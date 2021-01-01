Anfield, when we were struggling badly and they shit the bed, shows everything you need to know about them, especially as you see who beat us in that awful run.



Do you remember the pundits heaping praise on the Man U defence afterwards for keeping out our attack? Crazy times.They were top, at full strength and we had Fabinho and Hendo as our central defence and TheShaq in central midfield. Despite that we had double their possession and double their shots. The same midget mentality they've had whenever they've got close to a trophy came to the fore in that game as well.They've made (/are making) some really good signings but this isn't the Fergie era where they can just bully their way to trophies. Solskjaer is the weakest manager of any of the contenders and that will tell.