Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1066046 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17040 on: Yesterday at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm
Genuine question:

Considering Man Utd have only ever managed to clock a 90 point tally twice in their entire history, do you not think its kind of ridiculous to place that level of expectation on a manager who has never won a major trophy in his managerial career? Furthermore, do you not think that kind of overly-expectational thinking is part of the reason why you've reverted to blowing through managers like you did in the 70's and 80's? Lastly, assuming Solksjaer only hits 80 points next season and loses his job as a result, what would you deem to be an acceptable achievement for his successor the season after? Particularly if said successor has Sancho and Varane at his disposal?

The reason I ask is because it seem as though the success ourselves and City have enjoyed in recent years has driven you lot into such a frenzied state of envy that you're no longer able to think rationally (not you specifically, I mean in general). Most of your fan base seem to be stuck in this weird headspace where the only perceivable solution is to keep chucking 100's of millions into your squad until the gulf magically goes away. Given you've been doing that for almost a decade now, and given its an approach that keeps landing you back to square 1 managerially, do you not think it's time for some of your more (how shall I say?) "animated" supporters to step back and reassess their understanding of football?
that's the level the leagues at, both the top and bottom half, and the others aren't vastly outspending us so even with #1 and #2 managers in the world at City and Liverpool we should be able to put up that points total, as Conte did in 17. its what you have to do to even challenge for the league now
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17041 on: Yesterday at 05:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm


The season where we and City took the title to the last game, and then when we won it the season after by having a near perfect record for about eight months straight is unprecedented in English football. The closest parallel is probably Barca and Madrid in the early 2010s when they both broke 100 points but even then it wasn't as close.

Rival fans have seen us do it and think it's easily accomplished by spending some money, perhaps because we spent on VVD, Fabinho and Alisson to elevate our squad. What they haven't noticed is that City were mentally fatigued after having us chase them, and so were we last season. These types of points hauls are so rare and requires near perfection for an entire season. There's no evidence that Utd have that level in them nor the manager to push them to those heights.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17042 on: Yesterday at 05:30:18 pm »
Eventually you just throw enough money at something and it will work.  Basically how this sport has worked forever barring the random outlier here and there.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17043 on: Yesterday at 05:33:39 pm »
The OG will be remaining so long as they qualify for the Champions League. Last thing they want to do now the fans are upset is to revert off the 'United way' everyone  :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17044 on: Yesterday at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:21:57 am
They've signed (well, are signing) him because they can, and that's it. He improves them in the sense that he'd improve any team, since he's a really good attacking player. It still leaves them with two dud keepers on high wages, a right back who can't attack for shit, three dud centre backs, a fat left back, no central midfielder worth a shit, two number tens (both who'll be looking for monster contract extensions shortly if not already), three young English wide attackers, Martial with another three years on his contract and seemingly cast aside, old man Cavani AND all of their much hyped young attackers play in the same position as Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford. They have one 'proper' striker (a system they look a lot better with) and he's 80 and probably leaving this month anyway. AND they're still saddled with the likes of Van De Beek, James, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Pereira, Dalot and Telles AND the almighty Phil Jones.

Its one thing having good attacking options. Its quite another having good attacking options and shit everywhere else, a huge squad on massive wages and a manager with literally fuck all idea how to get even close to the best out of them.
Agree with this. 2nd really flattered them last year, and without our injuries and Chelsea's terrible start they'd have been scrapping for 4th.

A half decent manager could get more out of them but the reality is that Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer have largely failed in their projects. It's striking how many very good players turned shit when joining them, compared to how many good players became elite for us.

Even just looking at Jurgen's time with us, there's been Di Maria, Sanchez, Depay, Falcao, Matic, and Fred, plus a fortune spent on £30m+ players like Mkhitaryan, Schneiderlin, Lindelof, Bailly, Herrera and Shaw who hardly set the world alight. Then there's Martial at £54m who hasn't fulfilled his early promise and Lukaku at £76m who was good at times but had to leave to reach his true potential. Maguire cost more than Virgil and isn't fit to lace his boots. Wan Bissaka was £50m (seriously...), Donny Osmond was £40m but has barely played, and the only player they've signed who has genuinely improved them in the last 5 years has been Fernandes, although at £50m you'd expect him to. Ibrahimovic and Cavani were proven quality, but hardly ones for the future.

