I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else



For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job ', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.



|Great rant.Just thought I'd highlight this bit. There was so much outraged prissiness here because some of us here, on an LFC forum, in a piss-take thread, would not '' and because we refused to accept that we needed to '' and every other shade of shite imaginable.I got called a name or two for daring to suggest that they would NOT win the league and that they were fucking shite and in a false position due to the bizarreness of the season and incredible amounts of crazy luck and help from refs and VAR - and whether that was bias or spawniness is irrelevent in this discussion.And where are we now? As you say they had a season not much better than ours - worse, really, when you consider our injury list and the way VAR and refs shafted us (again whether due to bias or bad luck is not relevent in this discussion). We were minutes away, in two late games, from finishing 1pt behind them. Add to that if they had not been awarded a penalty after the final whistle had gone in one game, we'd have finished ahead of them. That's how close it is.Their best efforts with all players fit almost throughout, the second-coming of Cantona, and unprecendented amounts of spawn and ref/VAR help, is not much better than us in probably our worst ever injury crisis.Shite