« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 982626 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,155
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15800 on: Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
He went into it looking like a right tit, as well.

You have to admire his consistency.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15801 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
He went into it looking like a right tit, as well.

 ;D
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15802 on: Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm »
Lee Mason told Fernandes he touched the ball to make sure he could give the goal. It's absolutely mad haha

This ref is on VAR all next season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15803 on: Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
No offence mate but that's garbage. Just one example:

9,000 staying behind to protest after a Sunderland game in 2010.

I may have my differences with SoS in recent years but I was a member back then and the protests weren't just at United games.

That's fair enough.  I still don't think that saying Utd fans should be protesting at the Europa final if they really care is a valid criticism though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,017
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15804 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
No offence mate but that's garbage. Just one example:

9,000 staying behind to protest after a Sunderland game in 2010.



I may have my differences with SoS in recent years but I was a member back then and the protests weren't just at United games.



There was one after the Blackpool game a week later I seem to remember?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,874
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15805 on: Yesterday at 09:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
No offence mate but that's garbage. Just one example:

9,000 staying behind to protest after a Sunderland game in 2010.



I may have my differences with SoS in recent years but I was a member back then and the protests weren't just at United games.

And Blackpool a week or 2 later
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,358
  • Dutch Class
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15806 on: Yesterday at 09:22:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Lee Mason told Fernandes he touched the ball to make sure he could give the goal. It's absolutely mad haha

This ref is on VAR all next season.

FFS
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,290
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15807 on: Yesterday at 09:25:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:18:22 pm
Lee Mason told Fernandes he touched the ball to make sure he could give the goal. It's absolutely mad haha

This ref is on VAR all next season.

"Honestly I didn't feel the touch. The referee said I touched the ball. How it is, I don't care honestly, Fernandes told Sky Sports.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/man-united-fulham-cavani-goal-24137195

Comical
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,675
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15808 on: Yesterday at 09:28:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
That's fair enough.  I still don't think that saying Utd fans should be protesting at the Europa final if they really care is a valid criticism though.

So it's "Enough is enough, except if it's a European final or we have a free kick..."
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15809 on: Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:28:26 pm
So it's "Enough is enough, except if it's a European final or we have a free kick..."

If we had a European final that Klopp and the team had worked all season for, we wouldn't do anything to disrupt that.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,017
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15810 on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
If we had a European final that Klopp and the team had worked all season for, we wouldn't do anything to disrupt that.

You can protest the owners and back the team at the same time, we did that in 2008 to 2010. UEFA are as corrupt as fuck, going at both them and the Glazers in a worldwide televised game is a perfect chance IF they are serious about it.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15811 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
You can protest the owners and back the team at the same time, we did that in 2008 to 2010. UEFA are as corrupt as fuck, going at both them and the Glazers in a worldwide televised game is a perfect chance IF they are serious about it.

I agree, I think the protesting is great.  But the argument from some posters was that if the Utd fans wanted to make a real statement and get a game called off instead of the Utd vs Liverpool match, they should do it in the European final.

But there's no way on earth any fan of any club is going to try and scupper a European final for their team.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15812 on: Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm
You have to admire his consistency.

Admirable, to say the very least. Man Utd legend OGS played 91 times for the first team. Not even triple figures 😆
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,675
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15813 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
If we had a European final that Klopp and the team had worked all season for, we wouldn't do anything to disrupt that.

I'm not the one (and neither are you I think) saying the Glazers are leeches who are bleeding the club dry. If there's an existential threat to the club then you do everything you can. The triuth is the Glazers aren't killing United. They're taking dividends out of the bloated corporate cash cow that United has become but there's plenty left for ridiculous signings and a massive wage bill. And the problems with the stadium are largely pre-Glazer. United focused on cramming in as many as possible to maximise revenue streams from customers long before The Glazers arrived. Cheap construction for maximum seating.

MUST claimed fucking up one club's run-in (LIverpool's) was essential and having the game abandoned once and doing their best to have it abandoned a second time was justified. Bollocks - if they were serious they'd have boycotted tonight's game. That would have been a massive story. And they should protest at the final as well.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15814 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm
And they should protest at the final as well.

If we were in the same position and Klopp said he understands the protests but asks the fans not to do so at the final because his team have worked all season to get to that point, do you think we should still protest?  Hypothetical, of course.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,675
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15815 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
If we were in the same position and Klopp said he understands the protests but asks the fans not to do so at the final because his team have worked all season to get to that point, do you think we should still protest?  Hypothetical, of course.

Sorry mate, it's not us. It's United and MUST. We protested and campaigned in our own way and contributed to getting rid of Hicks and Gillett. That involved protests at the game and a whole load of other stuff like letter-writing campaigns, some of which was coordinated on here.

We got rid of our leeches. If Hicks and Gillett were still here after 16 years (and the club hadn't gone into liquidation) too fucking right I would want to protest at a European final.

*edit - I need to take a few deep breaths - I just imagined that fat c*nt Tom Hicks waddling on the pitch to join in with Liverpool lifting a European trophy. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15816 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm
Sorry mate, it's not us. It's United and MUST. We protested and campaigned in our own way and contributed to getting rid of Hicks and Gillett. That involved protests at the game and a whole load of other stuff like letter-writing campaigns, some of which was coordinated on here.

We got rid of our leeches. If Hicks and Gillett were still here after 16 years (and the club hadn't gone into liquidation) too fucking right I would want to protest at a European final.

