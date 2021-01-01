I think he's the least convincing manager I've ever seen in the PL. I can't think of anyone who comes across in interviews weaker than he does.



Utd have done some decent things this year but it's nothing to do with him. The reason he's there is because he will take advice from Fergie and Mike Phelan. The latter is by his side throughout the day and all he needs is the occasional phone to call to the former. It's 2012 United being channelled through Ole Solskjaer. And that's why it's sometimes worked. And of course we have the penalties and the VAR and the refs and so on which must be worth 20 pts at least.



With a top class European manager at the helm Fergie and the old boys would have no influence on the team. They tried that and the fans hated it.