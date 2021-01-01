« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16320 on: Today at 09:33:24 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:22:07 am
Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses

I haven´t seen them. But I can probably sum them up. Utd need to spend another 200 million in summer - or else push out the owners to get in ones who will. You know.....to combat the greed in football!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16321 on: Today at 09:35:14 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:52:10 am
The United Way was using their financial might to hoover up the best players in the league. Often they were able to strengthen and simultaneously hobble actual and potential rivals by buying their best players. Cantona bought from a title winning Leeds side, Van Persie from Arsenal, Cole from Newcastle who had finished third the season before he moved and was banging then in until Man Utd bought him in January. Rio Ferdinand from a burgeoning Leeds side.

'vacuum'  8)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16322 on: Today at 09:37:01 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:22:07 am
Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses

He probably said that they were joint winners. Twat.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16323 on: Today at 09:37:41 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16324 on: Today at 09:44:01 am
At least they gave Leicester points, that proved really helpful to their own form and Leicester's top 4 hopes in the end didn't it?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16325 on: Today at 09:46:52 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:44:01 am
At least they gave Leicester points, that proved really helpful to their own form and Leicester's top 4 hopes in the end didn't it?

They'd shown their fall back to small time club.

Just realised, by losing to Villareal, they really have gone full Everton :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16326 on: Today at 09:50:41 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16327 on: Today at 09:54:46 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16328 on: Today at 10:01:22 am
GET OUT! MAN UNITED, GET OUT!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16329 on: Today at 10:20:13 am
What the fuck was that from De Gea in the shootout? They could still be taking them now and he wouldn't have saved one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16330 on: Today at 10:24:07 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16331 on: Today at 10:24:27 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:54:18 am
Harry Maguire left Leicester to win trophies  :lmao
He was awarded some silverware by the Greek police last year.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16332 on: Today at 10:25:24 am
Villareal CF net transfer spending last 10 years = - 41m (yes that is a minus)
Manchester Utd net transfer spending last 10 years = + 843m
Figures from transfer-markt.co.uk, might not be 100% right but you get the general drift of it.
Glory, Glory Alberto Moreno.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16333 on: Today at 10:30:26 am
Quote from: incredibleL4ever on Today at 10:25:24 am
Villareal CF net transfer spending last 10 years = - 41m (yes that is a minus)
Manchester Utd net transfer spending last 10 years = + 843m
Figures from transfer-markt.co.uk, might not be 100% right but you get the general drift of it.
Glory, Glory Alberto Moreno.

That has to be sung vs Utd next season..

Glory Glory Al Moreeeeno..
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16334 on: Today at 10:34:16 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16335 on: Today at 10:39:52 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 08:22:07 am
Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses

Interesting isnt it.  If it had happened to Liverpool last night you can bet that that sentiment would have been shared in some quarters. Neville the main candidate obviously, but that prick Humphrey on BT sport would certainly have been giving it after all the ESL stuff, is this a victory for football, a victory for the fans of proper football clubs across Europe? for several minutes at least rather than the 45 minute inquest conducted in a funeral like atmosphere that he presided over last night.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16336 on: Today at 10:40:12 am
What joy! Paul Pogba spraying cross-field passes into the press box. Fernandes constantly falling over his own feet. Wan Bissaka preferring to smash the ball into the advertising boards rather than emerge from a tackle with the thing at his feet.

There was a beautiful inevitability about the pens. Villareal's got better and better, Man United's got progressively worse.

I haven't laughed as much watching them in a match since Denis Law last played footy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16337 on: Today at 10:40:44 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:37:41 am
hoover you wool

Hoever.


Does the next edition of championship manager have a training section for pens?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16338 on: Today at 10:42:19 am
Great morning in work. The United lads and lassies who where delighted when Ole put out the reserves against Leicester to fuck us are all a bit quiet this morning. Aston Villa supporting boss even played Coldplay's Yellow over the sound system twice already to cheer them up.  :wellin

It's the small things that make it worthwhile  :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16339 on: Today at 10:43:42 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16340 on: Today at 10:51:02 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:43:49 am
The only silverware Maguire has won since leaving Leicester is a pair of handcuffs.
;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16341 on: Today at 10:52:06 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16342 on: Today at 10:53:39 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:20:13 am
What the fuck was that from De Gea in the shootout? They could still be taking them now and he wouldn't have saved one.
What supreme game and man management from Ole. A reassuring boost of confidence in £120k a week reserve keeper and penalty specialist Henderson.

De Gea must be toast now. That goblin Woodward will have restocked the fax machine paper and made sure its plugged in this time. Commence Operation Scapegoat (aka Papering Over Cracks).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16343 on: Today at 10:56:45 am
So the guy makes 5 subs, all in Extra Time, 4 of which are for pens.

Telles
Mata
Tuanzebe
James

:mindblown

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16344 on: Today at 10:58:09 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:34:16 am
https://twitter.com/JamieIrishRed/status/1397787316928794626?s=19

13 years without winning a European Cup
8 years without winning the League
4 years without winning a trophy of any description.

