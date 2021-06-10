I think Pogba's pretty unhappy there and that affects his performances big time. He's stuck between his agent's machinations and the fact that no club will stump up any sizable fee for him. He never wanted to come back to Utd, he thought that Madrid would surely buy him and was surprised when Utd stumped up a bigger fee and his agent manouevered him Old Trafford-wise.
I've mentioned before that he's a friend of a friend of mine and, despite acting like a flash twat with his emojis and his 347 haircuts a week etc, is actually a nice, decent down-to-earth guy whose een badly advised and whose career has been sidetracked into a wasteland he can't see an easy way out of.
I appreciate that was a serious-ish post, so back to the piss-taking.