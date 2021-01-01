He's successful, rich but black so there's got to be something dodgy going on according to some.The government would love to have some dirt uncovered so they could pull the funding they were browbeaten into giving.Come on Paul you know how this stuff works!
Neves would be the biggest disappointment. Slow as a tractor and average
He'd slot right in with Fred and McTominay.
Linked with Ruben Neves now. Is he a really significant upgrade? Went off the boil completely last season.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]