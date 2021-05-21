Bruno is starting to get jaded much like Mane this season. That's five less penalties being awarded to them already though I'm sure Taylor and co will try their best to compensate.
City are now ready for a proper run in the league, 90+ points coming again. Same with us with all our injured players back; injuries being a concept Utd will fully understand when Maguire and/or Bruno miss 10 games each through fatigue next season. Chelsea under Tuchel will drop all his bottling players. Leicester to continue upsetting the top six clubs for 2/3rds of the season.
Then Utd. Under Ole. Who will hopefully get his 5 year contract regardless of winning the Houllier Mickey Mouse (Redcafe tm) trophy next week. They really think they are improving. It's glorious.