Love the comments here, someone opened it after Leicester defeated them.
Went down a Maguire rabbithole on there thanks to clicking on that link
That 'An apology to Harry Maguire thread is both amusing and beautifully clueless.
Someone proclaims half way through that Maguire would walk into Abu Dhabis team alongside Dias and to Liverpools team alongside Virgil.
Hes quickly shouted down for suggesting hed get into Abu Dhabis team. But apparently all are in agreement hed get into Liverpool team
Proof positive how clueless fans generally are (and yep, plenty of Liverpool ones do it too with other teams players). Matip is a top class player who has so much more to his game than Maguire, the idea of him being better is proper funny.
But him being out does indeed show the value of a decent leader at the back. Sure, hes not worth anywhere near that mad fee they paid, but as far as being an organiser, a vocal leader, good aerially, hes all that, and it shows how weak the rest of their defence is. But apparently its been hilarious watching LFC do without all their central defenders, but not be allowed that as any sort of excuse hasn't it
They lose one for just a handful of games, and the whole Woe Is Me brigade is out in force, and not just from their fans, but in the media too.