...and clowns like him still think they are supporting Manchester United in the Ferguson era instead of a side that falls apart in the absence of Harry Maguire, who'd not have got anywhere near a Ferguson side. The hubris.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16345 on: Today at 11:01:24 am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16346 on: Today at 11:22:18 am
I think they deserve a bit of a rant, if nothing else :)

For a start, there's a few in here who deserve to feel pretty smug right now. For the last few years there's been a number of posters, myself included, who wanted them to do 'just enough' to keep Solskjaer in a job. IMO its far more preferable than them stumbling onto a decent coach at some point. And the whole time, particularly this season, there's been another group mockingly going 'Oooh see another win, great, keeps him in a job  ::)', absolutely terrified that they're going to win something. This season in January there were posters, and you know who you are, shitting their kecks that United were going to win the league. Laughably of course. There's thankfully plenty who, despite us having the worst season imaginable injury-wise, have been steadfast that these are also absolutely shit and to stop getting your knickers in a twist over a team on an ever increasing downward spiral with a shit manager, shit people above him and a team full of average footballers. Hopefully those bedwetters (love that term) learn their lesson this time, but I suspect not.

Onto their fans. Wow. If ever there was a definition of a parody football club, you are it. We can talk for hours about how shit you are, but I think your behaviour recently deserves special mention. Rioting for a laugh, slashing stewards, attacking policemen in the name of 'super league protesting' when the reality is you just want a richer new owner to come and throw money about for you. The pretence that you want anything other than that. The press, eulogising the likes of Neville and Carragher for inciting riots. 'The saviours of English football' as photos go around of a steward slashed a few inches from his eye. And of course, Gary Neville. The epitome of a fan on TV. The anguish, the embarrassing, cringy celebrations. The constant schizophrenic opinions (need three players, no dont need anyone, need two more, sack Ole, keep Ole, sack the Glazers, blame the Glazers), the sad photos whenever Liverpool lose a game with probably the same bottle of champagne. All of it in the name of nothing more than not being able to rationalise that YOU'RE NOT SUCCESSFUL ANYMORE. You're not the club you were. Its over. You've had two successful managers in a century. TWO. You rode the lightning with Ferguson, and he knew you were done. He squeezed the last bit of juice out of you. And even then, he didnt give a fuck. He didnt leave you a great squad and recommending a class manager to carry on his legacy. He left you a wreck, under the chosen one. You get record amounts of penalties, and do fuck all with it. And your protests? We'd stand with you if you actually meant it. We know as well as anyone what its like to have that sort of owner. But you dont care. You dont want a better owner, you just want a richer one. And you'll never be able to let go of that bile towards Liverpool. Your 'ESL protest' the other week was punctuated as ever by Hillsborough and Heysel chants.

And Solskjaer, of course. Amazing. If ever there was a football managing equivalent of Gareth Keenan. No ability whatsoever as a manager. Everything he has is stolen from the tramp he played under. The attempted siege mentality, the pure obsession with a certain club, the chucking on loads of attackers if they're losing, the attempt at a 'winning mentality' that comes across as a poor team sulking whenever they dont win. We saw last night, the utter embarrassment of essentially throwing away their medals as a small club is trying to celebrate their first EVER major trophy. Ironically, maybe look again at that club you're so obsessed with. Loses a Europa Final, takes it with decency. Next season, CL Final. Loses it, takes it with decency. Next season, wins CL. Goes close in league but ultimately 2nd, takes it with decency. Next season, wins it in record time. It says a lot about a club and a man when they react like that. I don't like their noisy neighbours, but one thing I'll give most of them including Guardiola is they lose with decency (a few exceptions like Bernardo Silva aside).

And for me, maybe the greatest moment of this shitshow of a season. A re-arranged game because of the aforementioned rioting. The game before, an opportunity for United to put a semblance of pressure on City before they go to Newcastle (a ground they've struggled at plenty before). But they don't look up, at a possible title. They look down, again, at us. They see an opportunity to help a top 4 rival AND rest players for their game against us. And then as ever, completely shit the bed. Galvanise us to a win, see us win our last 5, no help at all to Leicester and we now end up 2nd and 3rd both trophy-less. We just essentially had the same season. For all the crowing, all the talk of title challenges, worst champions ever etc etc. And all for nothing. We've had our three first choice CBs out for a huge chunk of the season. You've lost one, just one (and a shit one at that), for a few weeks and your season has fallen apart. I'd love to see how you'd have done with Maguire, Lindelof and Bailly out since December considering how you've done without easter island dum dum head on his own.

Here's the really sad thing. If you'd been given the choice of finishing 2nd, winning the Europa and Liverpool finishing 3rd or finishing 2nd, losing the Europa and Liverpool finishing 5th you take options two EVERY SINGLE TIME. The sandwich visits our bitter neighbours must have finally rubbed off because you are literally a red, big stadiumed Everton.

Anyway, onwards and upwards eh?

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16347 on: Today at 11:23:03 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:42:19 am
Great morning in work. The United lads and lassies who where delighted when Ole put out the reserves against Leicester to fuck us are all a bit quiet this morning. Aston Villa supporting boss even played Coldplay's Yellow over the sound system twice already to cheer them up.  :wellin

It's the small things that make it worthwhile  :wave

Can imagine the smug look on your face when you walked in ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16348 on: Today at 11:24:21 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:01:24 am
The juggernaut that is Manchester United...


Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16349 on: Today at 11:26:04 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:56:45 am
So the guy makes 5 subs, all in Extra Time, 4 of which are for pens.

Telles
Mata
Tuanzebe
James

:mindblown

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

that was incredible.  One of the worst managed matches youll ever see.

Saving subs for a penalty shoot-out when his team was offering nothing in attack and playing with zero energy.

Seen some fans have the gall to make the excuses that he had no one he could bring on to change things. They where playing Villarreal!!!!!!  He simply had no clue what to do, and decided to play for pens vs a very very average team with far less depth in their squad  :-X
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16350 on: Today at 11:27:35 am
This thread has literally exploded since yesterday. What happened??? ;D
