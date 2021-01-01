« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16480 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:35:15 pm
Imagine being Kane watching them yesterday. Would you want to play for Ole?

Whoever goes there is going for the money.

I genuinely think Kane stuck it out at Spurs for this long because he reveled in the idea of single-handedly carrying them to a league title, and he'll be thinking the same about united.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16481 on: Yesterday at 08:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm
I haven't watched enough games to know what his overall game is like, but his numbers are pretty fantastic for a (just turned) 21yr old.

They do, in the Bundesliga. The premier is a big step up though.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16482 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm
I genuinely think Kane stuck it out at Spurs for this long because he reveled in the idea of single-handedly carrying them to a league title, and he'll be thinking the same about united.

I guess he wants to play for a team that'll surely win trophies given his age.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16483 on: Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:22:18 am
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.

Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.

And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).

And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.

Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.

Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?



 :wellin
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,450
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16484 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:28:53 pm
There must be something in the water up there in Manc land.

Mancunian tantrums are reaching epidemic proportions these days.

They're entitled fucking babies and unsporting fuckwits.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16485 on: Yesterday at 09:14:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:38:07 pm
Masch did the same at Barca didn't he? :D
He did. Whilst still on the pitch no less.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16486 on: Yesterday at 09:19:10 pm »
There's some things I can't quite get. You have people like Keane and Neville, telling everyone Man Utd are the biggest club in the world. If that true how can they have Oleh as manager ?  It's one or the other, both them things don't compute at all.
You can't turn on the radio or TV today without the question being asked about whether or not Solskjaer is the right man for Utd. That wouldn't even have been a question had they won. They are now a reactionary fan base and it's absolutely beautiful. Their whole opinions are decided by 1 good or bad result. Not only have they gone full Everton, but they've gone full Arsenal too. It's a pantomime. Bluearses
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16487 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16488 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm
I haven't watched enough games to know what his overall game is like, but his numbers are pretty fantastic for a (just turned) 21yr old.

Ollie will sort him out and make him a completely different player..

All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust

I wish someone would find me,
And help me gain control.
Before I loose my reason,
And my soul

He's King Midas with a curse.
He's King Midas in reverse.
He's King Midas with a curse.
He's king Midas in Reverse.
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16489 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
Ollie will sort him out and make him a completely different player..

All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust

I wish someone would find me,
And help me gain control.
Before I loose my reason,
And my soul

He's King Midas with a curse.
He's King Midas in reverse.
He's King Midas with a curse.
He's king Midas in Reverse.

Is that the Hollies song? ;D
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16490 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Is that the Hollies song? ;D

That is not ollie standard but pretty impressive :). yes it is !
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,419
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16491 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16492 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:48 pm
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)
Sorry mate but you should be saying...

"Here's another chance to sack him...

And another chance wasted."

 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16493 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 pm »
I think he's the least convincing manager I've ever seen in the PL. I can't think of anyone who comes across in interviews weaker than he does.

Utd have done some decent things this year but it's nothing to do with him. The reason he's there is because he will take advice from Fergie and Mike Phelan. The latter is by his side throughout the day and all he needs is the occasional phone to call to the former. It's 2012 United being channelled through Ole Solskjaer. And that's why it's sometimes worked. And of course we have the penalties and the VAR and the refs and so on which must be worth 20 pts at least.

With a top class European manager at the helm Fergie and the old boys would have no influence on the team. They tried that and the fans hated it.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,462
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16494 on: Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:48 pm
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)

They've turned a full 360degrees...
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,596
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16495 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 pm »
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-believes-26-could-be-his-lucky-number#


Funny, Ole thought 26 was his lucky number. Wonder what's Dean Hendersons No. ?

 :D
Logged
YNWA

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,203
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16496 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm »
Harry Kane there would be interesting. Everyone forward of defence gets their nose put out of joint, the defence will still be their weakness and Kane's fitness is by no means guaranteed. I guess they've been lucky with injuries as they have a very light training schedule. 3 X 20 mins a day in prayer to sir alex. And then winner stays on FIFA.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16497 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
Ole seems to have become United's version of Roy Evans.

In the meantime, we once again see how well United fare the minute they get a referee system that's even remotely impartial. The way they are being deliberately propped up in the Premier League is outright obscene.

