I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing elseFor a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?