They´re getting worked up about Sancho again. Even had one guy saying they should buy Sancho not for the way he would improve the team, but because having a star in the team is the best way they will be able to buy another bigger star like Haaland next year.



All this while being able to protest "greed in football" with a straight face.



Sancho would be a good signing for them for sure. But honestly I hope they get now him so that:

1) They shut up about trying to sign him every summer

2) They implode when they realise that even when buying the next big thing it doesn´t win them the league



The expectations placed onto Sancho now (who lets not forget is still only 21 years old) after 2-3 years of this will they/won´t they sign him circus are going to be massive.