That's a bit unfair on Roy, he won a trophy and he took Souness's team, which was ageing and unsuccessfully refreshed and turned in to the basis of a decent, younger, team which Gerard refined and took forward

1994-Grobelaar, Jones, Dicks, Ruddock, Wright, Nicol, Redknapp, McManaman, Barnes, Fowler, Rush
1998-James, Jones, Bjornebye, Matteo, Carragher, McManaman, Leonardson, Berger, Redknapp, Owen, Fowler

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,260
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16498 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:27:50 pm
From Block305..

"David De Gea has saved 1 penalty in the last 37 he has faced. That was back in 2016. 5 years ago.

Can you guess who the team was who missed that penalty?

Yes, of course it was Everton."

its actually 1 in 41, Russia scored 4 past him at the last WC too
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,484
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16499 on: Today at 12:18:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
That's a bit unfair on Roy, he won a trophy and he took Souness's team, which was ageing and unsuccessfully refreshed and turned in to the basis of a decent, younger, team which Gerard refined and took forward

1994-Grobelaar, Jones, Dicks, Ruddock, Wright, Nicol, Redknapp, McManaman, Barnes, Fowler, Rush
1998-James, Jones, Bjornebye, Matteo, Carragher, McManaman, Leonardson, Berger, Redknapp, Owen, Fowler
Could say the same for Ole bar the trophy. Remember he inherited a Mourinho side that included the likes of Fellaini, Matic, Young, Mata and other cloggers as regulars. He's done well to rebuild the team. He's just nowhere near good enough what they need to challenge.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16500 on: Today at 12:59:30 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.
I think United fell into a familiar trap for them. The media, who are always up their backsides, too.

The trap being Manc/British arrogance.

Now I didn't watch last night as I only see them when they play us, but I read and heard enough before the game, and comments on it afterwards from the likes of Scholes, to know that they really disrespected and under estimated Villarreal. The prevailing vibe was that they just needed to turn up in order to win it. That's the kind of shite we have come to expect from that lot over many decades now. Then we see the sheer arrogance of them taking their medals off. I mean what has Solskjaer ever won as a manager? He simply hasn't earned the right to act like that after a deserved loss. He's a novice manager at top level with a poor track record too. He should have been thankful to have made the final, then acted with some dignity in defeat.

You'd have thought they'd have learned something from our own experience against Seville in the same competition, but no, they pile in with their usual Manc arrogance and come unstuck. A disaster? No, not at all. They got what they deserved. By all accounts, their mega expensive bunch of individuals (they aren't a team) simply didn't perform and the manager didn't do his homework.

As has been seen, particularly at the tail-end of this season, one of their biggest problems is their mentality. The mindset is all wrong. They still think they are Ferguson's United, but they are more Ron Atkinson's. Yesterday was their reality check. 'Little' Villarreal did them like a kipper and left them crying.

I can definitely see why their fans hijacked the discontent over the ESL in order to mobilise against their owners. I think it's really dawning on them just how far they have fallen behind now. Some could point to their 2nd place finish, but that was a freak placing in a freak season when virtually everyone was dire. They are desperate to do what United always tried to do in the past; buy themselves out of trouble. Sadly for them, they aren't the biggest bully in the financial playground now. Also, the mindset at the club is all wrong anyway.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16501 on: Today at 01:17:24 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:19:10 pm
There's some things I can't quite get. You have people like Keane and Neville, telling everyone Man Utd are the biggest club in the world. If that true how can they have Oleh as manager ?  It's one or the other, both them things don't compute at all.
You can't turn on the radio or TV today without the question being asked about whether or not Solskjaer is the right man for Utd. That wouldn't even have been a question had they won. They are now a reactionary fan base and it's absolutely beautiful. Their whole opinions are decided by 1 good or bad result. Not only have they gone full Everton, but they've gone full Arsenal too. It's a pantomime. Bluearses

The 'biggest club in the world' line is purely self-proclaimed. It's just another example of pompous Mancunian arrogance.

I agree that it's absolutely delicious seeing them revert back to being the Red Everton.

Oleh? Well he has no place managing a top half club in the PL. Is he even Championship level?