Fair enough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15817 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:44:26 pm
If we were in the same position and Klopp said he understands the protests but asks the fans not to do so at the final because his team have worked all season to get to that point, do you think we should still protest?  Hypothetical, of course.
We never protested during the game. It was all done befor and after the final whistle as it wasn't the managers or players faults.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15818 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm
We never protested during the game. It was all done befor and after the final whistle as it wasn't the managers or players faults.

There was a walk-out with 15 minutes to go against Sunderland.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,874
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15819 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm
We never protested during the game. It was all done befor and after the final whistle as it wasn't the managers or players faults.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
There was a walk-out with 15 minutes to go against Sunderland.

There was one away at Hull too wasn't there?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15820 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
I agree, I think the protesting is great.  But the argument from some posters was that if the Utd fans wanted to make a real statement and get a game called off instead of the Utd vs Liverpool match, they should do it in the European final.

But there's no way on earth any fan of any club is going to try and scupper a European final for their team.


They've just been to their first game in what seems like a Century & they didn't sing 1 anti Glazer song,not fucking one.

They don't really care & fellow reds sticking up for them is beyond the twilight zone.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,155
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15821 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 09:41:33 pm
Admirable, to say the very least. Man Utd legend OGS played 91 times for the first team. Not even triple figures 😆
S
That cant be right, he was there about 8 years. Is that number of starts? League games only?
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15822 on: Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm
There was one away at Hull too wasn't there?

Yeah, but that wasn't against our own owners.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,874
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15823 on: Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
S
That cant be right, he was there about 8 years. Is that number of starts? League games only?

It's 91 goals
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,808
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15824 on: Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm »
OGS was a bit of a super-sub wasn't he? And injured a lot towards the end of his time there.

EDIT: Nevermind.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15825 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm
We never protested during the game. It was all done befor and after the final whistle as it wasn't the managers or players faults.

And HT,the songs were pretty relentless as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,874
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15826 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:24:16 pm
Yeah, but that wasn't against our own owners.

Still a protest during a game though. Was to do with ticket prices if I remember rightly 
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
  • BoRac
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15827 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Still a protest during a game though. Was to do with ticket prices if I remember rightly 

Yes, away ticket prices. Not a walk out, though, fans simply didn't go in the first place.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15828 on: Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm
Gary Neville:

''Quote
   "This is a consequence of the Manchester United owners' actions two weeks ago. There is a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago.
''


And theyre not protesting 2 or 3 weeks later....care to offer your busy little c*nt opinion on that Gary lad?

The 'protests' and the cheer-leading of them by Gary (Che Guevara) Neville were little other than one massive piece of opportunism.

Agitators unhappy at the Glazer regime saw an opportunity to ride the wave created by the ESL fiasco and surf it to their own advantage. Fair dos too. If they are unhappy, then complain away. It's their business. But please don't dress it up as a fight for football. All it was was a 'fight' to oust an owner who is taking a dividend out of a healthy business whilst still investing insane amounts into the playing staff. Problem for United fans is that the Glazers are not like Abu Dhabi. The Glazers make on the deal (purchasing United) by taking a cash dividend out. Abu Dhabi make on their own deal (purchasing the club formerly known as Man City) by having their reputation laundered.

Anyway, it would appear that the wave of outrage caused by the ESL has now hit the shore and dissipated. Man United (club, manager and fans alike) have come out of the whole shambolic mess looking very silly indeed. The fans have been roundly condemned for coming over as shithouse thugs. The manager threw a game deliberately, then watched on as they were humiliated at home by Liverpool and taken 1 point from 9 in three home games. What a mess.  :)
Logged
YMB

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15829 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Fans back and they are back to normal, this is about the level they are at, only in 2nd because of this fucked up season.On the plus side ole will still be there till at least half way through the next season.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15830 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
He went into it looking like a right tit, as well.
Is there much difference between a right tit and a left tit?

Asking for a friend
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15831 on: Yesterday at 11:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
The 'protests' and the cheer-leading of them by Gary (Che Guevara) Neville were little other than one massive piece of opportunism.

Agitators unhappy at the Glazer regime saw an opportunity to ride the wave created by the ESL fiasco and surf it to their own advantage. Fair dos too. If they are unhappy, then complain away. It's their business. But please don't dress it up as a fight for football. All it was was a 'fight' to oust an owner who is taking a dividend out of a healthy business whilst still investing insane amounts into the playing staff. Problem for United fans is that the Glazers are not like Abu Dhabi. The Glazers make on the deal (purchasing United) by taking a cash dividend out. Abu Dhabi make on their own deal (purchasing the club formerly known as Man City) by having their reputation laundered.

Anyway, it would appear that the wave of outrage caused by the ESL has now hit the shore and dissipated. Man United (club, manager and fans alike) have come out of the whole shambolic mess looking very silly indeed. The fans have been roundly condemned for coming over as shithouse thugs. The manager threw a game deliberately, then watched on as they were humiliated at home by Liverpool and taken 1 point from 9 in three home games. What a mess.  :)
exactly. This was nothing to do with the ESL as a lot of people on here pointed out, they are entitled spoilt "supporters " and used the opportunity to try to force a change of ownership, they could care less about the rest of the clubs as long as they are winning.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15832 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
Is there much difference between a right tit and a left tit?

Asking for a friend
not in general, but if it's a far right tit then yes there's a difference.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,017
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15833 on: Today at 07:08:25 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm
Is there much difference between a right tit and a left tit?

Asking for a friend

Ones usually bigger than the other
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 391 392 393 394 395 [396]   Go Up
« previous next »
 