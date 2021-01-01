Kane watches that tonight and thinks no fucking way I'm going there.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
They love to claim we won the most boring Champions League final ever against Tottenham.Well they now managed to lose the most boring EL final in history.Good job all around by them. 5 more years for their Norwegian PE teacher.
Remember when these c*nts threw away the Leicester game so we dont get top 4 instead of building momentum towards a big game. Karma is a bitch you bunch of inbreds. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9570751/Man-Utd-boss-Ole-Gunnar-Solskjaer-doesnt-care-Liverpool-think-playing-weakened-team.html
So they remain level with Ipswich on 1 UEFA Cup/Europa League?
Well I'm going to buck the trend hereUnited, as most of you know, annoyed the shit out of me for years. Their rise to power in the land of Sky and their selling of their souls for profit always annoyed me - along with the success that they clearly enjoyed. You can say with just cause that they were always a 'lucky' side - offside goals, getting away with murder, playing the game until they scored and all sorts of ways they got to win games. You can say that the way the media worship them (And then, unbelievably they think everyone is against them)And both those things would be true, but the fact is that they have reverted to type. All the way through the years as a lad, Manchester United were small-time charlies that always wasted money on glamour players, had hilarious goalkeepers and could be counted on to be absolute shite. Relentlessly so.Then they've had a fairly long spell as a 'Big club' that actually performs like a 'Big Club' - all down to one man. And now that man has left - they are back to where they used to be.Crazy money on average signings and having to rely on the officials in pretty much every single game.They are, in reality, a small club and look set to stay there with 'next year being their year' stuff that they'll continue to spout and pretend to believe.So, I'd like to see them win tonight. I'd like to see them give Solsajer a huge contract and I'd like him to stay there for 5 years with his inane, strange and unbalanced ideas of how they can play football and watch them slowly sink into Everton-level umbrage.You've already see what their cheesed off fans will do once they haven't got a sugar daddy to spend trillions (They are already the second highest spenders in the league) and have an astronomical wage bill.So come on United. Get the win. Keep the gollum on.
Surely a spirited loss can achieve much the same? Just saying!
United fans remember give Oleh time, Klopp lost the europa with us too and remember what followed. With oleh at the helm you guys are in safe hands
The Test is obviously right
Great teams don’t just magically appear. They’re forged in the fires of failure. #OleIn
Lol!!Permission to use this, please ??
United just got beat by a team who come from a city with a population of 50,000. You could fit the entire population of Villareal comfortably into Old Trafford and still get beat on penalties.
Hahahahahaha - such a good night, the perfect end to a season.
So, to sum it up briefly. They have a manager who changes at least 2 players in just for the penalty kicks but leaves the goalkeeper who hasn't saved a penalty for aeons in the goal and a captain who does not know that it is a big advantage to be first during the penalties. It's brilliant.
