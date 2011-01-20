« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17480 on: Today at 09:27:28 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:19:59 am
They have by far the lowest wages to earnings ratio of the big clubs. Our wages are 58% of our earnings, and it's healthy (the aim is to keep it 60% or below). Theirs is 53%.
Dont buy that, or else its not updated recently. Given the increasingly closing gap and the frankly insane wages theyre paying their players there (even some who have left), I dont believe it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17481 on: Today at 09:28:40 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:16:28 am

Dont think they sing it any more do they? Or is it just because you dont see them in the Champions League much so doesnt register?
That and No.6 Nick. Double their spawny haul.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17482 on: Today at 09:37:11 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:27:28 am
Dont buy that, or else its not updated recently. Given the increasingly closing gap and the frankly insane wages theyre paying their players there (even some who have left), I dont believe it.

Admittedly, the figures were from a couple of seasons ago, when we had to pay bonuses for winning the European Cup and Premier League. Man United have prudently saved money by veering from such unnecessary expenses. I'd imagine our wage bill last season may have lowered a little, although we shouldn't be planning on that basis.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17483 on: Today at 09:53:43 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:54:55 am
They are a big club with money to spend. Why do they have to?

FFP and Covid.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17484 on: Today at 10:43:53 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:43 am
FFP and Covid.

But they have money spend, be it what they earn or what their owners have given them. They will probably sign a midfielder as well. Think they will struggle to get the striker they want.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17485 on: Today at 10:47:05 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:43:53 am
Think they will struggle to get the striker they want.
They struggled to get the manager they want.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17486 on: Today at 11:36:36 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:47:05 am
They struggled to get the manager they want.

Conte in the wings ready to step in. Probably on a retainer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17487 on: Today at 11:44:52 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:36:36 am
Conte in the wings ready to step in. Probably on a retainer
Hes famously very financially-motivated (took Chelsea and Inter to the cleaners) so wouldnt surprise me in the slightest.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17488 on: Today at 04:35:12 pm
Be scared....... https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57981122

The luminaries of Clinton Morrison and Leon Osman bigging up Varane's impact for United.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17489 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:53:43 am
FFP and Covid.

Who exactly has FFP affected significantly? Its been one of the biggest laughing stocks in the history of football, such a pointless exercise that isnt even upheld
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17490 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:35:12 pm
Be scared.......


Thing is I am.

They've made two really good signings.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17491 on: Today at 04:43:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:40:06 pm
Who exactly has FFP affected significantly? Its been one of the biggest laughing stocks in the history of football, such a pointless exercise that isnt even upheld

I'd imagine its impacted the clubs who have actually abided by it quite significantly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17492 on: Today at 04:46:25 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:40:53 pm
Thing is I am.

They've made two really good signings.
Who will be coached, managed and deployed by a sycophantic charlatan with imposter syndrome.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17493 on: Today at 04:47:31 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:40:53 pm
Thing is I am.

They've made two really good signings.

As long as Guardiola and Klopp are here, with  Smeagol they aren't winning the league.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17494 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm
I'd be interested to see the odds on which poster sarcastically posts 'Great they keep winning so Solskjaer stays  ::)' after they beat Leeds on the first day. Some decent money to be made there.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17495 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm
Great to see United fans being rewarded for invading the stadium, with big buys like Varane and Sancho. A real lesson for fans at other clubs...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17496 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:03:08 am
It was well censored by the Manc loving media.

I wont post it, due to certain referenes but its documented on the republic of mancunia website that the players sang it in Moscow
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17497 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:50:12 pm
I'd be interested to see the odds on which poster sarcastically posts 'Great they keep winning so Solskjaer stays  ::)' after they beat Leeds on the first day. Some decent money to be made there.

That doesn't make sense if anyone does, because, well, job already done. 4 year contract.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17498 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:50:12 pm
I'd be interested to see the odds on which poster sarcastically posts 'Great they keep winning so Solskjaer stays  ::)' after they beat Leeds on the first day. Some decent money to be made there.


They play Leeds on opening day?!  Blimey, that literally could end up a cricket score like with us last year.