With him, United fell into the trap of sentimentality. we've gone there in the past too, and it rarely works. In such a hard-nosed business as football, sentimentality is a killer. It's ok for the fans to indulge in, but not the club itself. The majestic Liverpool of old were ruthless. Ferguson was ruthless at OT. Klopp is an iron fist in a velvet glove now. OGS is so far out of his depth it's painful. If I actually liked the fella I'd really feel for him, but I don't, so I won't. I don't blame him for taking the job when it was offered to him, but it's all about sentimentality and nostalgia, and that's not a healthy road that bears much fruit. Mind you, he's got hundreds of millions at his disposal, so maybe one day it might fall for him, especially as the officials in this country bend over backwards to accommodate his side. I can't see him building anything with longevity though. He is too naive, yet also too arrogant. His mindset, and the mindset he instills in his side are all wrong.

With all that in mind, I really hope they stick with him for the long haul.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16502 on: Today at 02:50:45 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:40:50 pm
Contrast our transfers to theirs. Outside of VVD, there hasn't been one obvious candidate. Imagine the reaction of their fanbase if they'd went in for Jota or Robertson. They even thought Fred was a cracker and laughed when we signed Fabinho.
I've mentioned before that when they were strongly linked with Sadio Mané, a year or so before we bought him, their fans were all phoning up the radio with self-entitled bullshit about how they didn't want him, and how he was not good enough (for that read not famous enough, not enough of a big name) to come to the Great Man United.

I knew little about Mané then, as I hadn't watched Southampton much (though he seemed like a decent player) but I remember feeling quite sorry for him, and hoping he hadn't heard the radio show. To hear yourself beng disrespected like that by a bunch of clueless, entitled gobshites would not be pleasant. I remember thinking 'I hope he has the chance to show them how wrong they are'.

Couldn't have forseen how gloriously that worked out :) Couple of years later and I read a thread on Redcafe where they were all bemoaning their loss, wishing they'd bought him when they had the chance. Fucking twats.

The only fly in the ointment is that our own fans are increasingly behaving like this as well
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16503 on: Today at 02:57:06 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm
That's a bit unfair on Roy,
Agreed. I keep reading this thing about how they are now what we once were, and I just don't get it. There's very little real correlation, being as they are a financial behemoth whose available funds are meaningfully endless, and could hire the best managers and players if they wanted to, wheras we were scrabbling about trying to make ends meet, relatively speaking. ANd while Roy wasn't the best manager, he played exciting, entertaining football and won a trophy at least.

I've never understood why some are so keen to do LFC down by linking us in the past to what these twats are like now. I mean, even if you thought that why say it?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16504 on: Today at 03:02:26 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:12:24 pm

Magnífico. Sincero agradecimiento a nuestros hermanos y hermanas en Villarreal
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • Boss Tha
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16505 on: Today at 04:25:25 am »
The state of them throwing off the medals. Yes, be pissed off that you lost. But all of a sudden flicking the switch and thinking the whole thing was beneath them? Proper entitled Utd behavior.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Mozology

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16506 on: Today at 05:08:34 am »
I see them struggling for 4th next season, no way do Fernandes and Cavani replicate their numbers, 28 and 17 in all competitions respectively. 45 goals from a midfielder and their 4th choice forward.
Rashford looks fucked physically, a summer away with England won't help, Greenwood has gone backwards since last season and Martial might be sold.

Concede more than a goal per game. need a new keeper and partner for Maguire, AWB is a fullback from the 90's and Shaw's been running on fumes this last month or more, he also doesn't need a summer tournament with England.

Mata and Matic need replacing, won't get a penny for either, Fred and McTom aren't Top 4 standard and Pogba still goes missing in big games.

Another summer of chasing names like Kane and Sancho and ending up empty handed.

Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,538
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16507 on: Today at 05:19:57 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:46:34 am
Yeah thought this too. Was an obvious change to make.

Not making the change feels like a cowardly option, while you might get a little bit of criticism for not subbing your keeper, there will be plenty that would back you for sticking with your starter even if you lose, whereas if you sub the keeper and then still don't win he would get roasted in the media i.e. he's tried to minimise potential stick rather than doing the most he can to actually win in much the same way that he didn't make subs to try and win it in ET.
Logged
