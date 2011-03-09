Gary Neville:



"This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners' actions two weeks ago. There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago.

And theyre not protesting 2 or 3 weeks later....care to offer your busy little c*nt opinion on that Gary lad?



The 'protests' and the cheer-leading of them by Gary (Che Guevara) Neville were little other than one massive piece of opportunism.Agitators unhappy at the Glazer regime saw an opportunity to ride the wave created by the ESL fiasco and surf it to their own advantage. Fair dos too. If they are unhappy, then complain away. It's their business. But please don't dress it up as a fight for football. All it was was a 'fight' to oust an owner who is taking a dividend out of a healthy business whilst still investing insane amounts into the playing staff. Problem for United fans is that the Glazers are not like Abu Dhabi. The Glazers make on the deal (purchasing United) by taking a cash dividend out. Abu Dhabi make on their own deal (purchasing the club formerly known as Man City) by having their reputation laundered.Anyway, it would appear that the wave of outrage caused by the ESL has now hit the shore and dissipated. Man United (club, manager and fans alike) have come out of the whole shambolic mess looking very silly indeed. The fans have been roundly condemned for coming over as shithouse thugs. The manager threw a game deliberately, then watched on as they were humiliated at home by Liverpool and taken 1 point from 9 in three home games. What a mess.