« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1116104 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,001
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17520 on: July 30, 2021, 09:18:08 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 29, 2021, 08:58:21 pm
They've cancelled their friendly against Preston due to a COVID outbreak

Who's got the outbreak, them or Preston?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,433
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17521 on: July 30, 2021, 09:22:04 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 30, 2021, 09:01:54 am
Ole: I am very happy to have reached an agreement (with the Real Madrid), Early he is a winner, and he is a player that we have been following for many years. I know that Mr. Ferguson he was very, very close to signing him at the time"

So red nose wanted to sign him, and here we are 10 years later Ole fulfilling his master's dream

Hell be going for Shearer and Vieira next then.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,433
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17522 on: July 30, 2021, 09:22:54 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 30, 2021, 09:18:08 am
Who's got the outbreak, them or Preston?

Covid? Preston

Inbreeding? United
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17523 on: July 30, 2021, 09:43:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 30, 2021, 09:22:04 am
Hell be going for Shearer and Vieira next then.

 ;D ;D


Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,675
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17524 on: July 30, 2021, 09:50:23 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 30, 2021, 09:01:54 am
Ole: I am very happy to have reached an agreement (with the Real Madrid), Early he is a winner, and he is a player that we have been following for many years. I know that Mr. Ferguson he was very, very close to signing him at the time"

So red nose wanted to sign him, and here we are 10 years later Ole fulfilling his master's dream

Surely you've made that up.
Made me smile though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,651
  • Dutch Class
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17525 on: July 30, 2021, 10:08:10 am »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,001
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17526 on: July 30, 2021, 12:01:27 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,922
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17527 on: July 30, 2021, 09:03:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 30, 2021, 09:22:04 am
Hell be going for Shearer and Vieira next then.
Blackburn's Tugay too
Logged

Online Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17528 on: August 1, 2021, 04:32:28 am »
Looking at their squad they are favourites for third place now, after winning the transfer window.
« Last Edit: August 1, 2021, 05:01:30 am by Bjornar »
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17529 on: August 1, 2021, 02:21:32 pm »
It's between them and City for the title this year. According to their own fans
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17530 on: August 1, 2021, 02:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on August  1, 2021, 02:21:32 pm
It's between them and City for the title this year. According to their own fans

So, the 2nd place Merseyside Reds to win it, after the leaders AbuDhabi* Blues get a points docking due to being sportswashers? And if course, Ole at the Wheel to drive Man U to the dizzying heights of 3rd...

1. Abu Dhabi FC*
2. Merseyside Reds (C)
3. Ole's boys


The title is indeed between Man City and Man Utd.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17531 on: August 1, 2021, 03:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on August  1, 2021, 02:21:32 pm
It's between them and City for the title this year. According to their own fans

Which title do you mean? Worst ROI, perhaps?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17532 on: August 1, 2021, 03:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on August  1, 2021, 02:21:32 pm
It's between them and City for the title this year. According to their own fans

Which one, the finishing second place to Liverpool title or the biggest bunch of cheating diving twats title?
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17533 on: August 1, 2021, 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on August  1, 2021, 02:21:32 pm
It's between them and City for the title this year. According to their own fans
I see what you did to there
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17534 on: August 1, 2021, 11:15:02 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on August  1, 2021, 02:34:53 pm
So, the 2nd place Merseyside Reds to win it, after the leaders AbuDhabi* Blues get a points docking due to being sportswashers? And if course, Ole at the Wheel to drive Man U to the dizzying heights of 3rd...

1. Abu Dhabi FC*
2. Merseyside Reds (C)
3. Ole's boys


The title is indeed between Man City and Man Utd.

