I know Nick was joking but you can totally see Gary Neville blaming Liverpool if the United fans do somehow stop the players getting to the ground on time. Yun-eye-ted are here ready to go. Its not up to Manshestoh Yun-eye-ted to get the opposition into the ground. Its Liverpools responsibiliteh to get to here on tiiiiime. Its shambolic.



The sad thing about that post is that you could so easily see that happening with him starting that agenda.I cannot for the life of me understand how "the game" as a whole puts this c**t on such a pedestal as though he some all seeing all knowing sage.He's a busybody with an opinion on everything but knows very little outside his experience of playing the game. He's a hypocrite. He's a failed coach. He lets his love for Utd and hatred of us cloud his judgement. He uses his platform to drive agendas that fit his biases. People talk about him as some dynamic figure that's always working and use the example of him calling staff for a 6am meeting with just a few hours notice as some kind of evidence of his dynamism. Behaviour like that from a "leader" is not dynamism, it's c***ism.