« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1011281 times)

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:29 pm by Red_Rich »
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,453
  • JFT 96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:42:19 am
Crying because he couldn't take all 10 penalties


To be fair he only tried to take the first five but his disguises didn't fool the officials.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:10:33 pm
To be fair he only tried to take the first five but his disguises didn't fool the officials.



Poor guy! Has to leave to win trophies.

He left Sporting to win trophies and they finally won the league after almost two decades.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:17 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 02:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:58:09 am
13 years without winning a European Cup
8 years without winning the League
4 years without winning a trophy of any description.

To bring this home, think us in 1998/9
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,443
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:14:34 pm
Poor guy! Has to leave to win trophies.

He left Sporting to win trophies and they finally won league after almost two decades.

Then he can stay right where he is then ;)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:22:29 pm
Then he can stay right where he is then ;)

I'm sure your missus will be delighted with that ;D
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 02:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:55:32 pm

https://twitter.com/HarryMaguire93/status/1397889854185291777?s=20


'Was', you mean  8)

Except when theres a chance of knackering Liverpool for a Champions League spot, in which case well give up on winning the league when its still mathematically possible.

...

...only for Liverpool to qualify anyway
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 02:36:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:58:06 pm
Somebody's happy.....Get OUT Man Utd, get out.....haha.....YNWA.



https://youtu.be/-o210mpbJ_Y
Saw this early today


What a fella!


I love how he specifically says that this is for the LFC fans


He felt the love while he was here


:wellin
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,881
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm »
Masch did the same at Barca didn't he? :D

Salty, salty wounds
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:36:29 pm
Saw this early today


What a fella!


I love how he specifically says that this is for the LFC fans


He felt the love while he was here


:wellin

Where are the United lurkers? ;D
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,713
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:42:59 pm
i like bissaka but he's a long way to go...

He's a year older than Trent.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
"Get out! Get out, man united. Get out! Vamos. Ah-hahaha!"

All is forgiven. Best lb ever. Fast as hell, pacey and rapid as well as quick. Fine fine man.



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,881
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16412 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Suedehead on May 12, 2021, 09:35:32 am
Goodness me, there's some bedwetting in here   :rollseyes

Henderson to De Gea is not a downgrade, and Harry Maguire did his ankle ligaments, so we're talking in reality 8 outfield changes. Liverpool made 7 changes against Fulham and lost the game (Mane, Fabinho, Trent, Thiago etc all on the bench) - could have hugely affected the relegation picture. City made 9 changes last weekend and lost to Chelsea, again impacting the top 4. But everyone's crying about United who have just played 48 hours previous and have another game 48 hours later  ;D ;D ;D

And there's the presumption that a full-strength United team would have fared any better against Leicester yesterday 48 hours after playing Aston Villa. A full strength side that has drawn 2-2 and lost 3-1 to them already this season.

Liverpool went from 13th December to 10th April without winning at home. Big bad Ole, eh.



All went swimmingly after this post didnt it? Say hello to cantona for us :)


Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live r pool
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16413 on: Today at 02:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:56:59 am
Murder on Gdansk floor.

Danzig in the moonlight?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16414 on: Today at 02:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:46:03 pm
He's a year older than Trent.

And cost quite a lot too which is a bit mad.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,443
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16415 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:26:48 pm
I'm sure your missus will be delighted with that ;D

;D
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,071
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16416 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Well that was rather pleasant wasn't it?  It's the hope that kills you and they felt it ten times in the penalty shootout.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16417 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:22:18 am
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.

Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.

And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).

And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.

Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.

Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?



Post of the century 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,082
  • Sound
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16418 on: Today at 03:35:16 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16419 on: Today at 03:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:42:59 pm
i like bissaka but he's a long way to go, he's basically a one trick pony, very good at it, but just the one - one on one i'd say he's the best in the league

but that's it, extremely limited going forward, doesn't read the game well and is criminal guarding his back post (ie their right side post), utd has conceeded numerous goals this season in that area this season cos he tucks in too close to his CB - i dont know whether it's a directive from his coaches or not, but he's on the pitch, read the game, clear the ball, it's your job
One of my few regrets from last night is that we didn't get to see Wan-Bissaka take a penalty.

I thought Villarreal were generally very organised and limited the space they gave Man U.  The one exception was Wan-Bissaka who seemed to get the ball in so much space in the final third time and time again.  I'm not so bothered that I want to watch it back but it would be interesting if that's the result of a clever ploy by Man U or just because Emery didn't think there was much risk - in the same way that a central defender winding up for a 35-yard shot doesn't warrant much drama.

Wan-Bissaka's one-on-one defending was faultless again but, especially after Moreno came on, Villarreal got in behind him a lot.  And in behind as in he wasn't even on my screen when Villarreal were attacking the right back area.  A strange mix of attacking impotence and defensive absenteeism.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16420 on: Today at 03:43:39 pm »
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16421 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,201
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16422 on: Today at 03:48:19 pm »
How long ago did we let Albie go? Surely he should be playing for the veterans by now?
DeGea missing was fun because it was the 'last' penalty. But who would you have most liked to have seen miss one?
Shaw tried pretty hard.  I guess Fernandes tops everyone's list, with Pogba a close second.

--I bet Smeagol is now playing United vs Villreal on Fifa .....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,292
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16423 on: Today at 03:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:32:48 pm
Except when theres a chance of knackering Liverpool for a Champions League spot, in which case well give up on winning the league when its still mathematically possible.

...

...only for Liverpool to qualify anyway

Bad Luck Brian again. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16424 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:59:12 pm
And cost quite a lot too which is a bit mad.

Not too much, only 50mil
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,256
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16425 on: Today at 03:53:30 pm »
wonder if the portuguese ralf little is still crying today
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,292
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #16426 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:48:19 pm
How long ago did we let Albie go? Surely he should be playing for the veterans by now?
DeGea missing was fun because it was the 'last' penalty. But who would you have most liked to have seen miss one?
Shaw tried pretty hard.  I guess Fernandes tops everyone's list, with Pogba a close second.

--I bet Smeagol is now playing United vs Villreal on Fifa .....

I bet Mark Goldbridge is too. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 406 407 408 409 410 [411]   Go Up
« previous next »
 