Is that you Tom?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17535 on: August 1, 2021, 11:55:11 pm »
did they buy anyone today?

shady c*nts with their manufactured protests
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17536 on: August 2, 2021, 01:33:05 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on August  1, 2021, 11:55:11 pm
did they buy anyone today?

shady c*nts with their manufactured protests

Every time I think about it I just get fucking disgusted. They broke into the fucking stadium, got a game called off and absolutely fucking nothing happened to them. Then they tried to do it again, our team had to sneak into their stadium under the cover of darkness (and still played them off the park) and STILL nothing happened to them. Quite the opposite actually, the media fucking backed them. Now they're spunking hundreds of millions again and it's all passable. Sickening.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17537 on: August 2, 2021, 07:36:29 am »
Quote from: a little break on August  2, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Every time I think about it I just get fucking disgusted. They broke into the fucking stadium, got a game called off and absolutely fucking nothing happened to them. Then they tried to do it again, our team had to sneak into their stadium under the cover of darkness (and still played them off the park) and STILL nothing happened to them. Quite the opposite actually, the media fucking backed them. Now they're spunking hundreds of millions again and it's all passable. Sickening.

And when all the shit kicked off ahead of England's games against Denmark and Italy the journalists up and down the country were like "We don't know where this has come from!"
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17538 on: August 2, 2021, 08:42:30 am »
Quote from: a little break on August  2, 2021, 01:33:05 am
Every time I think about it I just get fucking disgusted. They broke into the fucking stadium, got a game called off and absolutely fucking nothing happened to them. Then they tried to do it again, our team had to sneak into their stadium under the cover of darkness (and still played them off the park) and STILL nothing happened to them. Quite the opposite actually, the media fucking backed them. Now they're spunking hundreds of millions again and it's all passable. Sickening.
It felt like the narrative around that was driven by Sky and particularly Gary Neville who had suckered the whole nation into "ESL bad, UEFA and Sky good".  I agree with the former of that over-simplistic argument but the latter have been corrupting football for most of my lifetime.

Klopp warned about igniting it but Neville ploughed on anyway and that was the result of it.  There was no uproar because the protestors were framed as the good guys fighting a just cause.  The reality, that I'm sure will be lost in time, is that the ESL had fallen flat on its face nearly two weeks earlier and the protest was primarily about them wanting the Glazers to spend more money (or sell the club to someone like Abu Dhabi who would shower them in new toys every summer).

There are right and wrong ways to protest and I'd say they were a way off in wounding a policeman (/security guard?), smashing a camera, swinging from the crossbar and calling out Carragher for being scouse.  Neville - self appointed spokesman of the "good guys" - shaking hands with the fan who threatened Carragher was pathetic.

Also, don't forget Solskjaer trying to make out they were the victims and using it as an excuse for them losing to us.  That argument conveniently overlooks that we started the game really slowly and were 1-0 down with half an hour played.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17539 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 am »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,675
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17540 on: Yesterday at 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:54:47 am
Statsbomb preview. https://statsbomb.com/2021/08/manchester-united-season-preview-2021-22/

(Am enjoying these.)
Thanks for that. Best non rawk thing I've read in a while.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,145
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17541 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »


Luke Shaw with the bread, Cheeseburger, fries and chips  :D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,322
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17542 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
No pudding though, so he's obviously looking after himself.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17543 on: Today at 11:57:37 am »
Im guessing there was no food challenge on in that restaurant.
Logged
AHA!

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17544 on: Today at 12:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:52:04 am


Luke Shaw with the bread, Cheeseburger, fries and chips  :D

They need to sign a vegan before the window closes.

Also, WTF is skink that Pereira is having for a starter? Isn't that a lizard?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,116
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17545 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
Greenwoods a fucking heathen
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17546 on: Today at 12:09:53 pm »
Luke's on a cheeseburger/bread diet then.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17547 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:07:15 pm
Greenwoods a fucking heathen

Absolutely
Logged
Believer

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17548 on: Today at 12:18:02 pm »
Luke Shaw was the first one i scrolled down quickly to see what he was having.

I'm disappointed he never went for the pudding and sides.

#LimitedCaloriesLukeShaw


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17549 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:07:15 pm
Greenwoods a fucking heathen

Whats with JLINGZ selection?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,116
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17550 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:18:03 pm
Whats with JLINGZ selection?

Probably needs softer foods as his teeth won't have fully developed yet
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,001
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17551 on: Today at 12:22:19 pm »
Mo would not be impressed with all those bread eaters.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 434 435 436 437 438 [439]   Go Up
« previous next »
 