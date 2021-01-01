« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15400 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm »
I know Nick was joking but you can totally see Gary Neville blaming Liverpool if the United fans do somehow stop the players getting to the ground on time. Yun-eye-ted are here ready to go. Its not up to Manshestoh Yun-eye-ted to get the opposition into the ground. Its Liverpools responsibiliteh to get to here on tiiiiime. Its shambolic.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:10:30 pm
I know Nick was joking but you can totally see Gary Neville blaming Liverpool if the United fans do somehow stop the players getting to the ground on time. Yun-eye-ted are here ready to go. Its not up to Manshestoh Yun-eye-ted to get the opposition into the ground. Its Liverpools responsibiliteh to get to here on tiiiiime. Its shambolic.
The sad thing about that post is that you could so easily see that happening with him starting that agenda.

I cannot for the life of me understand how "the game" as a whole puts this c**t on such a pedestal as though he some all seeing all knowing sage.

He's a busybody with an opinion on everything but knows very little outside his experience of playing the game. He's a hypocrite. He's a failed coach. He lets his love for Utd and hatred of us cloud his judgement. He uses his platform to drive agendas that fit his biases. People talk about him as some dynamic figure that's always working and use the example of him calling staff for a 6am meeting with just a few hours notice as some kind of evidence of his dynamism. Behaviour like that from a "leader" is not dynamism, it's c***ism.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:10:30 pm
I know Nick was joking but you can totally see Gary Neville blaming Liverpool if the United fans do somehow stop the players getting to the ground on time. Yun-eye-ted are here ready to go. Its not up to Manshestoh Yun-eye-ted to get the opposition into the ground. Its Liverpools responsibiliteh to get to here on tiiiiime. Its shambolic.

The team has travelled on the official coach, he'll deffo have a dig about that. Must admit i thought they would have used Ellisons or Happy Als

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
This isn't the responsibility of Liverpool to break pre match routine and organisation. If the bus can't leave over safety fears then Man United have failed again.

If the Man United fans are just going to block the Liverpool bus then they are no longer just "protesting their owners" too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:10:30 pm
I know Nick was joking but you can totally see Gary Neville blaming Liverpool if the United fans do somehow stop the players getting to the ground on time. Yun-eye-ted are here ready to go. Its not up to Manshestoh Yun-eye-ted to get the opposition into the ground. Its Liverpools responsibiliteh to get to here on tiiiiime. Its shambolic.

"Like my barnet."
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 05:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:40:50 pm
This isn't the responsibility of Liverpool to break pre match routine and organisation. If the bus can't leave over safety fears then Man United have failed again.

If the Man United fans are just going to block the Liverpool bus then they are no longer just "protesting their owners" too.

My missus just asked why didn't they protest at the Leicester game.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 05:44:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!

Well, had you beaten Leicester, you would have been the closest to winning the league in 8 years. And probably the closest you will get over the next 20-30 years, since basically now you are just Everton with a bit more money ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:40:50 pm
This isn't the responsibility of Liverpool to break pre match routine and organisation. If the bus can't leave over safety fears then Man United have failed again.

If the Man United fans are just going to block the Liverpool bus then they are no longer just "protesting their owners" too.

Sorry I made a error, this whole post should have just been...

Thick c*nts.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15408 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:38:44 pm
The team has travelled on the official coach, he'll deffo have a dig about that. Must admit i thought they would have used Ellisons or Happy Als

To be honest, I find it all a bit silly if we went in the big red target. I also thought they'd have used Ellison's.

Mind you, we could also be playing a blinder here. This is absolutely begging the Mancs to disgrace themselves and football for a second time, in full view of the watching public. We could be providing them with an empty net to put another own goal into.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15409 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:08 pm
To be honest, I find it all a bit silly if we went in the big red target. I also thought they'd have used Ellison's.

Mind you, we could also be playing a blinder here. This is absolutely begging the Mancs to disgrace themselves and football for a second time, in full view of the watching public. We could be providing them with an empty net to put another own goal into.

If the reports are correct that its on twitter to go down in cars and block the bus, then they've taken the bait.

