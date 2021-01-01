« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1020031 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,485
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16560 on: Yesterday at 07:12:42 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm
Fresh on the back of his Europa win Alberto Moreno has won himself a thread on red cafe. What a week for the lad.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16561 on: Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:05:40 am
To be fair, I think they probably are.

Whos arsed though? As long as were above them in the silverware department.

It reeks of manc arrogance. We are bigger than them(twice as many european cups, 3 times as many uefa cups and 4 times as many super cups). European trophies are the measuring stick for the size of a club. Even if you factor league titles, they only have one more.

They can't claim they are the biggest when they have just one European cup more than Nottingham Forest.

The funny thing is despite being a bigger club, you never hear Liverpool players, fans, legends and staff ever say we are the biggest club in the world. They believe that if they say it many times, it'll become true.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16562 on: Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:05:40 am
To be fair, I think they probably are.

Whos arsed though? As long as were above them in the silverware department.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have more fans World wide and higher revenues than Man Utd. LFC and Bayern Munich have won more trophies. Man Utd are in the top 5, but definitely not the biggest club in the World ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16563 on: Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16564 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 07:10:31 pm
He's won more than they have in the past 3 seasons so must be jealousy related.
He's won like half as many European titles as them in their entire history. He's probably won more trophies than all the rest of Utds managers put together
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16565 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:20:27 pm
Real Madrid and Barcelona have more fans World wide and higher revenues than Man Utd. LFC and Bayern Munich have won more trophies. Man Utd are in the top 5, but definitely not the biggest club in the World ...

To steal the old quote, they are not even the biggest club in Manchester
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 12:15:15 am »
hilarious to see how its went for them since the stunt they pulled v Leicester. i bet the dimwit Ole had a grin from ear to ear thinking about how clever he is and how he will prevent Liverpool making the champions league. its as simple as playing our youth team tonight and going with our strongest team to beat Liverpool on Thursday. We are united after all. we are fantastickkk.

we dismantle them on the Thursday. ended 4 2 but should have been 7 1. we get the glorious Alisson winner the following Sunday before finishing the job with two routine wins. Meanwhile they settle for finishing second in the league without as much as a fight and see it as progress before hilariously losing the Europa final on penalties after another pathetic showing in a big pressure game.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 12:52:55 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398294266842079241

All the replies about missing Maguire without a hint of irony about us missing our entire back line the entire season and being told it's no excuse hahaha.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,833
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 12:54:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm
To steal the old quote, they are not even the biggest club in Manchester

Well you know how it goes. they took to slogan "Biggest English speaking football club in the world not on the M62" to a marketing committee meeting and this is what they get. 

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 01:12:34 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:52:55 am
All the replies about missing Maguire without a hint of irony about us missing our entire back line the entire season and being told it's no excuse hahaha.
Karma always bites in the end.  :)

A number of Mancunian chickens came home to roost by the end of the season.

Seeing them squeal about the temporary loss of a lumbering slabheaded statue is both ironic and highly amusing.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,412
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 01:50:13 am »
From ESPN:

Under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, Konate continued his football education. He improved a lot when it came to tactical acumen as Leipzig routinely switched between a back-three and back-four. His decision-making got better as well, and coaches feel he is now ready for a step higher. He would answer that he was born ready, but he will take the twin challenges of assimilating to the Premier League and a high-pressure club like Liverpool with focus and drive, as always. Other top clubs like Manchester United were interested but once Klopp comes calling, you don't say no.


Sorry Ole'..... :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 06:47:15 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1398294266842079241
Wtf is that, I thought it was a training video at first until I saw the yellow shirt. As bad as the Fellaini video from a few years ago.
Logged

Online Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,339
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:50:13 am
From ESPN:

Under Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, Konate continued his football education. He improved a lot when it came to tactical acumen as Leipzig routinely switched between a back-three and back-four. His decision-making got better as well, and coaches feel he is now ready for a step higher. He would answer that he was born ready, but he will take the twin challenges of assimilating to the Premier League and a high-pressure club like Liverpool with focus and drive, as always. Other top clubs like Manchester United were interested but once Klopp comes calling, you don't say no.

Sorry Ole'..... :lmao

Bless him. His chat with Haaland last summer turned out great as well, didn't it? :)  Can't believe they offer him three more years!
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 09:19:08 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 