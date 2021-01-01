I bet the little bellend still won't park in purple nose's space.
Its not even been Fergusons since 2013. Three predecessors have used it before. The sycophancy is nauseating.
Its obvious why theyve done this, extended his contract. In their delusional minds, its a statement of intent as if to say they have every confidence in him (arf) and also to ward off the inevitable gossip when he has a run of a few bad results, typically around CL group games, where his ineptitude is really exposed. Theyre absolutely invested in him now and it would take a horrific run of epic Phil Neville/Inter Miami-esque proportions to dislodge him, given the decent quality of some of their players.