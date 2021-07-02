Copa Cabana your next effort?
Sure
Bruno Panaka
By Barry Manilow
His name was Bruno, he was a showpony
With yellow feathers in his hair and a wither in his stare
he would merengue and do the cha-cha
And while he tried to be a star
Pogba thought it went a bit too far
Across the crowded floor,
they worked back it from the eight to the four
But they were young and jealous of each other
Who could ask for anything more?
at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a
His name was Sancho
He wore a diamond
He was escorted to his wing, he saw Bruno's dancing thing
And when he finished rolling, he called him over
But Sancho went a bit to far
Pogba demanded a brand new car
And then the Agents flew, the salary structure was smashed in two
There was blood and a single Pen taker
But just who would it be, Just Who? ?
at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a
His name is Bruno, he was a showpony
But that was 30 games ago, when he used to run the show
Now it's a still a circus, but not for Bruno
Still in the socks he used to wear
Faded feathers in his hair
he sits on the bench oh so refined, and drinks himself half-blind
he lost his place, and he lost his pen-altys
And now he's lost his mind
at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a
At the Pena, don't fall in love
don't Bruno Panaka
Bruno Panaka
Bruno Panaka