him towards the end due to covid restrictions and I doubt the staff in his care home will ever genuinely tell us what he was like. He was lovely with them 90 percent of the time and then every so often would fly off the handle.  Quite a few took time to attend the funeral as soon guess they generally liked him. It's a yet another shitty disease too many of is will have to deal with .
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:47:36 pm
Absolute c*nt of a disease. We went through it with her Dad, first the early signs, but he was a right hypocondriac, so when he kept saying he was losing it and tapping his head, we just thought it was him being him, but then we started to realise what is was, things like calling his other daughter him not her, forgetting peoples names etc. When he deteriorated though, it was so quick it was scary - Christmas he was fine as could be considering, we went away for a week early Jan and he had changed so much when we got back he had to go in a home. He as a person died about Feb/March 2018, his body died in April 2019. The man we knew had gone and it just became a waiting game until he died. He'd had flashes of memory, but most of the time he didn't have a clue who we were and he couldn't recognise people he'd known for 40 or 50 years, he didn't recognise his own brother.  Its fucking cruel the way dementia patients are kept alive, you'd not be that tight with a dog.

Her Ma is now in a home with it, she thinks she's in Spain on holiday, so at least she's happy.
Sorry to hear that, both of you. And Paul, can understand your earlier response now. Have both professional and personal (although not immediate family) experience but if its any consolation, research is advancing to the point where Im confident that, other than early-onset, anyone younger than 60 now (and their family) isnt going to suffer to the same extent.

Had a heated debate about this a while back with a colleague who just didnt get it. For anyone unaffected, and even for those who have been, Id really recommend streaming The Father (Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Coleman). Its a very tough watch but brilliantly conceived and performed (Oscar win for Hopkins), giving the viewer the perspective and an inkling of what its like to have the disease.
