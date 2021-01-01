He's an incredible player in off the left but it would mean dropping Rashy. Which on his 2021 form I wouldn't mind.
people like big dick nick.
I'll be fucking gutted if he moves to Man U.I'd put him in the same bracket as Mbappe and Haaland, and reckon he's a future Ballon D'Or winner.For the £80m + add-ons, he's an absolute snip.Could have him for 5 years then sell him for more than what you paid. Not signing him makes no sense.
This is a piss-take thread to laugh and giggle at how shite Manchester United have become.If you want to seriously discuss them then fuck off to RedCafe
...Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...
So they're taking the piss again over Sancho with a derisory £67m offer to Dortmund.Get your hands in those deep pockets and put a proper offer on the table if you're serious about wanting him.
Looking to extend Pogba's contract.Excellent.
Ah here you're the man I need to answer my question on Pogba then fella. Not taking the piss like but it's a fair question my Man Utd supporting friends tend to ignore. Can you tell me 1 game where Pogba has been excellent start to finish, or ran a game. In a Man Utd shirt. Not France or Juve. As he's a centre mid its a fair enough question I reckon.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]