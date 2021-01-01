Greenwood should be starting for them.
They've got good options for the forward line now, interested to see how Sancho translates as Ole is more of a 'let players play' than coach loads of different attacking patterns.If they're not challenging for the title this season then it's curtains for Ole surely.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
I'm almost certain he is 5th choice behind those 4 though, as good as he is.
He shouldn't be, imo I'd rather him starting than Cavani [and have cavani coming off the bench]. He's a natural goal-scorer, and playing him more will only develop him quicker.
He's a lot more talented than Rashford and I'd rather shunt Sancho left and keep Greenwood right of Cavani in a first choice XI than start Rashford over himprob sounds like I don't rate Rashford, I do but he hasn't been the same since that back injury
Imo makes very little sense to play Sancho, out of his position, when he's clearly a world class talent playing on the right.
I really haven't watched him enough to know. I had hoped he would be a right sided player but I saw a bunch of Dortmund fans saying he plays mostly on the left for them.
Are there any be afraid scared, be very afraid scared memes knocking about yet?
Net spend of £300 million over the last 3 summers, more than any other club in Europe. Its all the Glazers fault theyve not won anything though. The tight fisted bastards.
But Ole's not clueless his signings are better than the two titans of management who preceded himprob not ever good enough to beat Pep and Klopp to a title but he's definitely got qualities to have survived this long in the job
If they get their other targets over the line (Varane etc) then they have to win it. No excuses now with that squad.
Any anti-Glazer protests planned for the start of the season?
Just read another puff piece by the 'journalist' Jamie Jackson in the Manchester Guardian about Sancho, a 'generational' talent. I quote a paragraph from it but post the link also. Is there any journalist in mainstream media who fawns over LFC to the same extent as I need to find some solace.What the executive vice‑chairman achieves in signing Sancho is to elevate Solskjærs side, while enhancing the United glamour factor because the lad from south Londons goal- and assist-rich displays come sprinkled with stardust. For the sole English club whose allure has them in the Club Hollywood bracket with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his arrival is a statement that the worlds finest young talents with their best years ahead can and do choose United.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/23/jadon-sancho-the-generational-player-who-could-be-a-bargain-for-manchester-united
