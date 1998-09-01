i like bissaka but he's a long way to go, he's basically a one trick pony, very good at it, but just the one - one on one i'd say he's the best in the league



but that's it, extremely limited going forward, doesn't read the game well and is criminal guarding his back post (ie their right side post), utd has conceeded numerous goals this season in that area this season cos he tucks in too close to his CB - i dont know whether it's a directive from his coaches or not, but he's on the pitch, read the game, clear the ball, it's your job



One of my few regrets from last night is that we didn't get to see Wan-Bissaka take a penalty.I thought Villarreal were generally very organised and limited the space they gave Man U. The one exception was Wan-Bissaka who seemed to get the ball in so much space in the final third time and time again. I'm not so bothered that I want to watch it back but it would be interesting if that's the result of a clever ploy by Man U or just because Emery didn't think there was much risk - in the same way that a central defender winding up for a 35-yard shot doesn't warrant much drama.Wan-Bissaka's one-on-one defending was faultless again but, especially after Moreno came on, Villarreal got in behind him a lot. And in behind as in he wasn't even on my screen when Villarreal were attacking the right back area. A strange mix of attacking impotence and defensive absenteeism.