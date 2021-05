United are just not good enough. Their place in the PL table is entirely artificial, gifted by biased English refs with a raft of penalties late in the 19/20 season, and early on in the 20/21 season. Once they cemented their place in the top 2 and the refs started getting called out on it on social media, they eased up a bit.



Didn't deserve their CL place last year and that's how they got dumped into the EL. And the same thing will happen next year, mark my words.