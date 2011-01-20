They have by far the lowest wages to earnings ratio of the big clubs. Our wages are 58% of our earnings, and it's healthy (the aim is to keep it 60% or below). Theirs is 53%.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Dont think they sing it any more do they? Or is it just because you dont see them in the Champions League much so doesnt register?
Dont buy that, or else its not updated recently. Given the increasingly closing gap and the frankly insane wages theyre paying their players there (even some who have left), I dont believe it.
They are a big club with money to spend. Why do they have to?
FFP and Covid.
Think they will struggle to get the striker they want.
They struggled to get the manager they want.
Conte in the wings ready to step in. Probably on a retainer
Be scared.......
Who exactly has FFP affected significantly? Its been one of the biggest laughing stocks in the history of football, such a pointless exercise that isnt even upheld
Thing is I am. They've made two really good signings.
Thing is I am. They've made two really good signings.
It was well censored by the Manc loving media.
I'd be interested to see the odds on which poster sarcastically posts 'Great they keep winning so Solskjaer stays ' after they beat Leeds on the first day. Some decent money to be made there.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]