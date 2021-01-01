So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome". Very very unlikely.Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.You'll be hard put to talk me out of it