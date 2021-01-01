« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:14:40 pm
Genuine question:

Considering Man Utd have only ever managed to clock a 90 point tally twice in their entire history, do you not think its kind of ridiculous to place that level of expectation on a manager who has never won a major trophy in his managerial career? Furthermore, do you not think that kind of overly-expectational thinking is part of the reason why you've reverted to blowing through managers like you did in the 70's and 80's? Lastly, assuming Solksjaer only hits 80 points next season and loses his job as a result, what would you deem to be an acceptable achievement for his successor the season after? Particularly if said successor has Sancho and Varane at his disposal?

The reason I ask is because it seem as though the success ourselves and City have enjoyed in recent years has driven you lot into such a frenzied state of envy that you're no longer able to think rationally (not you specifically, I mean in general). Most of your fan base seem to be stuck in this weird headspace where the only perceivable solution is to keep chucking 100's of millions into your squad until the gulf magically goes away. Given you've been doing that for almost a decade now, and given its an approach that keeps landing you back to square 1 managerially, do you not think it's time for some of your more (how shall I say?) "animated" supporters to step back and reassess their understanding of football?
that's the level the leagues at, both the top and bottom half, and the others aren't vastly outspending us so even with #1 and #2 managers in the world at City and Liverpool we should be able to put up that points total, as Conte did in 17. its what you have to do to even challenge for the league now
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 05:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:14:40 pm


The season where we and City took the title to the last game, and then when we won it the season after by having a near perfect record for about eight months straight is unprecedented in English football. The closest parallel is probably Barca and Madrid in the early 2010s when they both broke 100 points but even then it wasn't as close.

Rival fans have seen us do it and think it's easily accomplished by spending some money, perhaps because we spent on VVD, Fabinho and Alisson to elevate our squad. What they haven't noticed is that City were mentally fatigued after having us chase them, and so were we last season. These types of points hauls are so rare and requires near perfection for an entire season. There's no evidence that Utd have that level in them nor the manager to push them to those heights.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 05:30:18 pm »
Eventually you just throw enough money at something and it will work.  Basically how this sport has worked forever barring the random outlier here and there.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm »
The OG will be remaining so long as they qualify for the Champions League. Last thing they want to do now the fans are upset is to revert off the 'United way' everyone  :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:21:57 am
They've signed (well, are signing) him because they can, and that's it. He improves them in the sense that he'd improve any team, since he's a really good attacking player. It still leaves them with two dud keepers on high wages, a right back who can't attack for shit, three dud centre backs, a fat left back, no central midfielder worth a shit, two number tens (both who'll be looking for monster contract extensions shortly if not already), three young English wide attackers, Martial with another three years on his contract and seemingly cast aside, old man Cavani AND all of their much hyped young attackers play in the same position as Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford. They have one 'proper' striker (a system they look a lot better with) and he's 80 and probably leaving this month anyway. AND they're still saddled with the likes of Van De Beek, James, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Pereira, Dalot and Telles AND the almighty Phil Jones.

Its one thing having good attacking options. Its quite another having good attacking options and shit everywhere else, a huge squad on massive wages and a manager with literally fuck all idea how to get even close to the best out of them.
Agree with this. 2nd really flattered them last year, and without our injuries and Chelsea's terrible start they'd have been scrapping for 4th.

A half decent manager could get more out of them but the reality is that Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer have largely failed in their projects. It's striking how many very good players turned shit when joining them, compared to how many good players became elite for us.

Even just looking at Jurgen's time with us, there's been Di Maria, Sanchez, Depay, Falcao, Matic, and Fred, plus a fortune spent on £30m+ players like Mkhitaryan, Schneiderlin, Lindelof, Bailly, Herrera and Shaw who hardly set the world alight. Then there's Martial at £54m who hasn't fulfilled his early promise and Lukaku at £76m who was good at times but had to leave to reach his true potential. Maguire cost more than Virgil and isn't fit to lace his boots. Wan Bissaka was £50m (seriously...), Donny Osmond was £40m but has barely played, and the only player they've signed who has genuinely improved them in the last 5 years has been Fernandes, although at £50m you'd expect him to. Ibrahimovic and Cavani were proven quality, but hardly ones for the future.

Then of course there's the granddaddy of all transfer flops - the one they let go for free in 2012 who then bossed Juventus to 4 Serie A titles before returning for £94m and becoming shit. His performances for his country only serve to highlight what an arrogant slacker he's been for them for the last 4 seasons.

Their hit rate in the transfer market is truly terrible for a club of their size - mainly because they dont recruit to a system or philosophy and dont seem to have a proper footballing structure.

So they can buy Sancho, Varane and plenty more for all I care. Looking at the list of players above who haven't improved them means that there's no cause for alarm. Next season they'll be back to earth with a bang when they've spent another £150m and find that us, City and Chelsea finish above them.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
On Pogba and the difference between how he plays for France and United is obviously Kante. He's lazy as fuck but somewhat talented. But he's never going to out the graft in is he? Fernandes is quite similar, both run back for the ball barge the player then try an grab the ball wanting the foul. That's not defending
