Anyone able to link me to Gary Nevilles thoughts on this? He was so adamant about the super league clubs needing to be punished, I assume hes delighted with Villarreal qualifying for the Champions League and bloodying one these criminal clubs noses



I haven´t seen them. But I can probably sum them up. Utd need to spend another 200 million in summer - or else push out the owners to get in ones who will. You know.....to combat the greed in football!