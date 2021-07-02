« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17080 on: July 2, 2021, 05:58:15 pm »
Propably because he's had a couple of good games in the euros,i'd say slabhead is a good player within his limitations but not one of the best and certainly not worth what they paid.

The thinking must be like they paid a 'world class' sum so they're trying hard to see that quality in him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17081 on: July 2, 2021, 06:00:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July  2, 2021, 05:17:46 am
Sancho...and the hype of going to United reminds me of..

Shevchenko, World Class striker. Scored 128 goals in 208 matches for AC Milan. Chelsea buy him for a record fee for the Premier League. They had just won the League for the second time in a row. But Roman wanted the CL. So he buys Sheva.

Everyone in the media had Chelsea walking the League at a cantor again and had them as favorites for the CL. Crespo, Drogba, Robben, Gudjohnsen, and Shevchenko. Riches up top. With Lampard ,Cole, Duff, Makelele, Essien in the middle. Of course brave heart Terry at the back with Carvalho or Galles. And Petr Cech in goal the clean sheet specialist.

Let's just say that team might be a tad better than what Man utd have. Oh and The Special Once in his prime as manager. Again, probably a better manager than OGS.

Chelsea didn't win the League . Nor the following year.

So Sancho is a shoe in to make United better. We've seen this before.

That seems like a fairly terrible shout as far as a comparison, you had an aging star coming from a much slower league to the pl, whereas Sancho is still improving despite his recent stats of the last couple of seasons and the bundesliga is far more similar to the PL.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17082 on: July 2, 2021, 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July  2, 2021, 05:44:31 pm
If you want a laugh for a good  fifteen minutes check out the football forum at RedCafe and the thread "Who are the best 5 CBs in football".

And check how many shouts for the one dimensional turns like a tugboat slower than my Nan Slabhead.

He'd be 6th choice CB at our club behind VVD Konate, Matip Gomez And Phillips, he'd be laughably horrendous when his starting position would be in the opposition half with our highline.

Can anyone see him see him starting at the likes of City Chelsea Real Barca Juve Inter Bayern PSG.

How many countries in the knockouts of the Euros would he be starting at?

It's like they have to justify his laughable fee, they do the same with Pogba and claim he's one of the best Midfielders in the World when he is no where near.

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/who-are-the-top-5-centre-backs-in-the-world.463775/

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17083 on: July 2, 2021, 09:32:42 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17084 on: July 2, 2021, 10:11:31 pm »
There was probably a thread about top 5 defensive midfielders in the world where Fellaini made the cut on Redcafe. :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17085 on: July 3, 2021, 09:27:48 am »
A few posts downgrading VVD because he's injured and also because of the 7-2 villa game with our calamity #3 goalkeeper.

But they seem to forgot the same sunday afternoon Maguire was instrumental in letting Spurs score 6 against United.

Anyone remember one of the goals where Maguire was laughable at defending, Spurs first goal. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WCxaz4i_pmQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WCxaz4i_pmQ</a>
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17086 on: July 3, 2021, 10:54:56 am »
The best was Maguires shocker against Arsenal, the video set to some kid butchering AHAs Take on Me on recorder ;D

Cant find it myself but sure someone will repost it here
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17087 on: July 3, 2021, 11:10:58 am »
Watching those highlights in that game though, the first goal is hilarious, the crazy header back to his keeper that was so tame, Lindelof tried to fix the error, but Maguire grabs his arm MMA style drags him away from trying to clear it then ball rolls to a Spurs player to score, then the rest of the goals, he's no where any of the goals to defend, he's either to far up the pitch or he's been dragged out wide.

Seriously i wouldn't put him top 10 in the PL, he's not better than Gomez, Matip Konate, VVD, Soyuncu, Azpelicuta, Rudiger, Dias, Laporte, I'd put Konsa ahead of him as well.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17088 on: July 3, 2021, 11:24:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  3, 2021, 10:54:56 am
The ‘best’ was Maguire’s shocker against Arsenal, the video set to some kid butchering AHA’s Take on Me on recorder ;D

Can’t find it myself but sure someone will repost it here…

I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257
« Last Edit: July 3, 2021, 11:27:52 am by FiSh77 »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17089 on: July 3, 2021, 11:31:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257

One of the best defenders in the world :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17090 on: July 3, 2021, 11:54:44 am »
Top 5 in the world.


