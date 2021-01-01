They've signed (well, are signing) him because they can, and that's it. He improves them in the sense that he'd improve any team, since he's a really good attacking player. It still leaves them with two dud keepers on high wages, a right back who can't attack for shit, three dud centre backs, a fat left back, no central midfielder worth a shit, two number tens (both who'll be looking for monster contract extensions shortly if not already), three young English wide attackers, Martial with another three years on his contract and seemingly cast aside, old man Cavani AND all of their much hyped young attackers play in the same position as Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford. They have one 'proper' striker (a system they look a lot better with) and he's 80 and probably leaving this month anyway. AND they're still saddled with the likes of Van De Beek, James, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Pereira, Dalot and Telles AND the almighty Phil Jones.



Its one thing having good attacking options. Its quite another having good attacking options and shit everywhere else, a huge squad on massive wages and a manager with literally fuck all idea how to get even close to the best out of them.



Agree with this. 2nd really flattered them last year, and without our injuries and Chelsea's terrible start they'd have been scrapping for 4th.A half decent manager could get more out of them but the reality is that Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer have largely failed in their projects. It's striking how many very good players turned shit when joining them, compared to how many good players became elite for us.Even just looking at Jurgen's time with us, there's been Di Maria, Sanchez, Depay, Falcao, Matic, and Fred, plus a fortune spent on £30m+ players like Mkhitaryan, Schneiderlin, Lindelof, Bailly, Herrera and Shaw who hardly set the world alight. Then there's Martial at £54m who hasn't fulfilled his early promise and Lukaku at £76m who was good at times but had to leave to reach his true potential. Maguire cost more than Virgil and isn't fit to lace his boots. Wan Bissaka was £50m (seriously...), Donny Osmond was £40m but has barely played, and the only player they've signed who has genuinely improved them in the last 5 years has been Fernandes, although at £50m you'd expect him to. Ibrahimovic and Cavani were proven quality, but hardly ones for the future.Then of course there's the granddaddy of all transfer flops - the one they let go for free in 2012 who then bossed Juventus to 4 Serie A titles before returning for £94m and becoming shit. His performances for his country only serve to highlight what an arrogant slacker he's been for them for the last 4 seasons.Their hit rate in the transfer market is truly terrible for a club of their size - mainly because they dont recruit to a system or philosophy and dont seem to have a proper footballing structure.So they can buy Sancho, Varane and plenty more for all I care. Looking at the list of players above who haven't improved them means that there's no cause for alarm. Next season they'll be back to earth with a bang when they've spent another £150m and find that us, City and Chelsea finish above them.