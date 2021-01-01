If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title



for sure he will be under huge pressure to win. By the end of the trasfer window hell probably be pushing the half a billion mark in purchases.And they will be declared as 2nd favourites too behind Man City. Now of course, plenty here wont agree with that, but that is what I will expect to hear from the media, pundits and of course fans (although plenty of their own will see them as favorites.Their logic will be - they finished 2nd last year (ignoring any factors that may or may not have helped), and they will have spent probably around £200 mill if they get all their targets in. So it goes with the teritor that only way they expect them to go is up. As it should be really.