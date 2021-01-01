« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15680 on: Today at 09:24:37 am
c*nts
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Red Berry

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15681 on: Today at 09:55:13 am
If Ole had followed Ferguson instead of Moyes, he would have lasted no longer than the wee ginger balled pillock.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15682 on: Today at 11:47:19 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:17:08 am
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/was-ole-a-coward.462735/

Love the comments here, someone opened it after Leicester defeated them.

Went down a Maguire rabbithole on there thanks to clicking on that link  ;D

That 'An apology to Harry Maguire thread is both amusing and beautifully clueless.

Someone proclaims half way through that Maguire would walk into Abu Dhabis team alongside Dias and to Liverpools team alongside Virgil.

Hes quickly shouted down for suggesting hed get into Abu Dhabis team. But apparently all are in agreement hed get into Liverpool team  ;D

Proof positive how clueless fans generally are (and yep, plenty of Liverpool ones do it too with other teams players).  Matip is a top class player who has so much more to his game than Maguire, the idea of him being better is proper funny.

But him being out does indeed show the value of a decent leader at the back. Sure, hes not worth anywhere near that mad fee they paid, but as far as being an organiser, a vocal leader, good aerially, hes all that, and it shows how weak the rest of their defence is.  But apparently its been hilarious watching LFC do without all their central defenders, but not be allowed that as any sort of excuse hasn't it  ::)

They lose one for just a handful of games, and the whole Woe Is Me brigade is out in force, and not just from their fans, but in the media too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

elsewhere

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15683 on: Today at 12:15:39 pm
Come on Unai, fuck their season completely by winning that Europa League. The meltdown will be hilarious.
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15684 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:17:08 am
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/was-ole-a-coward.462735/

Love the comments here, someone opened it after Leicester defeated them.

To be honest, it is wonderful how clueless they are ...
RedSince86

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15685 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm
Maguire in our highline defence hahahahahahaha.

Matip and Gomez are levels above him, it's like they have to justify that awful price tag, same with Pogba, some are delusional to think he's world class as well.

Amazing how they think someone with no pace and turns like a tugboat would be our #2 CB. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Original

  Sound
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15686 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm
Proper cryarsing about not having slabhead in their postmatch thread against us aren't they, fair play to the big dopey fat headed bastard he's managed to convince them he's not as shite as he actually is
GreatEx

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15687 on: Today at 02:56:48 pm
The only reason I'd have Maguire in our squad is because of his injury record, though ironically we'd probably spend most games wishing the massive headed c*nt would break a leg.
Medellin

  Sound
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15688 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

idontknow

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15689 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

  D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15690 on: Today at 03:46:38 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Proper cryarsing about not having slabhead in their postmatch thread against us aren't they, fair play to the big dopey fat headed bastard he's managed to convince them he's not as shite as he actually is
If Easter Island Head had been playing they'd just blame their comprehensive home defeat on something else.

No doubt the fixture congestion their own fans caused, although it would be framed as the PLs fault rather than the actions of the sheikh shaggers who got the first attempt at playing the match abandoned.
YMB

Ghost Town

  mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15691 on: Today at 04:31:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:15:39 pm
Come on Unai, fuck their season completely by winning that Europa League. The meltdown will be hilarious.
It'll certainly be comedy to see Emery dick with their season
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15692 on: Today at 04:33:07 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:56:48 pm
The only reason I'd have Maguire in our squad is because of his injury record, though ironically we'd probably spend most games wishing the massive headed c*nt would break a leg.
The great thing for them having Maguire is that after he retires they won't need to spend money on a statue for him. Just pay him a retainer to come and strand outside from time to time, big match days etc.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15693 on: Today at 04:40:49 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:20:07 am
McFred midfield two are shockingly bad, both are stealing a living.

Pogba is the most overrated player I've seen in my entire lifetime, that Amazon documentary his fat ogre agent has organised will be hilarious viewing, cannot wait for that.

We'll finish 15 points clear of them next season easily.