Then of course there's the granddaddy of all transfer flops - the one they let go for free in 2012 who then bossed Juventus to 4 Serie A titles before returning for £94m and becoming shit. His performances for his country only serve to highlight what an arrogant slacker he's been for them for the last 4 seasons.

Their hit rate in the transfer market is truly terrible for a club of their size - mainly because they dont recruit to a system or philosophy and dont seem to have a proper footballing structure.

So they can buy Sancho, Varane and plenty more for all I care. Looking at the list of players above who haven't improved them means that there's no cause for alarm. Next season they'll be back to earth with a bang when they've spent another £150m and find that us, City and Chelsea finish above them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17045 on: Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm »
On Pogba and the difference between how he plays for France and United is obviously Kante. He's lazy as fuck but somewhat talented. But he's never going to out the graft in is he? Fernandes is quite similar, both run back for the ball barge the player then try an grab the ball wanting the foul. That's not defending
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17046 on: Yesterday at 07:16:28 pm »
Fernandes is a peculiar one. When he tackles, he likes to foul, but unlike the hardmen players that typically have that in their game, he goes down crying with the lightest touches.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17047 on: Yesterday at 07:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
On Pogba and the difference between how he plays for France and United is obviously Kante. He's lazy as fuck but somewhat talented. But he's never going to out the graft in is he? Fernandes is quite similar, both run back for the ball barge the player then try an grab the ball wanting the foul. That's not defending

There is a world of difference these days between International and Club football.  Pogba looks better for France because he gets the time and space on the ball that he never would in the Club game.  It has nothing to do with Kante.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17048 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm »
If they get Varane as well as Sancho and add a top 4 level CM they've got an extremely talented squad ... I mean I know you lot would hand wave any signing they make .. but they'll have significantly an improved an already good squad

Its going to be incredibly tough for anyone other than the current top 4 to get top 4 next season
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17049 on: Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
If they get Varane as well as Sancho and add a top 4 level CM they've got an extremely talented squad ... I mean I know you lot would hand wave any signing they make .. but they'll have significantly an improved an already good squad

Its going to be incredibly tough for anyone other than the current top 4 to get top 4 next season

Good - I've wanted us to win the league when Utd had a strong squad, just to really piss on their chips
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17050 on: Yesterday at 07:53:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
If they get Varane as well as Sancho and add a top 4 level CM they've got an extremely talented squad ... I mean I know you lot would hand wave any signing they make .. but they'll have significantly an improved an already good squad

Its going to be incredibly tough for anyone other than the current top 4 to get top 4 next season

dont tar all of us with the same brush thanks!  But yes, it is a wonderful theme of RAWK how every team is basically filled with shit players, its amazing really  ;D

Although I cant comment on varane, I know nothing about him.

It will be time for Solskjaer to start delivering regardless, hes been given incredible backing in the transfer market.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17051 on: Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
If they get Varane as well as Sancho and add a top 4 level CM they've got an extremely talented squad ... I mean I know you lot would hand wave any signing they make .. but they'll have significantly an improved an already good squad

Its going to be incredibly tough for anyone other than the current top 4 to get top 4 next season

Since Ferguson retired, a lot of their signings looked good on paper. Still, 8 years and 4 managers later, they have no identity, and the majority of their big signings have been flops, or average at best. They can sign whoever they want, until they put a genuine plan in place, they won't be challenging for the top honors ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17052 on: Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm »
It's still a mystery to me how shit Alexis Sanchez did there. He was so good at Arsenal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17053 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 pm »
But I thought they didnt back the Manager.  :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17054 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm »
They got a very good team on paper. Thankfully they don't look like sacking Ole anytime soon.

