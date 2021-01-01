« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 977493 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15720 on: Yesterday at 06:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm
Why are you stunned? You're shite.

If you weren't given every decision going, most seasons you'd be fighting relegation


Just fucking why man,why ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,245
  • J.F.T.96
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15721 on: Today at 06:39:40 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
If he took up the best position since 69 would it make the slightest bit of difference?

I think not. There is no good position to take facing a breakaway against a top striker, the striker can adjust easily to anything the goalie tries.

so thats my point. Style points simply dont count in this situation.

also Scholes is a petulant dick, thats also my point.



We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15722 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:39:40 am
We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.

when I first saw Salah running in, I couldn't believe how much room Henderson was giving him, I thought what kind of masterplan was this, what trickery was in hand......turns out it was shit positioning.....truly shit.

Even my manc mates couldn't get their head around what he doing
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,865
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15723 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Henderson is a Liverpool player. That's why he dinna make any attempt to stop Mo from scoring.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15724 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.

Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.

i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome".  Very very unlikely.

Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.  ;D You'll be hard put to talk me out of it
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15725 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:37:35 pm
So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.

Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.

i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome".  Very very unlikely.

Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.  ;D You'll be hard put to talk me out of it


That point is true regardless  ;D

You are spot on in what you say, the top class players "usually" put it away, but from a keepers perspective, its criminal to make it so easy for him. We saw it with West Broms goal yesterday that backs up what you say, Ali was positioned spot on, but the quality of the finish meant he wasn't getting near it, however, a slight mistake from the forward and he gets his hand to it. That is what Henderson got wrong, him didn't make it any harder for Mo, he gave him leeway to not have to be as exact with his finish as he would have to be. Its likely to end up as a goal, but at least you don't look like a useless twat  ;)
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15726 on: Today at 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:44:22 pm
That point is true regardless  ;D

You are spot on in what you say, the top class players "usually" put it away, but from a keepers perspective, its criminal to make it so easy for him. We saw it with West Broms goal yesterday that backs up what you say, Ali was positioned spot on, but the quality of the finish meant he wasn't getting near it, however, a slight mistake from the forward and he gets his hand to it. That is what Henderson got wrong, him didn't make it any harder for Mo, he gave him leeway to not have to be as exact with his finish as he would have to be. Its likely to end up as a goal, but at least you don't look like a useless twat  ;)

Salah didn't need to aim for the bottom corner, he virtually had a third of the goal to go at.  Even stepping 2 yards further forward and he makes Salah work harder for  the goal. 
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15727 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
How the fuck are these c*nts second though? 
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15728 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 01:12:41 pm
How the fuck are these c*nts second though? 

Loads of luck, empty stadiums and a huge amount of help from referees.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15729 on: Today at 01:43:53 pm »
Solskjaer blaming the losses last week on the protests.  He didnt want to use it as an excuse apparently, but then they lost two games in a row at home so has decided hed best point the finger elsewhere.

If they were proper protests than it shouldnt go down well, if it was just an excuse for a few fans to act the twat (as we all suspect) then Solskjaers comments will be defended. We shall see.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57143621
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,761
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15730 on: Today at 01:45:42 pm »
Hope it affects them enough to play as shit v Villarreal.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,882
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15731 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:15:33 pm
Loads of luck, empty stadiums and a huge amount of help from referees.

No major injury issues either. That might go partly in the luck category!

Only first team regulars whove missed any significant time in the league are Martial and Pogba (although Pogba only missed about 8 games, so not sure if that is considered a significant time).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,966
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15732 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:37 pm
No major injury issues either. That might go partly in the luck category!

Only first team regulars whove missed any significant time in the league are Martial and Pogba (although Pogba only missed about 8 games, so not sure if that is considered a significant time).

Bruno has been so so lucky, I mean fuck me, he gets hit so hard every game judging by the screams, they are lucky he can even walk. Must be made of steel.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,117
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15733 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:41 pm
Bruno has been so so lucky, I mean fuck me, he gets hit so hard every game judging by the screams, they are lucky he can even walk. Must be made of steel.
I'll bet VVD is looking forward to playing against him. Though I'd rather we could let Souness have a go at him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,504
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15734 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
The fucking goalkeeper? Unbelievable
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Up
« previous next »
 