Forgot he had a documentary coming up. Have absolutely no idea how he's managed to convince everyone he's some sort of brilliant player, it's certainly not through his football.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

oldman

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15694 on: Today at 05:08:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:49 pm
Forgot he had a documentary coming up. Have absolutely no idea how he's managed to convince everyone he's some sort of brilliant player, it's certainly not through his football.
guy does the sum total of fuck all whenever I've seen him play - which is normally twice a year
RedSince86

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15695 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:49 pm
Forgot he had a documentary coming up. Have absolutely no idea how he's managed to convince everyone he's some sort of brilliant player, it's certainly not through his football.
It'll be him getting his haircut every week, background shots of pictures of him lifting the World Cup (that he really had no bearing on them winning besides a goal in the final to go 3-1 up) in his Cheshire mansion, and practising in the mirror of this never before seen Dab he's preparing for next season when he unleashes his football genius on only Watford and Norwich at home.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15696 on: Today at 05:21:08 pm
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15697 on: Today at 05:33:23 pm
And there goes their RAWK Meltdown thread - falling down the pages like Fernandes hit with a gentle gust of wind.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Kekule

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15698 on: Today at 05:54:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:25:38 pm
Maguire in our highline defence hahahahahahaha.

Matip and Gomez are levels above him, it's like they have to justify that awful price tag, same with Pogba, some are delusional to think he's world class as well.

Amazing how they think someone with no pace and turns like a tugboat would be our #2 CB. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

If you spend £85-95 million on a player you shouldnt need to then spend a similar amount on another player to play alongside to get the best out of them like they have claimed with Maguire and Pogba.

Van Dijk makes those around him better. Thats what you expect for that amount of cash.
gerrardisgod

  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15699 on: Today at 05:59:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:49 pm
Forgot he had a documentary coming up. Have absolutely no idea how he's managed to convince everyone he's some sort of brilliant player, it's certainly not through his football.
Saw one of these YouTube footballing experts claiming the best business United could do this summer is tying him down to a new deal. And hes one of the few world class players in the league.

 :o :o :o
AHA!

Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15700 on: Today at 06:11:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:33:07 pm
The great thing for them having Maguire is that after he retires they won't need to spend money on a statue for him. Just pay him a retainer to come and strand outside from time to time, big match days etc.
Why wait?

I see they've clocked your post and got straight on the case.



That's as mobile as I've ever seen him too.
YMB

Son of Spion＊

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15701 on: Today at 06:13:41 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 05:33:23 pm
And there goes their RAWK Meltdown thread - falling down the pages like Fernandes hit with a gentle gust of wind.
Did the thread squeal as it fell?
YMB

Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15702 on: Today at 06:17:08 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 05:08:32 pm
guy does the sum total of fuck all whenever I've seen him play - which is normally twice a year

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:14:39 pm
It'll be him getting his haircut every week, background shots of pictures of him lifting the World Cup (that he really had no bearing on them winning besides a goal in the final to go 3-1 up) in his Cheshire mansion, and practising in the mirror of this never before seen Dab he's preparing for next season when he unleashes his football genius on only Watford and Norwich at home.

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:59:04 pm
Saw one of these YouTube footballing experts claiming the best business United could do this summer is tying him down to a new deal. And hes one of the few world class players in the league.

 :o :o :o

Yep, I think the word 'fraud' of oft overused in football but it perfectly describes Pogba.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

kezzy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15703 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:11:42 pm
Why wait?

I see they've clocked your post and got straight on the case.



That's as mobile as I've ever seen him too.


😂😂😂
rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15704 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm
Rang my stepdad for a chat this afternoon - he mentioned he'd bought a paper yesterday and they were ripping into Scream 5 for his antics. He only watches Liverpool games these days, so watched our game and couldn't believe the screaming he could her from the big girls blouse.
tonysleft

  A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15705 on: Today at 09:10:19 pm
Still stunned at the performance to be honest. Even with nothing to play for what a shocker from everyone
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15706 on: Today at 09:15:39 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:10:19 pm
Still stunned at the performance to be honest. Even with nothing to play for what a shocker from everyone

We were always going to trash you, after you conceded your game against Leicester ...
Persephone

  Boom!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15707 on: Today at 10:25:18 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:10:19 pm
Still stunned at the performance to be honest. Even with nothing to play for what a shocker from everyone
What did you think of United basically conceding the title at Leicester?
