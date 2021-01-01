Just read another puff piece by the 'journalist' Jamie Jackson in the Manchester Guardian about Sancho, a 'generational' talent. I quote a paragraph from it but post the link also. Is there any journalist in mainstream media who fawns over LFC to the same extent as I need to find some solace.What the executive vice‑chairman achieves in signing Sancho is to elevate Solskjærs side, while enhancing the United glamour factor because the lad from south Londons goal- and assist-rich displays come sprinkled with stardust. For the sole English club whose allure has them in the Club Hollywood bracket with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his arrival is a statement that the worlds finest young talents with their best years ahead can and do choose United.