Edit - the dumb fucks have only gone and done it

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15410 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:08 pm
If the reports are correct that its on twitter to go down in cars and block the bus, then they've taken the bait.
Great stuff.

The myth that this is all about the Glazers and the good of football is exploding as we speak if that's the case. What has the LFC coach got to do with any of that? Even more people will get to see all this for what it really is, and these 'fans' will be exposed even more for what they really are.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15411 on: Today at 05:54:03 pm »
Three points to us and a five point deduction.  If they were involved in a title race this wouldn't happen.  Courage of your convictions you six finger, inbred tits.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15412 on: Today at 05:56:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:49:08 pm
Edit - the dumb fucks have only gone and done it
They were given the rope. Now they are hanging themselves.

How long before a window goes in on the bus?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15413 on: Today at 05:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:56:29 pm
They were given the rope. Now they are hanging themselves.

How long before a window goes in on the bus?

Already let the tyres down according to twitter

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15414 on: Today at 06:01:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:59:19 pm
Already let the tyres down according to twitter


I do hope we are noting those reg plates.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15415 on: Today at 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:07 pm
My missus just asked why didn't they protest at the Leicester game.

Because they didn't have time to organise it after the game was moved...luckily there was another one a whole 2 days later which they had loads more time to sort things out for that they couldn't have organised with 2 days less. Or something like that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15416 on: Today at 06:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:53:28 pm
Great stuff.

The myth that this is all about the Glazers and the good of football is exploding as we speak if that's the case. What has the LFC coach got to do with any of that? Even more people will get to see all this for what it really is, and these 'fans' will be exposed even more for what they really are.


That MUST spokesperson dickhead said as much.

Fuck'em.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15417 on: Today at 06:03:58 pm »
Whats the point they would of stolen the cars anyway.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15418 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm »
Bus driver should just floor it and plough through them all like an emergency vehicle would.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15419 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:44:07 pm
My missus just asked why didn't they protest at the Leicester game.

Your Missus really should get her own account on here at this stage.

Is there any news of these dickheads anyway? Is all this coach blockage and stuff really true? These entitled c*nts are off the charts. They broke into a stadium last week and rioted, assaulting police officers and cameramen and it's all forgotten about without punishment. Scum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15420 on: Today at 06:10:45 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:06:26 pm
Your Missus really should get her own account on here at this stage.

Is there any news of these dickheads anyway? Is all this coach blockage and stuff really true? These entitled c*nts are off the charts. They broke into a stadium last week and rioted, assaulting police officers and cameramen and it's all forgotten about without punishment. Scum

Its true yes, these are genuine pics taken in Manc, you can see Beetham Tower on Deansgate in the background
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15421 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Bus is on the move now, just seen a video on Insta from Daniel Taylor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO0i3LUA2im/?igshid=1s6uk8qbmk5c2

Edit: people are now saying it's a decoy and the players aren't on it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15422 on: Today at 06:22:59 pm »
Fucking joke that it's our lads that get disrupted again by all this.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15423 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:11:53 pm
Bus is on the move now, just seen a video on Insta from Daniel Taylor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO0i3LUA2im/?igshid=1s6uk8qbmk5c2

Edit: people are now saying it's a decoy and the players aren't on it.

WTF is that bike ? :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15424 on: Today at 06:26:11 pm »
Decoy bus apparently. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15425 on: Today at 06:27:26 pm »
If I was liverpool id refuse to play, this circus has gone beyond a joke now. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15426 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:27:26 pm
If I was liverpool id refuse to play, this circus has gone beyond a joke now.

We will just lie back as usual, I wish we'd grow some balls.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15427 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:24:07 pm
WTF is that bike ? :lmao

Best thing about the whole thing ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15428 on: Today at 06:34:07 pm »
Turn around, go home, put a complaint in to the Premier League.  We've attempted to play this fixture twice.  Three points to us and a penalty against them for not being able to fulfil their fixtures.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15429 on: Today at 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!

City's eyes are completely on that Champion League trophy. They want that more than anything.
