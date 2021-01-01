« previous next »
groove

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 01:52:45 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:48:29 pm
Greenwood should be starting for them.

I'm almost certain he is 5th choice behind those 4 though, as good as he is.
buttersstotch

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 02:13:34 pm
They've got good options for the forward line now, interested to see how Sancho translates as Ole is more of a 'let players play' than coach loads of different attacking patterns.

If they're not challenging for the title this season then it's curtains for Ole surely.
Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 02:13:34 pm
They've got good options for the forward line now, interested to see how Sancho translates as Ole is more of a 'let players play' than coach loads of different attacking patterns.

If they're not challenging for the title this season then it's curtains for Ole surely.


If they get their other targets over the line (Varane etc) then they have to win it.  No excuses now with that squad.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 01:52:45 pm
I'm almost certain he is 5th choice behind those 4 though, as good as he is.

He shouldn't be, imo I'd rather him starting than Cavani [and have cavani coming off the bench]. He's a natural goal-scorer, and playing him more will only develop him quicker.
tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 02:45:00 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
He shouldn't be, imo I'd rather him starting than Cavani [and have cavani coming off the bench]. He's a natural goal-scorer, and playing him more will only develop him quicker.
He's a lot more talented than Rashford and I'd rather shunt Sancho left and keep Greenwood right of Cavani in a first choice XI than start Rashford over him

prob sounds like I don't rate Rashford, I do but he hasn't been the same since that back injury
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:45:00 pm
He's a lot more talented than Rashford and I'd rather shunt Sancho left and keep Greenwood right of Cavani in a first choice XI than start Rashford over him

prob sounds like I don't rate Rashford, I do but he hasn't been the same since that back injury

Imo makes very little sense to play Sancho, out of his position, when he's clearly a world class talent  playing on the right.

tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:01:59 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
Imo makes very little sense to play Sancho, out of his position, when he's clearly a world class talent  playing on the right.
I really haven't watched him enough to know. I had hoped he would be a right sided player but I saw a bunch of Dortmund fans saying he plays mostly on the left for them.
Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:07:12 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:01:59 pm
I really haven't watched him enough to know. I had hoped he would be a right sided player but I saw a bunch of Dortmund fans saying he plays mostly on the left for them.

He played a lot of times on the right for Dortmund too, most of his first full season he was playing on the right I think.

He may be a better left sided player, but hes also a very good right sided player.
Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm
Net spend of £300 million over the last 3 summers, more than any other club in Europe.

Its all the Glazers fault theyve not won anything though. The tight fisted bastards.  ::)



Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:54:33 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:19 pm
Are there any be afraid scared, be very afraid scared memes knocking about yet?
rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:57:26 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm
Net spend of £300 million over the last 3 summers, more than any other club in Europe.

Its all the Glazers fault theyve not won anything though. The tight fisted bastards.  ::)
Ssshhhh lest anyone read this, sparking the thought that the footballing side of the club (Solskjær and Woodward) are fucking clueless.
tonysleft

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him

prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:01:47 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him

prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job

Well, he still hasn't signed a striker and a defensive midfielder (your weakest positions), so he is pretty clueless ...
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him

prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job

he's good enough to keep you where you are but not good enough to take you where you want to be, and as long as that's the case, we're all happy. If you had the same ambition as you did under Ferguson, you would have offered a kings ransom to Conte this summer.
PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:09:14 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:55:34 pm
Net spend of £300 million over the last 3 summers, more than any other club in Europe.

Its all the Glazers fault theyve not won anything though. The tight fisted bastards.  ::)





Probably won't be top of the spend pile when City spunk £150m on Kane.
rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 05:11:32 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him

prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job
Stopped reading right there, sorry :P

Is he still not parking in the space in cringey deference to a man who vacated it 8 years ago?
MJD-L4

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 02:16:45 pm

If they get their other targets over the line (Varane etc) then they have to win it.  No excuses now with that squad.

