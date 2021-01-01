« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1097437 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,050
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17400 on: Yesterday at 03:41:02 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 03:25:05 pm
Don't be silly

You're right. He's not as good as Lovren.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
  • Bam!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17401 on: Yesterday at 03:46:41 pm »
I think top 4 would be amazing for them this season. Klopp with a full squad, Tuchel and Guardiola with great squads. Ole would do really well to get 4th and maybe the last 16 in the Champions League.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17402 on: Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:39:01 pm
That's like one of those clips of someone's performance when they've been done for match fixing.

I'm surprised how weak he is in that video. Getting bullied by fucking Sterling.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,050
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17403 on: Yesterday at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
I'm surprised how weak he is in that video. Getting bullied by fucking Sterling.

Ahh but, fearless Captain Maguire will teach him the Manchester United way and art of falling over to win a free kick.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17404 on: Yesterday at 04:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:48:19 pm
I'm surprised how weak he is in that video. Getting bullied by fucking Sterling.
Lindelof is also as weak as wet toilet paper.

Theyll make a formidable pairing midway through the season, when Maguire is breaking rocks with his head in a Greek jail.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,190
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17405 on: Yesterday at 05:16:57 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 04:10:52 pm
Lindelof is also as weak as wet toilet paper.

Theyll make a formidable pairing midway through the season, when Maguire is breaking rocks with his head in a Greek jail.
Maguire is never going to jail. Imagine the headspace he'd need...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,440
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17406 on: Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:53:03 am
They were the worst runners-up I can remember for a very long time. We turned them over at Old Trafford and the gulf in class was obvious to see. It was almost as one-sided as Boxing Day '78. They've finished 5th or 6th in the past and had a much better team than the misfits who played us last season.

Anfield, when we were struggling badly and they shit the bed, shows everything you need to know about them, especially as you see who beat us in that awful run.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17407 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:35:27 pm
With their spending since Ole took over they should most definitely be challenging for the league.



Glazers out

#skint
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,539
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17408 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm »
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17409 on: Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm »
COVID was amazing for these. Out of all the clubs in the league, Chelsea and United have benefited the most from the pandemic.

A completely different side in empty stadiums. Getting a free run at players like Sancho.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17410 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm »
I dunno if it was got the Rooney thread locked but i do want to respond to the ppl who quoted me on the heysel songs at moscow thing - I've never seen footage of it, i've heard tell of it on twitter but never seen footage. the entirety of our celebrations are out there and i've seen it and I didn't see the players singing that
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17411 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm
Anfield, when we were struggling badly and they shit the bed, shows everything you need to know about them, especially as you see who beat us in that awful run.
Do you remember the pundits heaping praise on the Man U defence afterwards for keeping out our attack?  Crazy times.

They were top, at full strength and we had Fabinho and Hendo as our central defence and TheShaq in central midfield.  Despite that we had double their possession and double their shots.  The same midget mentality they've had whenever they've got close to a trophy came to the fore in that game as well.

They've made (/are making) some really good signings but this isn't the Fergie era where they can just bully their way to trophies.  Solskjaer is the weakest manager of any of the contenders and that will tell.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,613
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17412 on: Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
I dunno if it was got the Rooney thread locked but i do want to respond to the ppl who quoted me on the heysel songs at moscow thing - I've never seen footage of it, i've heard tell of it on twitter but never seen footage. the entirety of our celebrations are out there and i've seen it and I didn't see the players singing that
Fair play lad. And I know you'd be as disgusted as anyone if you did see footage. You're not all bad.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17413 on: Today at 06:04:14 am »
Crazy they've outspent fucking Real Madrid and City combined since 2018. Absolutely wild.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,190
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17414 on: Today at 06:26:02 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:04:14 am
Crazy they've outspent fucking Real Madrid and City combined since 2018. Absolutely wild.
Well, they made it worth it by winning a lot more troph... Oh wait... No, it was the more CL money... Oh wait...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 431 432 433 434 435 [436]   Go Up
« previous next »
 