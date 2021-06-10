« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1049804 times)

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,651
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16880 on: June 10, 2021, 04:07:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Is he?  When you played against us Trent had the run of the park with Pogba on the left.  I think his best position is as one of two 8s (with a solid flank alongside him), but with Fernandes needing to play as a 10, you'll never set up that way.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,554
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16881 on: June 10, 2021, 04:10:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Try a salve...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16882 on: June 10, 2021, 04:34:58 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Hes taken you to the cleaners for an incredible amount of money Ill give him that.

Saw a bit of the France game the other night and he did look good. He obviously either tries harder for them, or you dont know how to get the best out of him. Either is fine.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16883 on: June 10, 2021, 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16884 on: June 10, 2021, 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2021, 11:48:45 am
I'll be fucking gutted if he moves to Man U.

I'd put him in the same bracket as Mbappe and Haaland, and reckon he's a future Ballon D'Or winner.

For the £80m + add-ons, he's an absolute snip.

Could have him for 5 years then sell him for more than what you paid. Not signing him makes no sense.

He's nowhere near that level don't be silly.
Logged

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16885 on: June 10, 2021, 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  9, 2021, 10:58:50 am
This is a piss-take thread to laugh and giggle at how shite Manchester United have become.

If you want to seriously discuss them then fuck off to RedCafe :)

Serious discussions, on Redcafe???

Roighhhht :D
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16886 on: June 10, 2021, 06:17:13 pm »
So they're taking the piss again over Sancho with a derisory £67m offer to Dortmund.

Get your hands in those deep pockets and put a proper offer on the table if you're serious about wanting him.
Logged

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16887 on: June 10, 2021, 06:35:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 10, 2021, 06:17:13 pm
So they're taking the piss again over Sancho with a derisory £67m offer to Dortmund.

Get your hands in those deep pockets and put a proper offer on the table if you're serious about wanting him.

Gotta make sure they have enough left over for that Pogba extension.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 pm
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16888 on: June 10, 2021, 06:43:19 pm »
We are just sitting by quietly to see how much Woodward fucks this up before we go in and nab him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,677
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16889 on: June 10, 2021, 06:55:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 10, 2021, 03:15:50 pm
Looking to extend Pogba's contract.

Excellent.

Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

He's a genius. He's managed to convince a whole raft of people he's actually a real footballer despite not actually doing being one.
« Last Edit: June 10, 2021, 06:56:50 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,802
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16890 on: June 10, 2021, 07:02:12 pm »
Surely even Woodward manages to get him this summer?
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16891 on: June 10, 2021, 07:21:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 10, 2021, 04:51:02 pm
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.

Give him a chance, he's only a young lad making his way in the game. Same age as young Jesse Lingard (28). They'll both come good in time, mark my words.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,686
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16892 on: June 10, 2021, 07:27:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on June 10, 2021, 04:51:02 pm
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.


My missus answer would be never.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,363
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16893 on: June 10, 2021, 08:41:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 10, 2021, 06:43:19 pm
We are just sitting by quietly to see how much Woodward fucks this up before we go in and nab him.

Zero chance with the wages he wants.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • Boom!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16894 on: June 10, 2021, 10:01:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on June 10, 2021, 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.
Umm... What?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16895 on: Yesterday at 05:22:17 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 10, 2021, 04:51:02 pm
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.

I've been absolutely the first person to ask this question since Pogba went there in 2016 - he's been an absolute fraud (and even sometimes a liability) through most of that time. I even thought his performances in the world cup for France were massively overrated.

However, I would say that in this past season, he's had some games here and there where he looked like a player, especially in mid season and vs Spurs in April. I don't think it was a coincidence that United's league challenge (and yes, I was shamefully one of the ones who actually thought they might win it in January) fell to pieces when he was out for a few weeks.

