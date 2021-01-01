https://www.redcafe.net/threads/was-ole-a-coward.462735/



Love the comments here, someone opened it after Leicester defeated them.



Went down a Maguire rabbithole on there thanks to clicking on that linkThat 'An apology to Harry Maguire thread is both amusing and beautifully clueless.Someone proclaims half way through that Maguire would walk into Abu Dhabis team alongside Dias and to Liverpools team alongside Virgil.Hes quickly shouted down for suggesting hed get into Abu Dhabis team. But apparently all are in agreement hed get into Liverpool teamProof positive how clueless fans generally are (and yep, plenty of Liverpool ones do it too with other teams players). Matip is a top class player who has so much more to his game than Maguire, the idea of him being better is proper funny.But him being out does indeed show the value of a decent leader at the back. Sure, hes not worth anywhere near that mad fee they paid, but as far as being an organiser, a vocal leader, good aerially, hes all that, and it shows how weak the rest of their defence is. But apparently its been hilarious watching LFC do without all their central defenders, but not be allowed that as any sort of excuse hasn't itThey lose one for just a handful of games, and the whole Woe Is Me brigade is out in force, and not just from their fans, but in the media too.