  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16360 on: Today at 11:53:03 am
The bet part of all this is they wheeled out Fergie to Gdansk to be in the official presentation so much their belief the mancs would win.  ;D
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16361 on: Today at 11:56:14 am
Apparently he gave a pep talk at lunch the previous day to Cavani and Matic and the crybaby
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16362 on: Today at 11:56:59 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:27:35 am
This thread has literally exploded since yesterday. What happened??? ;D
Murder on Gdansk floor.
  Seis Veces
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16363 on: Today at 11:58:15 am
On the 'Solskjaer doing just enough to keep the job' point. I don't think too many would have been arsed if he'd have won a League Cup or something or perhaps the Europa, just as long as they aren't challenging for the title or Champions League. Fuck that though, I'm delighted with last night. In our own frustratingly shit season, it's a nice little thing that went our way. I hate them c*nts winning trophies, especially European ones which they don't deserve. They were in the Champions League as well, it's an abomination to the tournament that teams can drop out of the bigger competition and potentially win it. Even the mighty Sevilla of the Europa League were in the CL and dropped out the year they beat us, when we'd been in it from the start.

The run they had the over year to beat Ajax's under 12s in the final was a joke, too. Anyway, they'll win something eventually, but it's nice to see them empty handed again. 4 years now which is as long as they've gone without one pre-Ferguson.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16364 on: Today at 11:58:45 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:50:14 am
not to mention the £50m in Jan on a penalty taker.

Best signing they have made though. "Lads fall over in the box i've just signed a world class penalty taker". It's genuniely the best thing he's done for them.
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16365 on: Today at 11:59:00 am
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 12:33:27 am

Hahahahahaha - such a good night, the perfect end to a season.  :lmao :wave





  Daddy Discord
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16366 on: Today at 12:00:34 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16367 on: Today at 12:00:50 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:42:19 am
Great morning in work. The United lads and lassies who where delighted when Ole put out the reserves against Leicester to fuck us are all a bit quiet this morning. Aston Villa supporting boss even played Coldplay's Yellow over the sound system twice already to cheer them up. :wellin

It's the small things that make it worthwhile  :wave

:lmao :lmao :lmao

this should be adopted by the kop once we play them :D
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16368 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:22:18 am
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.
|Great rant. :thumbup.

Just thought I'd highlight this bit. There was so much outraged prissiness here because some of us here, on an LFC forum, in a piss-take thread, would not 'give Man Utd credit' and because we refused to accept that we needed to 'take them seriously' and every other shade of shite imaginable.

I got called a name or two for daring to suggest that they would NOT win the league and that they were fucking shite and in a false position due to the bizarreness of the season and incredible amounts of crazy luck and help from refs and VAR - and whether that was bias or spawniness is irrelevent in this discussion.

And where are we now? As you say they had a season not much better than ours - worse, really, when you consider our injury list and the way VAR and refs shafted us (again whether due to bias or bad luck is not relevent in this discussion). We were minutes away, in two late games, from finishing 1pt behind them. Add to that if they had not been awarded a penalty after the final whistle had gone in one game, we'd have finished ahead of them. That's how close it is.

Their best efforts with all players fit almost throughout, the second-coming of Cantona, and unprecendented amounts of spawn and ref/VAR help, is not much better than us in probably our worst ever injury crisis.

Shite
  Cut the music!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16369 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm
Has Fernandes said anything big yet? Despite being shit, he always after a defeat says something that their thick fans want to hear. "This is not good enough for a club like Manutd...Manutd should be winning trophies... Manutd is the best club in the world..."

I swear he's fishing for a juicy DeGea-esque contract
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16370 on: Today at 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:40:19 am
Thats not even the best part.

He's spent this season too'ing and fro'ing between De Gea and Henderson. Starts De Gea, makes a load of changes specifically for penalties....and doesn't even consider changing his goalkeeper.

Last penalty De Gea saved was April 2016.

Henderson has saved 8 since then, out of 17 faced. De Gea has faced 25 in the same time.

And he didnt even sniff one last night :D
Maybe he thought De Gea would Kepa him and refuse to be substituted.

This thread pre-dates the game last night but it's an interesting comparison of the two goalkeepers on penalties: https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1387880417290858502.  As others have said the penalties were mostly well taken but I'm sure Henderson would have saved at least one.

Rulli struggled also and I'm not sure how he didn't save the Shaw penalty.  The one he took though was a belter - maybe I'm under-estimating his technical ability but it looked like a case of smack it as hard as you possibly can and it really ripped into that top corner.
  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16371 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm
There is a good video online with Ferdinand batting the corner for Trent vs all fullbacks, let alone this lots laughable claim that Wan-Bissaka is better than Trent.
  Up the tricky reds
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16372 on: Today at 12:11:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:06:39 pm
There is a good video online with Ferdinand batting the corner for Trent vs all fullbacks, let alone this lots laughable claim that Wan-Bissaka is better than Trent.