Even at his best i still think he's a bit hit and miss though and doesn't dominate games. I also think some of it at least was playing for a move/new contract. He'll probably revert to phoning it in when they up his wages again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:22:27 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16896 on: Yesterday at 09:13:24 am »
after watching pogba play at least 8 times over the last 4 years i can categorically say that  he is absolute shite
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16897 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 09:13:24 am
after watching pogba play at least 8 times over the last 4 years i can categorically say that  he is absolute shite

His 3 world class games a season is enough for them to think he's the best midfielder in the world. And I'm totally fine for that to continue. Give him a new deal on £400k a week please utd.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16898 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 am »
I think Pogba's pretty unhappy there and that affects his performances big time. He's stuck between his agent's machinations and the fact that no club will stump up any sizable fee for him. He never wanted to come back to Utd, he thought that Madrid would surely buy him and was surprised when Utd stumped up a bigger fee and his agent manouevered him Old Trafford-wise.

I've mentioned before that he's a friend of a friend of mine and, despite acting like a flash twat with his emojis and his 347 haircuts a week etc, is actually a nice, decent down-to-earth guy whose een badly advised and whose career has been sidetracked into a wasteland he can't see an easy way out of.

I appreciate that was a serious-ish post, so back to the piss-taking.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16899 on: Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm »
Italian press spouting swap deal with Pogba,for Ronaldo😳
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,946
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16900 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 pm »
Quote from: red vinyl on Yesterday at 06:37:00 pm
Italian press spouting swap deal with Pogba,for Ronaldo😳

That would be hilarious. A midfielder that doesn't run with a forward that doesnt run.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • Boom!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16901 on: Yesterday at 06:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:45 am
I think Pogba's pretty unhappy there and that affects his performances big time. He's stuck between his agent's machinations and the fact that no club will stump up any sizable fee for him. He never wanted to come back to Utd, he thought that Madrid would surely buy him and was surprised when Utd stumped up a bigger fee and his agent manouevered him Old Trafford-wise.

I've mentioned before that he's a friend of a friend of mine and, despite acting like a flash twat with his emojis and his 347 haircuts a week etc, is actually a nice, decent down-to-earth guy whose een badly advised and whose career has been sidetracked into a wasteland he can't see an easy way out of.

I appreciate that was a serious-ish post, so back to the piss-taking.
I don't have much sympathy, he's a big boy and if he wanted a different outcome he should have canned his agent. Instead he chased the money and has basically cruised through the last few years. Plus he's a professional whose shit performances mean no one wants to take a chance on him. That's his fault not Raiola.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16902 on: Yesterday at 07:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:44:37 pm
I don't have much sympathy, he's a big boy and if he wanted a different outcome he should have canned his agent. Instead he chased the money and has basically cruised through the last few years. Plus he's a professional whose shit performances mean no one wants to take a chance on him. That's his fault not Raiola.

Exactly,he does work a lot harder box to box and is tactically disciplined playing for France but he's just not professional enough for me to be called anywhere near world class,in my opinion those players display their talent most games they play not just once in a blue moon like Pogba.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:11:49 pm by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,957
  • Boom!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16903 on: Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:09:55 pm
Exactly,he does work a lot harder box to box and is tactically disciplined playing for France but he's just not professional enough for me to be called anywhere near world class,in my opinion those players display their talent most games they play not just once in a blue moon like Pogba.
Yeah agreed, the talent is there but he lacks the discipline and desire to regularly perform. He is a millionaire and if he wants to he can take a salary cut and go play for whichever team he wants to, but he won't and so he'll coast at United and okay his heart out for France. Still don't think he's in the top tier of players though.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16904 on: Yesterday at 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:45 am
I think Pogba's pretty unhappy there and that affects his performances big time. He's stuck between his agent's machinations and the fact that no club will stump up any sizable fee for him. He never wanted to come back to Utd, he thought that Madrid would surely buy him and was surprised when Utd stumped up a bigger fee and his agent manouevered him Old Trafford-wise.

I've mentioned before that he's a friend of a friend of mine and, despite acting like a flash twat with his emojis and his 347 haircuts a week etc, is actually a nice, decent down-to-earth guy whose een badly advised and whose career has been sidetracked into a wasteland he can't see an easy way out of.

I appreciate that was a serious-ish post, so back to the piss-taking.

He's pretty petulant on the pitch, grabbing players by the throat, hacking people down for having the audacity to tackle him, and just generally being a diving whining tosser. There are players who are nice off the pitch and then a bastard on it because they want to win at all costs, but I'm not sure Pogba is one of them considering how little interest he shows the rest of the time. Ultimately he took a massive contract so he could spend every season sulking and leaking stories about wanting to move, and hired an agent known for trying to milk players for all they're worth.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16905 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16906 on: Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?

Mental though isn't it? The fact that we've all basically accepted that pundits will spurt out utter bollocks about teams they don't like and they're allowed have double standards like that "just because". And we all just have to go along with it. It's actually a bit mental. Nobody dares call him out on it either.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,059
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16907 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?

Neville wanted the ESL clubs to lose tens of millions of pounds in fines, but still wants Man Utd to spend fortunes on Sancho. However, he wont want players earning fortunes as thats the greed of the game right there, but at the same time you have to spend and compete with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The man is just a walking contradiction. His arguments have more twists and turns than spaghetti junction.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16908 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Neville wanted the ESL clubs to lose tens of millions of pounds in fines, but still wants Man Utd to spend fortunes on Sancho. However, he wont want players earning fortunes as thats the greed of the game right there, but at the same time you have to spend and compete with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The man is just a walking contradiction. His arguments have more twists and turns than spaghetti junction.

He contradicts himself so much he contradicts his contradictions. Hypocrite
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16909 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?

It's a famine i tell's ya a famine.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16910 on: Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Neville wanted the ESL clubs to lose tens of millions of pounds in fines, but still wants Man Utd to spend fortunes on Sancho. However, he wont want players earning fortunes as thats the greed of the game right there, but at the same time you have to spend and compete with Manchester City and Chelsea.

The man is just a walking contradiction. His arguments have more twists and turns than spaghetti junction.
Neville has done himself up like a kipper in recent months. He's all over the place and has stumbled from one contradiction to another.

It just shows how poor the media is when no one seems to have pulled him up on any of it. The guy is an absolute joke, but is somehow lauded as some kind of spokesman for the game. He's a dangerous joke too, and should have been sacked for inciting criminality live on air when he was whipping up the OT riot.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16911 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Nobody really care what Neville say.
Logged
Believer

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,675
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16912 on: Today at 02:39:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:45 am
a nice, decent down-to-earth guy whose een badly advised and whose career has been sidetracked into a wasteland he can't see an easy way out of.

diddums
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16913 on: Today at 03:02:55 am »
Lol

Don't look now, but I have this feeling people are trying to tell me something. No, really...there's a definite pattern...just can't quite get a grasp on it...

It's fine. Let us carry on with the extraction of the piss and the baiting of the universal Manc.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16914 on: Today at 08:25:13 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?

If it's true then they can't help making the same mistakes over and over again. Sancho looks a talent but still needs to prove his worth consistently at the top level.
 
The fee is not outrageous but those sort of wages can only be given to someone established who's performed for you for at least a couple of seasons. If he doesn't perform to the level required you're effectively stuck with a player who's wages no one else can afford. You're also setting a bar for future signings. The dopes keep doing it
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16915 on: Today at 08:41:15 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm
Can't wait for Gary Neville to call out United for giving Sancho £350k a week. It's greed killing the game, right?

They are really offering that?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16916 on: Today at 10:16:16 am »
Looking forward to seeing a radio controlled Chevrolet break down delivering the match ball next season .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,360
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16917 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 08:25:13 am
If it's true then they can't help making the same mistakes over and over again. Sancho looks a talent but still needs to prove his worth consistently at the top level.
 
The fee is not outrageous but those sort of wages can only be given to someone established who's performed for you for at least a couple of seasons. If he doesn't perform to the level required you're effectively stuck with a player who's wages no one else can afford. You're also setting a bar for future signings. The dopes keep doing it

the wages are mad, if true, but every chance they are not of course.

As a signing, though, its not them making the same mistake over. This is a position they have neglected for a while, and hell vastly improve on what they currently have.  And its not a fee overspend in the same way as Maguire and Wan Bissaka where. They will be getting one of the best young players available.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Up
« previous next »
 