Also agree that top 4 will be same next season. I can see quite a gap between the top 4 squads and other challengers like Spurs, Arsenal and Leicester already. And the likes of City, Liverpool and Chelsea should add more quality by start of season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17055 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:49:14 pm
If they get Varane as well as Sancho and add a top 4 level CM they've got an extremely talented squad ... I mean I know you lot would hand wave any signing they make .. but they'll have significantly an improved an already good squad

Its going to be incredibly tough for anyone other than the current top 4 to get top 4 next season

When you say you lot I assume you mean the small minority of you, since theres an ever increasing amount who actually just want to use this piss takey thread to wet themselves about who is going to be playing under Solskjaer next?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17056 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm
It's still a mystery to me how shit Alexis Sanchez did there. He was so good at Arsenal.
Something has definitely happened to him. A lot of talk was around hed played too many games but he hasnt played a run of games for years now. Its a shame because he was fantastic for Arsenal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17057 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:16:28 pm
Fernandes is a peculiar one. When he tackles, he likes to foul, but unlike the hardmen players that typically have that in their game, he goes down crying with the lightest touches.
When he tackles
He likes to foul
But he goes down crying
With the lightest of touches

Definitely something there, Ed Sheerhan would Dylanise and Festivalise that immediately. And he can possibly pay Utd's wage bill from just such rips. So you ought to get moving thejbs, protect your intellectual property.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17058 on: Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm »
Unfortunately this is a sink or swim season for Solskjaer I reckon. I don't think they will tolerate another pointless season under the name of "progress".
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17059 on: Today at 12:32:59 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm
Unfortunately this is a sink or swim season for Solskjaer I reckon. I don't think they will tolerate another pointless season under the name of "progress".
More like he'll do his usual thing of treading water, with limbs furiously in muscle spasm to give the impression of "progress".
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17060 on: Today at 12:36:50 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:32:59 am
More like he'll do his usual thing of treading water, with limbs furiously in muscle spasm to give the impression of "progress".

I dont think he can get away with not winning anything this season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17061 on: Today at 12:46:33 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:36:50 am
I dont think he can get away with not winning anything this season.
Domestic cup nailed on.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17062 on: Today at 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:55:18 pm
Since Ferguson retired, a lot of their signings looked good on paper. Still, 8 years and 4 managers later, they have no identity, and the majority of their big signings have been flops, or average at best. They can sign whoever they want, until they put a genuine plan in place, they won't be challenging for the top honors ...
I think this is true but that it would take a major screw up for them to finish outside of top 4 with the quality they have.

Their squad does look a lot more balanced and better than under van Gaal and Mourinho.

I still think they'll always fall comfortably short of any title with Solskjaer though.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17063 on: Today at 01:39:47 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm
When he tackles
He likes to foul
But he goes down crying
With the lightest of touches

Bruno, by barry manilow

Ohhh Bruno
You tackles are fouls, then you point at the ball that's not moving
but when a pass comes your way
If your touched, you just never stop rolling
even if your team needs you to play,
Oh Bruno

Oh Bruno
Your goals are all pens for the taking
fooled the ref far away
but if its ronaldos ole and its all open play
well theres just noth-ing today
for poor Bruno

Oh Bruno
you point and you shout
and then you drive it straight out
oh Bruno
You writhe and you just never stop shaking
this looks bad...no wait- hes just faking
nothing,  and his own team keeps on playing
Ohhhh Bruno

I feel like i could do this forever  :D



Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17064 on: Today at 03:39:04 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm
It's still a mystery to me how shit Alexis Sanchez did there. He was so good at Arsenal.
His legs went right at that time.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17065 on: Today at 04:53:01 am »
Id be way more worried if they were spending 80m on a holding mid.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17066 on: Today at 05:17:46 am »
Sancho...and the hype of going to United reminds me of..