I don't think anyone genuinely believes that.

Wan-Bissaka is such a limited full back - he's just an average footballer.

Trent is levels ahead of him and arguably Englands best player.
  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  Leicester season ticket holder
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16373 on: Today at 12:11:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:24 pm
Maybe he thought De Gea would Kepa him and refuse to be substituted.

This thread pre-dates the game last night but it's an interesting comparison of the two goalkeepers on penalties: https://twitter.com/Jhdharrison1/status/1387880417290858502.  As others have said the penalties were mostly well taken but I'm sure Henderson would have saved at least one.

Rulli struggled also and I'm not sure how he didn't save the Shaw penalty.  The one he took though was a belter - maybe I'm under-estimating his technical ability but it looked like a case of smack it as hard as you possibly can and it really ripped into that top corner.

It always feels slightly harsh to criticise goalkeepers not saving penalties, but De Gea only really gave himself a chance if the taker had taken a shit penalty.
  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16374 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:14 pm
I don't think anyone genuinely believes that.

Wan-Bissaka is such a limited full back - he's just an average footballer.

Trent is levels ahead of him and arguably Englands best player.

Which probably explained Ferdinands disgust at the claims.
  Up the tricky reds
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16375 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:20:45 pm
Which probably explained Ferdinands disgust at the claims.

I still wouldn't be surprised if Southgate doesn't take Trent. It has to be something personal if he doesn't.
  Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  All hail the Jürgen!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16376 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm
Their captain wanted the opponent to go first in the penalty kicks.
https://twitter.com/JamesJohn2427/status/1397786710566711296?s=20
  Nothing up top.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16377 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:53:03 am
The bet part of all this is they wheeled out Fergie to Gdansk to be in the official presentation so much their belief the mancs would win.  ;D

Makes it even sweeter. doesn't it That and sticking an unfit Maguire on the bench so when they won the trophy he wouldn't have to do a John Terry
  BoRing
  BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16378 on: Today at 12:38:13 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:33:31 am
2018/19: we finished top 8 in the league and got to the last 8 of a European competition

2019/20: we finished top 4 in the league and got to the last 4 of a European competition

2020/21: we finished top 2 in the league and got to the last 2 of a European competition

2018/19: we got knocked out of Europe and a former Liverpool player scored against us

2019/20: we got knocked out of Europe and a former Liverpool player scored against us

2020/21: we got knocked out of Europe and a former Liverpool player scored against us
  Legacy Fan
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16379 on: Today at 12:39:02 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:28:28 pm
Their captain wanted the opponent to go first in the penalty kicks.
https://twitter.com/JamesJohn2427/status/1397786710566711296?s=20

holy shit, someone said that last nite and i questioned it, surely he's not that fucking dumb

that is one hell of a cock up, who the fuck doesn't know the advantage of going first? geez, this is a fucking pro player
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16380 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:56:59 am
Murder on Gdansk floor.

Nice.
  Legacy Fan
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16381 on: Today at 12:42:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:14 pm
I don't think anyone genuinely believes that.

Wan-Bissaka is such a limited full back - he's just an average footballer.

Trent is levels ahead of him and arguably Englands best player.

i like bissaka but he's a long way to go, he's basically a one trick pony, very good at it, but just the one - one on one i'd say he's the best in the league

but that's it, extremely limited going forward, doesn't read the game well and is criminal guarding his back post (ie their right side post), utd has conceeded numerous goals this season in that area this season cos he tucks in too close to his CB - i dont know whether it's a directive from his coaches or not, but he's on the pitch, read the game, clear the ball, it's your job
  RAWK Supporter
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16382 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
"We need to come back next year..."
- Ole

Did he say that?! Fantastic, I look forward to seeing the Mancs in the EL again next season, cheers Ole :wave
  Tonyign0r35u
  YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16383 on: Today at 12:44:54 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:22:18 am
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.

Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.

And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).

And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.

Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.

Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?



I love you
  Legacy Fan
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16384 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:56:59 am
Murder on Gdansk floor.

Very good!
  RAWK Supporter
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16385 on: Today at 12:56:13 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:56:59 am
Murder on Gdansk floor.

:wellin

Oh, and GET OUT is currently trending on Twitter thanks to Albie ;D
  Legacy Fan
  Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16386 on: Today at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:22:07 am
Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses


Yep.  Surprised he hasn't tweeted ... VILLARREAL beat VILECRIMINAL

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16387 on: Today at 12:58:06 pm
Somebody's happy.....Get OUT Man Utd, get out.....haha.....YNWA.



https://youtu.be/-o210mpbJ_Y





  Legacy Fan
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16388 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm
