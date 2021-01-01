Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.



I think United fell into a familiar trap for them. The media, who are always up their backsides, too.The trap being Manc/British arrogance.Now I didn't watch last night as I only see them when they play us, but I read and heard enough before the game, and comments on it afterwards from the likes of Scholes, to know that they really disrespected and under estimated Villarreal. The prevailing vibe was that they just needed to turn up in order to win it. That's the kind of shite we have come to expect from that lot over many decades now. Then we see the sheer arrogance of them taking their medals off. I mean what has Solskjaer ever won as a manager? He simply hasn't earned the right to act like that after a deserved loss. He's a novice manager at top level with a poor track record too. He should have been thankful to have made the final, then acted with some dignity in defeat.You'd have thought they'd have learned something from our own experience against Seville in the same competition, but no, they pile in with their usual Manc arrogance and come unstuck. A disaster? No, not at all. They got what they deserved. By all accounts, their mega expensive bunch of individuals (they aren't a team) simply didn't perform and the manager didn't do his homework.As has been seen, particularly at the tail-end of this season, one of their biggest problems is their mentality. The mindset is all wrong. They still think they are Ferguson's United, but they are more Ron Atkinson's. Yesterday was their reality check. 'Little' Villarreal did them like a kipper and left them crying.I can definitely see why their fans hijacked the discontent over the ESL in order to mobilise against their owners. I think it's really dawning on them just how far they have fallen behind now. Some could point to their 2nd place finish, but that was a freak placing in a freak season when virtually everyone was dire. They are desperate to do what United always tried to do in the past; buy themselves out of trouble. Sadly for them, they aren't the biggest bully in the financial playground now. Also, the mindset at the club is all wrong anyway.