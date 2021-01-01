I'm a knob
people like big dick nick.
The dog taking a shit has me in bits, dont even know why.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Love it But I'm really struggling to find Andy Tate. Surely he must be somewhere
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Ferguson looks like he needs the hard shoulder again in that bottom right picture.
And - Glaser in the sky looks like Benny Hill
😂 looks a bit like Curly Watts there.
Thats how he looked when Racquel left him.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]