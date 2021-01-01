« previous next »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm
Why are you stunned? You're shite.

If you weren't given every decision going, most seasons you'd be fighting relegation


Just fucking why man,why ?
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
If he took up the best position since 69 would it make the slightest bit of difference?

I think not. There is no good position to take facing a breakaway against a top striker, the striker can adjust easily to anything the goalie tries.

so thats my point. Style points simply dont count in this situation.

also Scholes is a petulant dick, thats also my point.



We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:39:40 am
We don't know. I'm not saying if he'd have stood in a better position he'd have saved it. But he'd have a better chance than practically saying to Salah "stick it far post mate. I'm not getting to it"

Salah would probably still have scored, but make it difficult for him.

We'd slaughter Mignolet for that position.

when I first saw Salah running in, I couldn't believe how much room Henderson was giving him, I thought what kind of masterplan was this, what trickery was in hand......turns out it was shit positioning.....truly shit.

Even my manc mates couldn't get their head around what he doing
Henderson is a Liverpool player. That's why he dinna make any attempt to stop Mo from scoring.
So Kane yesterday gets a breakaway, but he was under fairly heavy pressure from behind, and as he got closer to the net the goalie chose the exact right moment to advance just as the defender came in from the side for the ball and just as kane took his last touch before shooting.

Kane held the defender off chose his angle and easily shot it in the net. Goal.

i agree that Henderson didnt cover himself in glory in the save attempt, its quite basic to try and cut down the angle. He did a passable tree imitation instead. My point is you still cant blame him for allowing the goal because no matter what he does, unless the striker makes a mistake hes almost certain to score. Blaming him for poor technique might be perfectly valid but its still the color of the lipstick on the pig that's being talked about. Its the logic extension where the the argument gets shaky..."If only he had done x differently it would have changed the outcome".  Very very unlikely.

Therefore my point that Scholes is petulant prick remains valid.  ;D You'll be hard put to talk me out of it
