« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 972959 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,174
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 09:24:37 am »
c*nts
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,120
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 09:55:13 am »
If Ole had followed Ferguson instead of Moyes, he would have lasted no longer than the wee ginger balled pillock.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,845
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:17:08 am
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/was-ole-a-coward.462735/

Love the comments here, someone opened it after Leicester defeated them.

Went down a Maguire rabbithole on there thanks to clicking on that link  ;D

That 'An apology to Harry Maguire thread is both amusing and beautifully clueless.

Someone proclaims half way through that Maguire would walk into Abu Dhabis team alongside Dias and to Liverpools team alongside Virgil.

Hes quickly shouted down for suggesting hed get into Abu Dhabis team. But apparently all are in agreement hed get into Liverpool team  ;D

Proof positive how clueless fans generally are (and yep, plenty of Liverpool ones do it too with other teams players).  Matip is a top class player who has so much more to his game than Maguire, the idea of him being better is proper funny.

But him being out does indeed show the value of a decent leader at the back. Sure, hes not worth anywhere near that mad fee they paid, but as far as being an organiser, a vocal leader, good aerially, hes all that, and it shows how weak the rest of their defence is.  But apparently its been hilarious watching LFC do without all their central defenders, but not be allowed that as any sort of excuse hasn't it  ::)

They lose one for just a handful of games, and the whole Woe Is Me brigade is out in force, and not just from their fans, but in the media too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 