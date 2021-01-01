« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

tubby pls.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16880 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Is he?  When you played against us Trent had the run of the park with Pogba on the left.  I think his best position is as one of two 8s (with a solid flank alongside him), but with Fernandes needing to play as a 10, you'll never set up that way.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16881 on: Today at 04:10:56 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Try a salve...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16882 on: Today at 04:34:58 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Hes taken you to the cleaners for an incredible amount of money Ill give him that.

Saw a bit of the France game the other night and he did look good. He obviously either tries harder for them, or you dont know how to get the best out of him. Either is fine.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16883 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16884 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:48:45 am
I'll be fucking gutted if he moves to Man U.

I'd put him in the same bracket as Mbappe and Haaland, and reckon he's a future Ballon D'Or winner.

For the £80m + add-ons, he's an absolute snip.

Could have him for 5 years then sell him for more than what you paid. Not signing him makes no sense.

He's nowhere near that level don't be silly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16885 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:58:50 am
This is a piss-take thread to laugh and giggle at how shite Manchester United have become.

If you want to seriously discuss them then fuck off to RedCafe :)

Serious discussions, on Redcafe???

Roighhhht :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16886 on: Today at 06:17:13 pm
So they're taking the piss again over Sancho with a derisory £67m offer to Dortmund.

Get your hands in those deep pockets and put a proper offer on the table if you're serious about wanting him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16887 on: Today at 06:35:22 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:17:13 pm
So they're taking the piss again over Sancho with a derisory £67m offer to Dortmund.

Get your hands in those deep pockets and put a proper offer on the table if you're serious about wanting him.

Gotta make sure they have enough left over for that Pogba extension.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16888 on: Today at 06:43:19 pm
We are just sitting by quietly to see how much Woodward fucks this up before we go in and nab him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16889 on: Today at 06:55:05 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 03:15:50 pm
Looking to extend Pogba's contract.

Excellent.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.

He's a genius. He's managed to convince a whole raft of people he's actually a real footballer despite not actually doing being one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16890 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm
Surely even Woodward manages to get him this summer?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16891 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:51:02 pm
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.

Give him a chance, he's only a young lad making his way in the game. Same age as young Jesse Lingard (28). They'll both come good in time, mark my words.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16892 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:51:02 pm
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.


My missus answer would be never.