Shevchenko, World Class striker. Scored 128 goals in 208 matches for AC Milan. Chelsea buy him for a record fee for the Premier League. They had just won the League for the second time in a row. But Roman wanted the CL. So he buys Sheva.

Everyone in the media had Chelsea walking the League at a cantor again and had them as favorites for the CL. Crespo, Drogba, Robben, Gudjohnsen, and Shevchenko. Riches up top. With Lampard ,Cole, Duff, Makelele, Essien in the middle. Of course brave heart Terry at the back with Carvalho or Galles. And Petr Cech in goal the clean sheet specialist.

Let's just say that team might be a tad better than what Man utd have. Oh and The Special Once in his prime as manager. Again, probably a better manager than OGS.

Chelsea didn't win the League . Nor the following year.

So Sancho is a shoe in to make United better. We've seen this before.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17067 on: Today at 05:34:50 am »
Hope he wins the league cup and that's enough to keep him there. Last thing we need is a semi-competent manager showing up there. Edward Woodward leaving at the end of the year as well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17068 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:52:09 am
I think this is true but that it would take a major screw up for them to finish outside of top 4 with the quality they have.

Their squad does look a lot more balanced and better than under van Gaal and Mourinho.

I still think they'll always fall comfortably short of any title with Solskjaer though.

Oh, they will finish in the top 4, I have no doubt about that. But they don't really have a well balanced squad, since their defence and especially their midfield are not really good, despite spending an absolute fortune on those areas of the team. They will look like challenging for the title until the turn of the year, get excited, and then the real powerhouses like LFC and Man City will put their foot on the pedal and pull away ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17069 on: Today at 07:50:31 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
Something has definitely happened to him. A lot of talk was around hed played too many games but he hasnt played a run of games for years now. Its a shame because he was fantastic for Arsenal.
Burnout, there was a period with 2 back to back Copa Americas and a World Cup, he didn't have a rest for about 3-4 years straight. Its amazing how once he left Arsenal he went into complete insignificance as he was phenomenal and helped end their trophy drought.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17070 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:39:47 am
Bruno, by barry manilow

Ohhh Bruno
You tackles are fouls, then you point at the ball that's not moving
but when a pass comes your way
If your touched, you just never stop rolling
even if your team needs you to play,
Oh Bruno

Oh Bruno
Your goals are all pens for the taking
fooled the ref far away
but if its ronaldos ole and its all open play
well theres just noth-ing today
for poor Bruno

Oh Bruno
you point and you shout
and then you drive it straight out
oh Bruno
You writhe and you just never stop shaking
this looks bad...no wait- hes just faking
nothing,  and his own team keeps on playing
Ohhhh Bruno

I feel like i could do this forever  :D





Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17071 on: Today at 01:56:31 pm »
They've made some good additions, Sancho is a very good player imo

Will be fun competing against a better United team
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17072 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 01:56:31 pm
They've made some good additions, Sancho is a very good player imo

Will be fun competing against a better United team

It's not even fun competing against their shit team when it comes to playing them
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17073 on: Today at 02:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:36:50 am
I dont think he can get away with not winning anything this season.

Trophies are for egos
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17074 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:07:55 pm
Trophies are for egos

The big signings are the trophies for United now.

The Glazers are happy as long as they're in the CL. If the fans kick off, make a big signing and they're back in their box.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17075 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:39:47 am
Bruno, by barry manilow

Ohhh Bruno
You tackles are fouls, then you point at the ball that's not moving
but when a pass comes your way
If your touched, you just never stop rolling
even if your team needs you to play,
Oh Bruno

Oh Bruno
Your goals are all pens for the taking
fooled the ref far away
but if its ronaldos ole and its all open play
well theres just noth-ing today
for poor Bruno

Oh Bruno
you point and you shout
and then you drive it straight out
oh Bruno
You writhe and you just never stop shaking
this looks bad...no wait- hes just faking
nothing,  and his own team keeps on playing
Ohhhh Bruno

I feel like i could do this forever  :D
