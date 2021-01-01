« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16640 on: Today at 12:14:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:01:18 am
Ah January, when they were at their peak and city were finishing warming up. And the deluded ones were talking in hushed tones of winning the league.
And that's just the posters in this thread... ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16641 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  1, 2021, 11:54:55 pm
Pulled us out of a black hole in an injury crisis not experienced anywhere on the continent, since, well, maybe since football started. At least since football got invented back in 1992. The litmus test of a great manager is how he handles such situations, and how he trusts in his methods and players to guide out of adversity. The depth of our injuries meant that barring a total collapse of other teams around us, we'd no chance of winning a title, so to come back with 10 games left to go on an unbeaten streak winning 8 of them to get 3rd is nothing short of monumental and as good as anything any team has managed all season, if not more so given our situation. It's a title challenging/winning vein of form. But, sure, we're the worst champions ever and all that. Ole won the top of the league trophy in January, and Moyse took a shit West Ham team to being slightly less shit. Moyse, eh? Proving that "you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner!" accolade sticks. It's a toss up between Ole and Moyse. My vote goes to Ole, though. He's constantly improving them. If he's given a 10 year contract and 500 million, he might get them winning an FA Cup.

true..

these managers awards would only make sense if all the managers had the same starting line... same resources and same limits...

then the table would look very different.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16642 on: Today at 08:49:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:14:59 am
And that's just the posters in this thread... ;)

No doubt same again next season if they're thereabouts come end of September.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16643 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16644 on: Today at 10:16:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:08:27 pm
-They needed just 1(ONE) point from their last two games to qualify for the second round of the Champions League but bottled it spectacularly.
-They were top in January and the wheels fell off winning 3 out of the next ten games. 21 in 21?
-At least they could console themselves with us (probably) missing out on the Champions League next year and 'made sure' by throwing their game against Leicester and fielding their first 11 against us. Leicester didn't qualify anyway and we finished third.
-They were so confident that they'll win the Europa League that they were already talking about who they'd face in the Super Cup. Bottled that as well meaning they've now gone four(4) years without a trophy.
- Had to watch a lose-lose Champions League final between City and Chelsea. Chelsea won and are just one behind them.

Bonus
-They spent the season harping on about Liverpool making excuses by citing their 6 Centrebacks on long term injuries and having to field their 7th and 8th choice for the run-in. They lost Maguire for 5 games and only won 1 game(a dead rubber on the final day).

What a miserable season it's been for them ;D Best season since SAF?

I love my schadenfreude in a neatly-laid-out list form.  8)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16645 on: Today at 10:19:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:08:27 pm
-They needed just 1(ONE) point from their last two games to qualify for the second round of the Champions League but bottled it spectacularly.
-They were top in January and the wheels fell off winning 3 out of the next ten games. 21 in 21?
-At least they could console themselves with us (probably) missing out on the Champions League next year and 'made sure' by throwing their game against Leicester and fielding their first 11 against us. Leicester didn't qualify anyway and we finished third.
-They were so confident that they'll win the Europa League that they were already talking about who they'd face in the Super Cup. Bottled that as well meaning they've now gone four(4) years without a trophy.
- Had to watch a lose-lose Champions League final between City and Chelsea. Chelsea won and are just one behind them.

Bonus
-They spent the season harping on about Liverpool making excuses by citing their 6 Centrebacks on long term injuries and having to field their 7th and 8th choice for the run-in. They lost Maguire for 5 games and only won 1 game(a dead rubber on the final day).

What a miserable season it's been for them ;D Best season since SAF?

Your best post so far by a distance   :thumbup
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16646 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:19:19 am
Your best post so far by a distance   :thumbup

Long may Ole reign!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16647 on: Today at 11:44:47 am »
Any word on Maguires court case? Is it resolved yet?
