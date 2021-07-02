Copa Cabana your next effort?



SureBruno PanakaBy Barry ManilowHis name was Bruno, he was a showponyWith yellow feathers in his hair and a wither in his starehe would merengue and do the cha-chaAnd while he tried to be a starPogba thought it went a bit too farAcross the crowded floor,they worked back it from the eight to the fourBut they were young and jealous of each otherWho could ask for anything more?at the Pena, PenaltyspotaThe hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)At the Pena, PenaltyspotaBeanz rap and not passin' were always in fashionAt the Pena, they both grabbed the ballPenaltyspot-aHis name was SanchoHe wore a diamondHe was escorted to his wing, he saw Bruno's dancing thingAnd when he finished rolling, he called him overBut Sancho went a bit to farPogba demanded a brand new carAnd then the Agents flew, the salary structure was smashed in twoThere was blood and a single Pen takerBut just who would it be, Just Who? ?at the Pena, PenaltyspotaThe hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)At the Pena, PenaltyspotaBeanz rap and not passin' were always in fashionAt the Pena, they both grabbed the ballPenaltyspot-aHis name is Bruno, he was a showponyBut that was 30 games ago, when he used to run the showNow it's a still a circus, but not for BrunoStill in the socks he used to wearFaded feathers in his hairhe sits on the bench oh so refined, and drinks himself half-blindhe lost his place, and he lost his pen-altysAnd now he's lost his mindat the Pena, PenaltyspotaThe hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)At the Pena, PenaltyspotaBeanz rap and not passin' were always in fashionAt the Pena, they both grabbed the ballPenaltyspot-aAt the Pena, don't fall in lovedon't Bruno PanakaBruno PanakaBruno Panaka