Are United fans only interested in participating in any protest or causing anarchy while they're playing Liverpool with little at stake for them? Otherwise it's just BAU it seems.



Regardless of the fact that most were just pissed up kids having a jolly, it makes sense to protest at Liverpool matches because that's the most TV coverage. And they wouldn't do it at a European final because that'd be stupid.If we were protesting FSG, there's no chance we'd do it during matches that would fuck over Klopp and the team after all their hard work for the season. We'd do the same as Utd fans, pick the biggest game that has nothing riding on it.