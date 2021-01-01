Pulled us out of a black hole in an injury crisis not experienced anywhere on the continent, since, well, maybe since football started. At least since football got invented back in 1992. The litmus test of a great manager is how he handles such situations, and how he trusts in his methods and players to guide out of adversity. The depth of our injuries meant that barring a total collapse of other teams around us, we'd no chance of winning a title, so to come back with 10 games left to go on an unbeaten streak winning 8 of them to get 3rd is nothing short of monumental and as good as anything any team has managed all season, if not more so given our situation. It's a title challenging/winning vein of form. But, sure, we're the worst champions ever and all that. Ole won the top of the league trophy in January, and Moyse took a shit West Ham team to being slightly less shit. Moyse, eh? Proving that "you don't need trophies to be a winner, but he is a winner!" accolade sticks. It's a toss up between Ole and Moyse. My vote goes to Ole, though. He's constantly improving them. If he's given a 10 year contract and 500 million, he might get them winning an FA Cup.
true..
these managers awards would only make sense if all the managers had the same starting line... same resources and same limits...
then the table would look very different.