"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17091 on: July 3, 2021, 12:07:20 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257

:lmao

You'd never see Nat doing that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17092 on: July 3, 2021, 12:18:15 pm »
Ha, thats brilliant.

A lot of that was him getting caught on the ball or further upfield than he should be and kicking people out of desperation. Was he like that at leicester? I cant really remember him there too well, but remember the World Cup a couple of years ago and people saying what a great ball playing cb he was, which was bollocks. Just wondering if hes always done it, or kind of heard his own hype and decided thats what he should be doing as hes an £80m player
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17093 on: July 3, 2021, 05:44:01 pm »
 :lmao

Hilarious. Who's brave enough to post that on Meltcafe?  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17094 on: July 3, 2021, 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257

Eighty million pounds?


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17095 on: July 3, 2021, 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on July  3, 2021, 11:24:06 am
I can't find it, the twitter account it was originally posted on has been suspended, as soon as I heard the Take on me intro I knew what was coming, fucking brilliant

Edit: found it, get that volume cranked up ;D

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ej2257/highlights_of_harry_maguires_performance_vs/?ref=share&ref_source=embed&utm_content=title&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_name=c19b6bcf5e314de98e58b220e100863c&utm_source=embedly&utm_term=ej2257


Hahahaha thats quality that.  Funny as fuck.  😂
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17096 on: July 3, 2021, 09:10:33 pm »
Maguire will daydream about that header a lot .particularly when hes banged up in a Greek jail later this year.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17097 on: July 3, 2021, 09:37:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July  2, 2021, 05:32:04 pm
Copa Cabana your next effort?

Sure

                 Bruno Panaka
                 By Barry Manilow

His name was Bruno, he was a showpony
With yellow feathers in his hair and a wither in his stare
he would merengue and do the cha-cha
And while he tried to be a star
Pogba thought it went a bit too far
Across the crowded floor,
they worked back it from the eight to the four
But they were young and jealous of each other
Who could ask for anything more?

at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a

His name was Sancho
He wore a diamond
He was escorted to his wing, he saw Bruno's dancing thing
And when he finished rolling, he called him over
But Sancho went a bit to far
Pogba demanded a brand new car
And then the Agents flew, the salary structure was smashed in two
There was blood and a single Pen taker
But just who would it be, Just Who? ?

at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a

His name is Bruno, he was a showpony
But that was 30 games ago, when he used to run the show
Now it's a still a circus, but not for Bruno
Still in the socks he used to wear
Faded feathers in his hair
he sits on the bench oh so refined, and drinks himself half-blind
he lost his place, and he lost his pen-altys
And now he's lost his mind

at the Pena, Penaltyspota
The hottest spot north of Varvana (Stockley!)
At the Pena, Penaltyspota
Beanz rap and not passin' were always in fashion
At the Pena, they both grabbed the ball
Penaltyspot-a

At the Pena, don't fall in love
don't Bruno Panaka
Bruno Panaka
Bruno Panaka

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm by Bobinhood »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17098 on: July 3, 2021, 10:08:56 pm »
^

:wellin
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
Does united forking out for Sancho mean the protests worked? Or are United fans still wanting the Glazers out to spend even more money?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:30:36 pm
Does united forking out for Sancho mean the protests worked? Or are United fans still wanting the Glazers out to spend even more money?

According their fans, spending £150-200m this summer still means they want the Glazers out. It just means they won't mention it again until the team goes through its next bad spell.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 01:41:57 pm »
GF's Dad and brother managed to ring up and get a ST there this morning. No waiting list or anything like that and is apparently cheaper than what they were paying 11 years ago when they last had STs there.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »
1 - The Glazers fund several high profile transfers totalling extortionate amounts
2 - United play alright
3 - United gradually start playing shit
4 - GLAZERS OUT! GREEN AND GOLD!
5 - The Glazers fund several high profile transfers totalling extortionate amounts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:30:36 pm
Does united forking out for Sancho mean the protests worked? Or are United fans still wanting the Glazers out to spend even more money?
Their fans dont know or care about anything to do with the clubs inner workings.

They see bad results and go immediately for the Glazers, or Woodward. Despite the fact that theyve overseen an expenditure of absurd amounts.
