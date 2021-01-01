« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 02:33:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:55:20 am
He's successful, rich but black so there's got to be something dodgy going on according to some.

The government would love to have some dirt uncovered so they could pull the funding they were browbeaten into giving.

Come on Paul you know how this stuff works!
Think this perfectly sums it up. Rashford made the establishment look stupid and he's black so how dare he not know how place.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:20:49 pm
Neves would be the biggest disappointment. Slow as a tractor and average
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:27:06 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:20:49 pm
Neves would be the biggest disappointment. Slow as a tractor and average

He'd slot right in with Fred and McTominay.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:30:07 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:27:06 pm
He'd slot right in with Fred and McTominay.

Pogba to Neves? I can see the green and gold coming back out.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 03:58:16 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:09:19 pm
Linked with Ruben Neves now. Is he a really significant upgrade? Went off the boil completely last season.

He's never been any good. Just made a name for himself by scoring a few screamers in the Championship. His all-round game is very basic.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Today at 04:07:19 pm
And a few screamers against us, seemingly the only team he scores against
