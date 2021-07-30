Every time I think about it I just get fucking disgusted. They broke into the fucking stadium, got a game called off and absolutely fucking nothing happened to them. Then they tried to do it again, our team had to sneak into their stadium under the cover of darkness (and still played them off the park) and STILL nothing happened to them. Quite the opposite actually, the media fucking backed them. Now they're spunking hundreds of millions again and it's all passable. Sickening.



It felt like the narrative around that was driven by Sky and particularly Gary Neville who had suckered the whole nation into "ESL bad, UEFA and Sky good". I agree with the former of that over-simplistic argument but the latter have been corrupting football for most of my lifetime.Klopp warned about igniting it but Neville ploughed on anyway and that was the result of it. There was no uproar because the protestors were framed as the good guys fighting a just cause. The reality, that I'm sure will be lost in time, is that the ESL had fallen flat on its face nearly two weeks earlier and the protest was primarily about them wanting the Glazers to spend more money (or sell the club to someone like Abu Dhabi who would shower them in new toys every summer).There are right and wrong ways to protest and I'd say they were a way off in wounding a policeman (/security guard?), smashing a camera, swinging from the crossbar and calling out Carragher for being scouse. Neville - self appointed spokesman of the "good guys" - shaking hands with the fan who threatened Carragher was pathetic.Also, don't forget Solskjaer trying to make out they were the victims and using it as an excuse for them losing to us. That argument conveniently overlooks that we started the game really slowly and were 1-0 down with half an hour played.