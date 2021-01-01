« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,997
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16200 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
Kane watches that tonight and thinks no fucking way I'm going there.
In fairness, he'd probably have scored that penalty. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,480
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16201 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
So they remain level with Ipswich on 1 UEFA Cup/Europa League?

Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16202 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
They love to claim we won the most boring Champions League final  ever against Tottenham.

Well they now managed to lose the most boring EL final in history.

Good job all around by them. 5 more years for their Norwegian PE teacher.
Logged

HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • RedOrDead
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16203 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm
United fans remember give Oleh time, Klopp lost the europa with us too and remember what followed. With oleh at the helm you guys are in safe hands  :lickin :wave
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,412
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16204 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
Quote from: ianrush on Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
They love to claim we won the most boring Champions League final  ever against Tottenham.

Well they now managed to lose the most boring EL final in history.

Good job all around by them. 5 more years for their Norwegian PE teacher.

 8)



Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16205 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:36:48 pm
Remember when these c*nts threw away the Leicester game so we dont get top 4 instead of building momentum towards a big game. Karma is a bitch you bunch of inbreds.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9570751/Man-Utd-boss-Ole-Gunnar-Solskjaer-doesnt-care-Liverpool-think-playing-weakened-team.html

They screwed themselves over by trying to screw us over. Couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,927
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16206 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
So they remain level with Ipswich on 1 UEFA Cup/Europa League?
And Ipswich were a better team then than United are now.
Logged

mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,950
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16207 on: Today at 12:05:16 am
Sweet, sweet tears  ;D :wave



Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16208 on: Today at 12:06:30 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 06:20:27 pm
Well I'm going to buck the trend here

United, as most of you know, annoyed the shit out of me for years.

Their rise to power in the land of Sky and their selling of their souls for profit always annoyed me - along with the success that they clearly enjoyed.

You can say with just cause that they were always a 'lucky' side - offside goals, getting away with murder, playing the game until they scored and all sorts of ways they got to win games. You can say that the way the media worship them (And then, unbelievably they think everyone is against them)

And both those things would be true, but the fact is that they have reverted to type. All the way through the years as a lad, Manchester United were small-time charlies that always wasted money on glamour players, had hilarious goalkeepers and could be counted on to be absolute shite. Relentlessly so.

Then they've had a fairly long spell as a 'Big club' that actually performs like a 'Big Club' - all down to one man. And now that man has left - they are back to where they used to be.

Crazy money on average signings and having to rely on the officials in pretty much every single game.

They are, in reality, a small club and look set to stay there with 'next year being their year' stuff that they'll continue to spout and pretend to believe.



So,  I'd like to see them win tonight. I'd like to see them give Solsajer a huge contract and I'd like him to stay there for 5 years with his inane, strange and unbalanced ideas of how they can play football and watch them slowly sink into Everton-level umbrage.

You've already see what their cheesed off fans will do once they haven't got a sugar daddy to spend trillions (They are already the second highest spenders in the league) and have an astronomical wage bill.


So come on United. Get the win. Keep the gollum on.

Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
Surely a spirited loss can achieve much the same? Just saying!

Losses don't come much more 'spirited' than that...... My powers of foresight have excelled themselves once more!  ;D ;D ;D
Logged

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16209 on: Today at 12:06:44 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm
United fans remember give Oleh time, Klopp lost the europa with us too and remember what followed. With oleh at the helm you guys are in safe hands  :lickin :wave

Was about to post the same. Great teams dont just magically appear. Theyre forged in the fires of failure. #OleIn
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,021
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16210 on: Today at 12:08:41 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm
United fans remember give Oleh time, Klopp lost the europa with us too and remember what followed. With oleh at the helm's deep you guys are in safe hands  :lickin :wave
fixed that
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Van Halen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16211 on: Today at 12:09:56 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:06:44 am
Great teams don’t just magically appear. They’re forged in the fires of failure. #OleIn

Lol!!
Permission to use this, please ??
Logged

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16212 on: Today at 12:11:37 am
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,272
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16213 on: Today at 12:13:04 am
Solksjaer

They scored the only shot they had on target

You had 2 mate
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16214 on: Today at 12:15:05 am
Quote from: Van Halen on Today at 12:09:56 am
Lol!!
Permission to use this, please ??

You have my blessing.  8)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:24 am by The Test »
Logged

Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,451
  • JFT 96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16215 on: Today at 12:25:03 am
United just got beat by a team who come from a city with a population of 50,000. You could fit the entire population of Villareal comfortably into Old Trafford and still get beaten on penalties.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:13 am by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,767
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16216 on: Today at 12:26:12 am
:lmao
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,480
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16217 on: Today at 12:26:54 am
Thread title surely has to now change to ....

"WE OLE LIVE IN A YELLOW SUBMARINE!"
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,396
  • Awkward Squad
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16218 on: Today at 12:29:51 am
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16219 on: Today at 12:31:30 am
So, to sum it up briefly. They have a manager who changes at least 2 players in just for the penalty kicks but leaves the goalkeeper who hasn't saved a penalty for aeons in the goal and a captain who does not know that it is a big advantage to be first during the penalties. It's brilliant.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • Seis Veces
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16220 on: Today at 12:32:26 am
'The biggest club in the world' though

Their record in Europe isn't that good given their size. Still annoys me they even spawned those last two Champions League titles, and the Europa League they won was spawny as fuck. Delighted they lost tonight.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,950
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16221 on: Today at 12:33:27 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:03 am
United just got beat by a team who come from a city with a population of 50,000. You could fit the entire population of Villareal comfortably into Old Trafford and still get beat on penalties.


Hahahahahaha - such a good night, the perfect end to a season.  :lmao :wave



Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16222 on: Today at 12:33:51 am
Solskjaer and Rashford both neglected to even congratulate their opponents in their interview, just played into the United psychodrama, we're making progress bullshit. They're in limbo. Will be for another 5 years at least.
Logged

mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,950
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16223 on: Today at 12:34:30 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:29:51 am


WE ALL LOVE THE YELLOW SUBMARINES , THE YELLOW SUBMARINES, THE YELLOW SUBMARINES !!  ;D
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice is coming for the 96 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,480
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16224 on: Today at 12:43:39 am
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 12:33:27 am

Hahahahahaha - such a good night, the perfect end to a season.




Don't think so.  I can think of better ways to end a season.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16225 on: Today at 12:44:31 am
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:31:30 am
So, to sum it up briefly. They have a manager who changes at least 2 players in just for the penalty kicks but leaves the goalkeeper who hasn't saved a penalty for aeons in the goal and a captain who does not know that it is a big advantage to be first during the penalties. It's brilliant.

Wait a minute- did Utd win the toss for who goes first?!?!
Logged

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16226 on: Today at 12:46:58 am
Logged

Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #16227 on: Today at 12:47:44 am
Logged
