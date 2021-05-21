« previous next »
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 21, 2021, 06:24:44 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The dog taking a shit has me in bits, dont even know why.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15921 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 21, 2021, 06:24:44 pm


Love it  ;D

But I'm really struggling to find Andy Tate. Surely he must be somewhere
Online RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15922 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 am »
Offline vblfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15923 on: Yesterday at 12:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 21, 2021, 06:24:44 pm

So much to appreciate in that it needs multiple viewings. If Picasso was from Manchester this would be his Guernica.  Beautiful and beastly at the same time. 

And - Glaser in the sky looks like Benny Hill  ;D
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15924 on: Yesterday at 12:12:05 pm »
Ferguson looks like he needs the hard shoulder again in that bottom right picture.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15925 on: Yesterday at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 08:39:18 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

The dog taking a shit has me in bits, dont even know why.


And there's a guy filming it on his phone  ;D ;D ;D
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15926 on: Yesterday at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:53:55 am
Love it  ;D

But I'm really struggling to find Andy Tate. Surely he must be somewhere
He's flying the plane mate.
Online Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:12:05 pm
Ferguson looks like he needs the hard shoulder again in that bottom right picture.
😂 looks a bit like Curly Watts there.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15928 on: Yesterday at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 12:02:16 pm
 

And - Glaser in the sky looks like Benny Hill  ;D

That's what I thought as well ;D
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15929 on: Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 01:57:31 pm
😂 looks a bit like Curly Watts there.

Thats how he looked when Racquel left him.
Online Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15930 on: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm
Thats how he looked when Racquel left him.
😁 he never recovered from that.
Online rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15931 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm »
How did the master plan to stop us getting CL work out?

Online ianrush

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15932 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
 They conceded 44 goals to our 42.  ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15933 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm »
5 points in it after they had a near perfect season injurywise and got  penalties on demand, including one after the final whistle which accounts for two of those points, plus the biggest wodge of spawn since records began.

These are fucking shite
Online Ray K

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15934 on: Today at 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:23:49 pm
5 points in it after they had a near perfect season injurywise and got  penalties on demand, including one after the final whistle which accounts for two of those points, plus the biggest wodge of spawn since records began.

These are fucking shite
We played a centre back who was in a division below the Conference last year for the last 10 games. Every other centre backs got season ending injuries. We lost approximately 7 games in a row at home. They got probably 25 penalties this season.

They finished 5 points above us and conceded more goals.

We're murdering this lot next year. Absolutely guaranteeing it.
Offline palimpsest

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15935 on: Today at 06:41:54 pm »
Incredible season for this lot. They really did prevent us from getting fourth. We finished third instead. Cheers!
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15936 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm »
Hope they get battered on Wednesday.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15937 on: Today at 06:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:23:49 pm
5 points in it after they had a near perfect season injurywise and got  penalties on demand, including one after the final whistle which accounts for two of those points, plus the biggest wodge of spawn since records began.

These are fucking shite

Thanks Ole for the easy three points that put our top 4 bid back on track. :wave
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15938 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm »
Just waiting for them to fire up the RAWK thre...



...oh

:(

Online MonsLibpool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15939 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
One of our worst seasons in living memory- 3rd
Their best season since SAF left- 2nd

Levels!
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15940 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
Luck will dry out next season and they will get back to their usual position - 6th
