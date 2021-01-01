« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 989003 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15920 on: Today at 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The dog taking a shit has me in bits, dont even know why.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15921 on: Today at 08:53:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm


Love it  ;D

But I'm really struggling to find Andy Tate. Surely he must be somewhere
Online RedSince86

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15922 on: Today at 11:48:06 am »
Offline vblfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15923 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:24:44 pm

So much to appreciate in that it needs multiple viewings. If Picasso was from Manchester this would be his Guernica.  Beautiful and beastly at the same time. 

And - Glaser in the sky looks like Benny Hill  ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15924 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Ferguson looks like he needs the hard shoulder again in that bottom right picture.
Offline Red_Rich

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15925 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:39:18 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

The dog taking a shit has me in bits, dont even know why.


And there's a guy filming it on his phone  ;D ;D ;D
Online Tesco tearaway∗

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15926 on: Today at 12:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:53:55 am
Love it  ;D

But I'm really struggling to find Andy Tate. Surely he must be somewhere
He's flying the plane mate.
Online Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15927 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:12:05 pm
Ferguson looks like he needs the hard shoulder again in that bottom right picture.
😂 looks a bit like Curly Watts there.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15928 on: Today at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:02:16 pm
 

And - Glaser in the sky looks like Benny Hill  ;D

That's what I thought as well ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15929 on: Today at 02:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:57:31 pm
😂 looks a bit like Curly Watts there.

Thats how he looked when Racquel left him.
Online Gaz75

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15930 on: Today at 03:12:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:47:35 pm
Thats how he looked when Racquel left him.
😁 he never recovered from that.
