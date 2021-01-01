« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Offline Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17360 on: Today at 11:42:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:17:49 am
In 19/20, do you know where most of the penalties given before or after the season was suspended or balanced out? I do wonder if refs will still give pens for blatant dives with 30 to 40k people screaming abuse at them?

Of course they will. Remember they have VAR taking the blame (and the transparency has been minimized for this season, with the removal of the on-screen line drawing...)
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17361 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 24, 2021, 07:45:17 pm
Mediocrity?
They were 2nd in the league.

Yes, they had too many ref decisions go their way.
But their season was a big improvement on previous.

Don't think there'll be a big change this season though. They've reached their level for now I think.

They were the worst runners-up I can remember for a very long time. We turned them over at Old Trafford and the gulf in class was obvious to see. It was almost as one-sided as Boxing Day '78. They've finished 5th or 6th in the past and had a much better team than the misfits who played us last season.
Offline Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17362 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on July 24, 2021, 07:45:17 pm
Mediocrity?
They were 2nd in the league.

Yes, they had too many ref decisions go their way.
But their season was a big improvement on previous.

Don't think there'll be a big change this season though. They've reached their level for now I think.
So far Ole has got 66, 66 and 74 points in his 3 seasons so he is improving. 74 points isn't really good enough given how much he spends. He really needs an 80+ point season this season.
Offline Kalito

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17363 on: Today at 12:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:53:03 am
They were the worst runners-up I can remember for a very long time. We turned them over at Old Trafford and the gulf in class was obvious to see. It was almost as one-sided as Boxing Day '78. They've finished 5th or 6th in the past and had a much better team than the misfits who played us last season.
And that was with a rookie centre half pairing, and an entire defence that cost £8m!

Bloody marvelous!
Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17364 on: Today at 12:40:38 pm »
I think the entire league was pretty terrible this past season.

I'm glad we made the CL spots but we had a shocking season and still managed that!

The decisions and pens absolutely propped up Ole's losers.
Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17365 on: Today at 01:08:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:40:38 pm
I think the entire league was pretty terrible this past season.

I'm glad we made the CL spots but we had a shocking season and still managed that!

The decisions and pens absolutely propped up Ole's losers.

we had a shocking January to mid March. Like REALLY shocking!   Prior to that and after that, not shocking. (Villa weirdness aside).
Offline Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17366 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:01:24 pm
So far Ole has got 66, 66 and 74 points in his 3 seasons so he is improving. 74 points isn't really good enough given how much he spends. He really needs an 80+ point season this season.

IMO that 74pts is skewed by the lack of fans and it being a Covid season in general.  Their unbeaten away record doesn't happen with fans in the grounds in the same way our 6 home defeats on the bounce doesn't.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17367 on: Today at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:01:24 pm
So far Ole has got 66, 66 and 74 points in his 3 seasons so he is improving. 74 points isn't really good enough given how much he spends. He really needs an 80+ point season this season.

But, hold on there.

Man Utd don't spend any money, according to their fans
Online El Denzel Pepito

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17368 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Romano's given his 'here we go' regarding Varane. So that's Sancho and him in - Camavinga and Trippier next? Is Pogba expected to leave?

Quote
Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go!  #MUFC

Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. Flag of France

Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too.
Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17369 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:02:09 pm
Romano's given his 'here we go' regarding Varane. So that's Sancho and him in - Camavinga and Trippier next?

Is Pogba expected to leave?
I think him leaving would really help them.  Teamwork always beats talent
Online El Denzel Pepito

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17370 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:03:12 pm
I think him leaving would really help them.  Teamwork always beats talent

Yeah, I'd want Pogba to stay. On his day he can be absolute class, no denying that, but I think he does hold them back in more ways than he contributes.
Offline Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17371 on: Today at 02:09:29 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:05:16 pm
Yeah, I'd want Pogba to stay. On his day he can be absolute class, no denying that, but I think he does hold them back in more ways than he contributes.
He can never be class. He is good on the ball but his game isn't well-rounded at all.
Online El Denzel Pepito

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17372 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:09:29 pm
He can never be class. He is good on the ball but his game isn't well-rounded at all.

I agree with that to an extent, he doesn't "have it all" like someone like Gerrard did. But he's had a few select games where he's looked like a man playing amongst boys - admittedly more of those happen for France rather than for Man United.
Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17373 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title
Online fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17374 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:43 pm
If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title

He is regardless. You can't keep spending megabucks on players but also take none of the pressure. If they dont win the title its a monstrous failure.
Offline Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17375 on: Today at 02:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:43 pm
If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title


I think so. But not immediately.  According to that lot (Neville etc) they've GOT to seriously challenge this season but by no means HAVE to win it.  I'd say the real pressure comes in 22/23.  On thing's for sure, they've certainly got to win some trophy or other this season.  The fans have NO excuse now.  They made their protests ... looks like the Glazers are willing to spend big (in Covid times) so they really don't have any scapegoat anymore.  With that squad, a challenge until the final week of the season is a prerequisite.
Offline 12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17376 on: Today at 02:25:37 pm »
https://twitter.com/metro_sport/status/1419238281259229188?s=21

We arent the only ones delighted to hear Ole is at the wheel..
Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17377 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
If city don't strenthen significantly ( and with. The PL investigation they might lie low) then as the team that ran them to the wire this season (hahaha) they have to win the league next season.
Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17378 on: Today at 02:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:43 pm
If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title

#GlazersIn
Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17379 on: Today at 02:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:15:43 pm
If they get Varane then surely he its under pressure to deliver the title

for sure he will be under huge pressure to win. By the end of the trasfer window hell probably be pushing the half a billion mark in purchases.

And they will be declared as 2nd favourites too behind Man City. Now of course, plenty here wont agree with that, but that is what I will expect to hear from the media, pundits and of course fans (although plenty of their own will see them as favorites.

Their logic will be - they finished 2nd last year (ignoring any factors that may or may not have helped), and they will have spent probably around £200 mill if they get all their targets in. So it goes with the teritor that only way they expect them to go is up. As it should be really.
Online Hij

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17380 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Offline zimmie'5555

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17381 on: Today at 03:09:50 pm »
Varane's a good signing and I expect them to challenge for the title now. Maybe they lack in terms of depth but their strongest XI is right up there, at least on paper.
Online El Denzel Pepito

  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17382 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17383 on: Today at 03:20:33 pm »
Love the first sentence in that thread.

Quote
I predicted we would finish above Liverpool last season and was correct, so I know what Im doing.

Mystic Meg there predicting all our defensive injuries which would fuck us over.
Online groove

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17384 on: Today at 03:21:33 pm »
He knows what he's doing.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17385 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 03:09:50 pm
Varane's a good signing and I expect them to challenge for the title now. Maybe they lack in terms of depth but their strongest XI is right up there, at least on paper.

Varane is similar to Lovren.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17386 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: groove on Today at 03:21:33 pm
He knows what he's doing.

I was going to argue a case for us but seeing as he knows what hes doing theres obviously no point. Gutted.
Offline zimmie'5555

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17387 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:22:43 pm
Varane is similar to Lovren.

Don't be silly
Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,548
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17388 on: Today at 03:27:30 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:17:00 pm
He is regardless. You can't keep spending megabucks on players but also take none of the pressure. If they dont win the title its a monstrous failure.
we should be winning the league or its a failure :o City exist
Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17389 on: Today at 03:29:31 pm »
Why are they linked with Trippier anyway? Are they not happy with AWB or are they planning on switching to a back 3?
Logged
