The Glazers haven't done a lot to the stadium but that's in part because of the decisions taken by previous owners. From an article in the Guardian. It refers to the same problems as the video but points out the philosophy for the defvelopment of Old Trafford was maximum seats, tight rows to cram the punters in and fuck the facilities:The policy adopted then regarding seating remains. Inglis says: “United’s approach was founded on the philosophy of the architect in the 1960s, Ernest Atherden. He said there was no point in spending money on things like fancy rooms and glossy architecture. What the club needed was seats or standing room; that raising the capacity was the name of the game.Advertisement“Manchester United in the 1960s took the decision to build narrow seat treads. The standard in the 60s had been 2ft 3in. United chopped an inch off that and it equates to 660mm. Now if you are anything over about 5ft 7in or 5ft 8in, you will really notice it.“By the mid-1990s most clubs were building to 720mm, about 2ft 6in. It’s only another couple of inches but it makes a huge difference, not just in terms of how tall you are, but if somebody’s coming from the megastore with merchandise or if you’ve got kids and they need to get to the toilet, you need to move in and out: those extra few inches make a huge difference in terms of comfort levels.”The majority of Old Trafford’s lower bowl is indeed 660mm, while in the second tier of quadrants the measurement is 710mm. Inglis says: “You’ll find that it varies in modern stands [now] between about 760 to about 800mm. There are parts of Wembley where I think it goes to 850.”United point out that seating measurements comply with the Green Guide, the government-approved safety book. Yet Inglis states that adhering to the minimum affects match-day experience.“It means that you could build cheaper and taller and higher – effectively more for your money. Any Manchester United supporter sitting at Wembley or at the new Tottenham Stadium and the Emirates Stadium will be aware that it’s roomier. Then you start going into the toilets, you look into the concourse areas, and the standard of finish.“Manchester United were advised that what they were doing was not progressive, that they were going to encounter problems with it.”It's a 76,000 seater shithole.