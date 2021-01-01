« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17440 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Today at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4
Thats not the only clip out there. Ferdinand surrounded by Scholes, Giggs, Rooney and couple of others in another group.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17441 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:32:00 pm
£42 million is a hefty fee for a player with 1 year left on his deal.

Still, money is no object to Man Utd when it comes to transfers, and it no doubt improves them!

Together with wages and signing on fee, its over £150m for a five year deal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17442 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Today at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4

How could they continue singing if they didnt already know the words?

Ive seen the clip of Ferdinand et al singing it too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17443 on: Today at 08:13:15 pm
I watched Ferdinand sing it myself.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17444 on: Today at 08:23:36 pm
Another smell of my fart
by Janis Joplin

You're out on the streets drinking big
And baby, deep down in your heart, I guess you know that it ain't right
Never, never, never, never, never, never hear me when I fart on you at night
Wayne, and i fart all the time
But each time I tell myself that I, well I can't stand the smell
But you when pass out in my chair, I'll drop trou once again

I said come on, come on, come on, come on and take it
Take another little smell of my shit now, baby
Taste it, taste another little bit of my farts now, darling, yeah
Have another little smell of my fart now, baby
Well, you know your viral, wayne, cause you passed out too soon
oh yes indeed

https://youtu.be/UcreNyLjIhs
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17445 on: Today at 08:39:19 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:13:15 pm
I watched Ferdinand sing it myself.

As have I
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17446 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:15:06 pm
I take it we wont see many Glazer protests this year.

Buy them some toys and they shut up. Prats.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17447 on: Today at 09:52:37 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:15:06 pm
I take it we wont see many Glazer protests this year.

Wait till after a few bad results. The Norwich scarves will be right back out
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17448 on: Today at 09:55:06 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 07:34:52 pm
Signing a few decent players these feckers😞

They are, they appear excellent signings, but other than decent players there are 3 things you can't win a league without I reckon. A top class keeper, a top class manager and luck. 1 out of 3 aint bad.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17449 on: Today at 09:59:44 pm
Yeah, I'll have to say sorry to North London (and Leicester) but there is clearly a top 4 now with us, both Manchester teams and Chelsea.  Not that one of those other 3 couldn't pull it off but almost everything will have to go right for them and a lot has to go wrong for one of the others just for top 4 let alone actually winning the league.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17450 on: Today at 10:02:58 pm
Quote from: VyvyanBasterd on Today at 07:54:26 pm
The clip was on the season review video. It shows a few players (Vidic, Nani, O'Shea, Anderson, Fletcher, Brown and VDS) singing along to the song with the fans. Fletcher, Brown and VDS clearly stop and don't sing the "without killing anyone" part. Anderson, Nani and Vidic, who clearly don't know the words carry on singing. The only one that carries on singing while possible knowing the next words is O'Shea. The idea that the players as a whole were singing the sing is absurd and misleading.

Here is the clip - https://streamable.com/funae4

Talking out of your fucking arse. There is/was another video showing some of their players singing it. I clearly remember Ferdinand leading the charge the utter c*nt.
