Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1091405 times)

Offline Gaz123456

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17320 on: Today at 04:02:04 pm »
Slightly disappointed it's only for three years - still, mustn't grumble.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17321 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:56:44 pm
I bet the little bellend still won't park in purple nose's space.
Its not even been Fergusons since 2013. Three predecessors have used it before. The sycophancy is nauseating.

Its obvious why theyve done this, extended his contract. In their delusional minds, its a statement of intent as if to say they have every confidence in him (arf) and also to ward off the inevitable gossip when he has a run of a few bad results, typically around CL group games, where his ineptitude is really exposed. Theyre absolutely invested in him now and it would take a horrific run of epic Phil Neville/Inter Miami-esque proportions to dislodge him, given the decent quality of some of their players.
Online bornandbRED

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17322 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm »
Wonder how many protests there will be next season from this gang of snot eating goblins
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17323 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:13 pm
Like everyone else I wanted them to crash and burn last season. But it just goes to show. The beauty of deferred gratification. A season of mediocrity and a fucked up Europa League final are enough to keep the OGS show on the road for another four years.
Mediocrity?
They were 2nd in the league.

Yes, they had too many ref decisions go their way.
But their season was a big improvement on previous.

Don't think there'll be a big change this season though. They've reached their level for now I think.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17324 on: Today at 07:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:45:17 pm
Mediocrity?
They were 2nd in the league.

Yes, they had too many ref decisions go their way.
But their season was a big improvement on previous.

Don't think there'll be a big change this season though. They've reached their level for now I think.
By default rather than by design.

The utter surrender to Leicester to try and knock us out of the CL places, was pitiful.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17325 on: Today at 08:15:25 pm »
Thumped by QPR today "bUt It WaSnT oUr FuLl TeAm!!!1111", only contained a load of full internationals, the bellend twats
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17326 on: Today at 08:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 07:45:17 pm
Mediocrity?
They were 2nd in the league.

Only because we had shitload of injuries. In a normal season, they are not a threat to us or Man City ...
Offline a little break

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17327 on: Today at 08:39:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:37:51 pm
Only because we had shitload of injuries. In a normal season, they are not a threat to us or Man City ...

Not to mention having penalties on demand when they decided they'd like one.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17328 on: Today at 09:08:46 pm »
Offline Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17329 on: Today at 09:23:28 pm »
Sums up why he won't be winning anything of real note any time soon ...

https://twitter.com/nnotbryan/status/1418699845636960268?s=20
Offline west_london_red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17330 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:43:11 am
How are the protests going?

They have their marquee signing in Sancho now, thatll keep the self entitled inbreds quite until about February I reckon.
Online RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17331 on: Today at 09:32:25 pm »
Offline mallin9

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17332 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 09:23:28 pm
Sums up why he won't be winning anything of real note any time soon ...

https://twitter.com/nnotbryan/status/1418699845636960268?s=20

Stuff like this, Pogba blatantly being half arsed in most of his matches at United, and the green and gold disappearing at the first hint of a football manager signing..add it up, they are properly embarrassing. And is that a leak in the roof?
