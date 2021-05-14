Cheers mate

So they want a Russian state owned gas company to take them over.

I would have thought they'd want someone like FSG so they could do things ethically.

Turns out they are whoring their arses out to the punter with the biggest wallet.

Gobshites.



They simply do not care one iota who takes them over just so long as they are prepared to lavish obscene sums of money on them like Abu Dhabi do on their little neighbours.They don't care about anyone else. They don't care about the game as a whole. They don't care about solidarity. All they care about is themselves and binning off the Glazers so they can get in someone else they perceive as more generous. They have no interest in ethics at all.You know what? All that's fine if it's what they want, but just fuck right off dressing it up as a fight by the working class football fan against the greed of the big, bad wolf. Just be honest about it.Of course, there are a few romantics believing they can turn the football clock back once more and reclaim the game, but they are living on Fantasy Island. Football sold out years ago, and it's all about the money now. I would bet my life that the overwhelming majority of those present at these shambolic protests would fall over themselves to welcome a state-owned company or a sheikh into their club. They are supposed to be the richest club in the world, but they know they are never going to win the title again and will only do well in Europe if it's in the Europa League. They know they cannot compete with the sportswash clubs, so they are bending over for a new beau, despite the fact they already have one who has no interest in leaving. Their shameless knicker-dropping in the last week or two has been an unedifying, embarrassing sight which has set the genuine quest for change in the game right back.