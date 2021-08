Finishing is a very high variance thing though. You're gonna have good days and bad days when it comes to finishing. Creating lots of chances is a better indicator of future good performance than finishing.



But then cant you argue they have to create the chances TO finish in the first place? They weren’t hitting chancers from 45 yards, it was good chances created and finished. The chances of them being that clinical week in week out are of course slim but they created decent chances to score from there’s little to suggest they wont keep creating, they have more options in attack than the vast majority of the league