If they had a different manager I'd argue they might be bookies favourites. Thankfully we won't have to worry with Gollun in charge.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 06:31:12 pm
If they had one season where they were refereed anything like any other club, they'd be massively fucked.
Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:19 pm
Are there any be afraid, be very afraid memes knocking about yet?

I think it'd just need a picture of Fernandes and I'd be afraid.
ToneLa

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:02:06 pm
I think it'd just need a picture of Ole in the shower and I'd be afraid
BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 08:50:30 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded him

prob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job

Arse licking for one.
vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm
Just read another puff piece by the 'journalist' Jamie Jackson in the Manchester Guardian about Sancho, a 'generational' talent. I quote a paragraph from it but post the link also. Is there any journalist in mainstream media who fawns over LFC to the same extent as I need to find some solace.

What the executive vice‑chairman achieves in signing Sancho is to elevate Solskjærs side, while enhancing the United glamour factor because the lad from south Londons goal- and assist-rich displays come sprinkled with stardust. For the sole English club whose allure has them in the Club Hollywood bracket with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his arrival is a statement that the worlds finest young talents with their best years ahead can and do choose United.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/23/jadon-sancho-the-generational-player-who-could-be-a-bargain-for-manchester-united
Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 09:25:15 pm
Club Hollywood  ;D

And he didn't choose them, no other English club made an offer, there was no choice.
arthur sarnoff

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 09:30:29 pm
Christ, that's embarrassing. 

Not as embarrassing as writing a book about Solskaer, mind you.
Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 09:35:16 pm
'Club Hollywood', he's hit the nail on the head, albeit unknowingly. Although if he'd used 'Club Disneyland', it would have been so much better.
S

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Any anti-Glazer protests planned for the start of the season?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm
Club Hollywood :D

vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Any anti-Glazer protests planned for the start of the season?

They only start when they are out of the running for the league. Probably around February
BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 10:29:00 pm
A lot of aspiring young stars move to Hollywood full of big dreams and expectations only to have them mercilessly crushed dont they? Quite an apt name if so.

Sancho could be waiting tables with Kurt from Hollyoaks in ten years time.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm
Just read another puff piece by the 'journalist' Jamie Jackson in the Manchester Guardian about Sancho, a 'generational' talent. I quote a paragraph from it but post the link also. Is there any journalist in mainstream media who fawns over LFC to the same extent as I need to find some solace.

What the executive vice‑chairman achieves in signing Sancho is to elevate Solskjærs side, while enhancing the United glamour factor because the lad from south Londons goal- and assist-rich displays come sprinkled with stardust. For the sole English club whose allure has them in the Club Hollywood bracket with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his arrival is a statement that the worlds finest young talents with their best years ahead can and do choose United.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/23/jadon-sancho-the-generational-player-who-could-be-a-bargain-for-manchester-united
Jackson is basically a paid propagandist for FC Manchestoh
Darren G

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Any anti-Glazer protests planned for the start of the season?

24th of October I'd Imagine.
catinthebag

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 12:58:10 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:18:04 pm
What the executive vice‑chairman achieves in signing Sancho is to elevate Solskjærs side, while enhancing the United glamour factor because the lad from south Londons goal- and assist-rich displays come sprinkled with stardust. For the sole English club whose allure has them in the Club Hollywood bracket with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his arrival is a statement that the worlds finest young talents with their best years ahead can and do choose United.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/23/jadon-sancho-the-generational-player-who-could-be-a-bargain-for-manchester-united

Oh wow. Is this the journalistic equivalent of extreme pornography--the kind of thing where you feel dirty watching it done to someone else, and wouldn't want it done to you either.
Samie

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:01:06 am
How do I join "Club Hollywood" lads? Would they even let me in at the entrance or can I gatecrash?
blacksun

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 01:21:37 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm
Jackson is basically a paid propagandist for FC Manchestoh

He couldn't have fellated them any harder if he'd been on his knees
GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:02:27 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:19 pm
Are there any be afraid, be very afraid memes knocking about yet?

Yes, it's called bbc.com/sport/football
