It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget. They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.
same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.
