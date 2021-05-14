https://news.paddypower.com/football/2021/05/14/breaking-news-bruno-fernandes-set-to-star-in-scream-5/
BREAKING NEWS: BRUNO FERNANDES SET TO STAR IN SCREAM 5
Thursday was fright night for Bruno
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is set to appear in the fifth offering of the slasher series Scream, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
The 26-year-old will star alongside Courtney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell and many more of the franchises original actors.
Its understood movie producers approached the Portuguese international following his critically-acclaimed performance during Uniteds 4-2 defeat against Liverpool last night.
Radio Silence, the group making the film, told the Paddy Power News:
Brunos screams at Old Trafford last night were on a par with Janet Leigh in Psycho or Shelley Duvall in The Shining.
Those bone-chilling shrieks picked up by the pitch-side microphones reminded us of Drew Barrymores howl in the original Scream.
Bruno was so overcome with emotion when we asked him to be in the movie that he dropped to the ground and rolled around yelling with joy.
Meanwhile, shit-footballer turned shit-actor Vinnie Jones believes Fernandes has what it takes to be a success in Hollywood.
One minute hes writhing around the floor like hes trodden on a bear trap and the next hes sprinting into the box like Usain Bolt to get on the end of a cross.
ITS OSCAR-WORTHY.
If he keeps honing his craft and lands the right roles, he could end up making a lot of shit direct-to-DVD films like me and Stan Collymore.
However, one person not so keen on the Portugueses foray into the film industry is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
If Bruno insists on making this movie then he wont be getting his tea tonight, the Norwegian told IMDb.
No one goes to the cinema anymore, do they? Netflix is where its at. Have you seen Lilyhammer? Great show. Lots of Norwegian humour. Cant believe they only made 3 seasons.
In other news, the Pundits Union have confirmed that any spectacular goals scored as of next season will be renamed a Bruno as opposed to a screamer.