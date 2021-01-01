« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Imagine being Kane watching them yesterday. Would you want to play for Ole?

Whoever goes there is going for the money.

I genuinely think Kane stuck it out at Spurs for this long because he reveled in the idea of single-handedly carrying them to a league title, and he'll be thinking the same about united.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I haven't watched enough games to know what his overall game is like, but his numbers are pretty fantastic for a (just turned) 21yr old.

They do, in the Bundesliga. The premier is a big step up though.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I genuinely think Kane stuck it out at Spurs for this long because he reveled in the idea of single-handedly carrying them to a league title, and he'll be thinking the same about united.

I guess he wants to play for a team that'll surely win trophies given his age.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.

Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.

And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).

And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.

Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.

Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?



 :wellin
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
There must be something in the water up there in Manc land.

Mancunian tantrums are reaching epidemic proportions these days.

They're entitled fucking babies and unsporting fuckwits.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Masch did the same at Barca didn't he? :D
He did. Whilst still on the pitch no less.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
There's some things I can't quite get. You have people like Keane and Neville, telling everyone Man Utd are the biggest club in the world. If that true how can they have Oleh as manager ?  It's one or the other, both them things don't compute at all.
You can't turn on the radio or TV today without the question being asked about whether or not Solskjaer is the right man for Utd. That wouldn't even have been a question had they won. They are now a reactionary fan base and it's absolutely beautiful. Their whole opinions are decided by 1 good or bad result. Not only have they gone full Everton, but they've gone full Arsenal too. It's a pantomime. Bluearses
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I haven't watched enough games to know what his overall game is like, but his numbers are pretty fantastic for a (just turned) 21yr old.

Ollie will sort him out and make him a completely different player..

All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust

I wish someone would find me,
And help me gain control.
Before I loose my reason,
And my soul

He's King Midas with a curse.
He's King Midas in reverse.
He's King Midas with a curse.
He's king Midas in Reverse.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Ollie will sort him out and make him a completely different player..

All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust
All he touches turns to dust

I wish someone would find me,
And help me gain control.
Before I loose my reason,
And my soul

He's King Midas with a curse.
He's King Midas in reverse.
He's King Midas with a curse.
He's king Midas in Reverse.

Is that the Hollies song? ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Is that the Hollies song? ;D

That is not ollie standard but pretty impressive :). yes it is !
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Why have the media gone weird again? Utd were doing all right until they lost a game against a Spanish side managed by Emery. We did the same thing. That bloke knows what he's doing. He's won the thing 4 times. The media seem to think it's some kind of disaster or collapse and that all of a sudden there has to be an inquest and all the Utd players have to be sold - on the outcome of a game that wasn't a dead cert. It's just bizarre. And they finished second, which is a good year for them.
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)
Sorry mate but you should be saying...

"Here's another chance to sack him...

And another chance wasted."

 ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I think he's the least convincing manager I've ever seen in the PL. I can't think of anyone who comes across in interviews weaker than he does.

Utd have done some decent things this year but it's nothing to do with him. The reason he's there is because he will take advice from Fergie and Mike Phelan. The latter is by his side throughout the day and all he needs is the occasional phone to call to the former. It's 2012 United being channelled through Ole Solskjaer. And that's why it's sometimes worked. And of course we have the penalties and the VAR and the refs and so on which must be worth 20 pts at least.

With a top class European manager at the helm Fergie and the old boys would have no influence on the team. They tried that and the fans hated it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Exactly..  deserves his new contract.   We should worry, theyve turned a corner under Ole..


(Am I doing this right?)

They've turned a full 360degrees...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-believes-26-could-be-his-lucky-number#


Funny, Ole thought 26 was his lucky number. Wonder what's Dean Hendersons No. ?

 :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Harry Kane there would be interesting. Everyone forward of defence gets their nose put out of joint, the defence will still be their weakness and Kane's fitness is by no means guaranteed. I guess they've been lucky with injuries as they have a very light training schedule. 3 X 20 mins a day in prayer to sir alex. And then winner stays on FIFA.
