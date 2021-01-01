« previous next »
Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17160 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:36:45 am
It's incredible the narrative they have built up in the media about them not having 2 pennies to rub together under the Glazers. They look like they could spend another 150m this summer and yet you'd swear they has Stoke City's budget.

They have a decent squad there now but as long as they have a piss poor manager i'm okay with that.

same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.
Simplexity

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17161 on: Yesterday at 11:40:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
same with arsenal, plenty of wailing and crying and complaining from fanbases on Twitter, and a couple shitty protests, and it becomes fact. Both will be spending plenty yet again this summer. If Man Utd add the 4 positions they seem to be filling - theyll likely end up spending around 200 mill.

This in a literal pandemic with no matchday income. Their cryarsing is such a farce its laughable.
Simplexity

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17162 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.
Red Berry

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17163 on: Yesterday at 11:45:49 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
Also would not surprise me if this lot drops like a stone this year. All the pressure is on Ole now and I could see him crack if he gets off to a bad start. There is nothing more to hide behind its do or die time for him.

I remember how we all thought we would kick on after a previous good season. It's the hope that kills you.
Bobinhood

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17164 on: Today at 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

Peabee

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #17165 on: Today at 02:33:15 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:13:32 am
The moment i'm most looking forward to is when all the manc fans in the world suddenly realize Fernandes is terribly shit, and then they are all going to look around a bit at each other and all think "how is it that we ever thought he was wonderfully good?" and nobody will have any kind of coherent answer and they will all feel a great shame in their hearts.

The amount of penalties theyve won, and thus hes scored, has been ridiculous. If they revert to a normal number of penalties, thats 10+ goals they lose. 
