Was having a gander on RedCafe to read stuff on the Euros and came across a thread about World Class players.



Its absolutely laughable the consistent mentions of Pogba, Maguire, Shaw, Bruno.



A team who barely got over 70 points, shit the bed consistently when faced with a defining big game in the PL and Europe.



Averaged a penalty over 270 minutes, and also have 30% of PL referees

residing in Greater Manchester and still could not muster a title challenge.



On what basis is Luke Fatty Shaw World Class, his entire PL career he,s mustered assists that he can count on one of his fat fingered hands.



Pogba who's the most overrated player I've ever seen,4 season in the PL I'm still to see wtf they brought him back for 89 million, the definition of a passenger player.



Maguire who has no pace, heads everything due to having a massive slabhead, turns like a tugboat, wouldn't get in any top team in Europe with his average physical attributes.



Bruno, take away the umpteen penalties he gets that pad his goalscoring stats, does he still stand out.



Robertson and TAA barely get a mention unless they are compared to Shaw "who's better cos he's world class".