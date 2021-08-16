'2021 Uefa Europe League Final | VILLARREAL 1-1 MAN. UNITED | Official Film' - a 12 minute film by UEFA:-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ANEBe331IKQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ANEBe331IKQ</a>



^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ANEBe331IKQ



Still glorious, they truly thought all they had to do was turn up.