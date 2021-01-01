« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15360 on: Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:18:00 am
Embarrassment of a club. In fairness to the few United supporters i know in work they are absolutely raging this morning. Mentally there is no returning from what they did last night. They've gone full on Everton now.

Even better, we have the chance to put the final nail in their coffin tomorrow ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15361 on: Yesterday at 02:50:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:13:41 am
I honestly don't give a fuck what team they put out in relation to our game, I just think its fucking hysterical that they gave up the possibility of winning the league to, in their tiny little minds, "fuck the scousers season up". They literally handed the PL Trophy to City last night. Fucking mentality midgets that lot.

This in a nutshell sums it all up perfectly, they still had a chance to win the premier league title , albeit pretty slim but it was still achievable yet Ole decided to play the reserves and now you have mancs believing they have fucked up our champions league chances and so are feeling in a celebratory mood , whilst completely overlooking the fact they handed their noisy neighbours the title , mentality midgets is right.
Im sure we can all remember Mos t-shirt against Barcelona and you know what sometimes miracles/strange things do happen in football as we proved in that semi final , but for that to happen you must Never give up unlike Man Utd yesterday evening
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15362 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 02:30:33 pm
They've only ever won the league under three managers. It might be a while before the fourth comes along.

Self proclaimed Biggest Club in the world. c*nts.

The tend to go 30 years between those managers and their next title too, so at this rate it'll be around 2043 before they next win the league.

I've only seen 5 different Liverpool managers win the league and only 4 win the European Cup. ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15363 on: Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
The tend to go 30 years between those managers and their next title too, so at this rate it'll be around 2043 before they next win the league.

I've only seen 5 different Liverpool managers win the league and only 4 win the European Cup. ;)
Or put another way 9 out of our 20 managers have won the league vs 3 out of 23.
18 of their 20 league wins are their 2 longest serving managers who both did great stints to be fair, both 20 years plus.
What it suggests is that their league wins are almost exclusively overseen by long serving managers which are becoming increasingly rare.

It's quite a strange phenomenon really and despite similar spending power, the opposite of Chelsea who have flourished with a revolving door policy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15364 on: Yesterday at 04:05:44 pm »
If it weren't for City, Ole would have won the league this season! Just imagine the absurdity!

They are lucky to get even a sniff this season, with all the penalties and VAR decisions.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15365 on: Yesterday at 04:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:05:44 pm
If it weren't for City, Ole would have won the league this season! Just imagine the absurdity!

They are lucky to get even a sniff this season, with all the penalties and VAR decisions.

For such an absurd season, it would have been fitting. Instead we get the club no-one is interested in being handed the title by the shithouse display from their supposed local rivals.

Your city is Blue (although technically you aren't actually in Manchester :D )
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15366 on: Yesterday at 04:41:03 pm »
I see their women's manager has resigned.

Probably the Glazer's fault aswell.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15367 on: Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:34:32 pm
We didn't really have much of a chance of winning the league in 18/19 after  Iheanachos woeful performance against Man City and had a semi final against Barcelona looming three days after we played Newcastle.

We played virtually the best team we could put out that night. Salah got injured and missed the Barca game.

We played Newcastle before City beat Leicester. We needed them to drop two points in two games, Utd needed them to drop eight in three.

That's not to say I disagree with your main point. ;)

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 01:34:32 pm
The weird Smeagol freak is a snivelling little shite. Any Liverpool fan saying other wise should have a long chat with themselves
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15368 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm
We played Newcastle before City beat Leicester. We needed them to drop two points in two games, Utd needed them to drop eight in three.

That's not to say I disagree with your main point. ;)


Fair enough. I was convinced it happened after the Leicester game.

Weird how the mind plays tricks on you
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15369 on: Yesterday at 05:52:15 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:41:03 pm
I see their women's manager has resigned.

Probably the Glazer's fault aswell.

Will there be another demo about it then tomorrow?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15370 on: Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm »
That's wiped the smile off yer faces eh, you scruffy manc c*nts? Up the gunners!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15371 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm
That's wiped the smile off yer faces eh, you scruffy manc c*nts? Up the gunners!
Now what's needed is for City to lose ALL of their remaining games. :)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15372 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Now what's needed is for City to lose ALL of their remaining games. :)

And us to stick 4 past them with a Baillie- Lindelöf CB pairing. Fucking hell, it'll be like shots in. Bobby deffo plays
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15373 on: Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:47:47 pm
Or put another way 9 out of our 20 managers have won the league vs 3 out of 23.
18 of their 20 league wins are their 2 longest serving managers who both did great stints to be fair, both 20 years plus.
What it suggests is that their league wins are almost exclusively overseen by long serving managers which are becoming increasingly rare.

It's quite a strange phenomenon really and despite similar spending power, the opposite of Chelsea who have flourished with a revolving door policy.

I was just going to pull those stats out myself. They really are telling, aren't they?

To be absolutely honest, I don't see a great club when I see them. I see two great managers. Busby is a legend and always will be. Ferguson is a horrible twat, but was a great manager. Their only other title-winning manager was Ernest Mangnall way back in 1907-8 and 1910-11. They've never dominated Europe either, and were relegated just six years after winning their first European Cup.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15374 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm »
Get your Norwich scarves out again tomorrow you smalltime c*nts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15375 on: Today at 12:20:01 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:41:03 pm
I see their women's manager has resigned.

Really? I thought Ole was doing alright!?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15376 on: Today at 12:34:16 am »
Watch the fucker put out his best 11 tomorrow. Hope we batter the c*nts
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15377 on: Today at 07:29:12 am »
Is Taylor definitely the ref for our match? With Coote on Var. I saw it posted and felt ill for a while so wasnt sure if it was actually happening.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15378 on: Today at 08:13:18 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:29:12 am
Is Taylor definitely the ref for our match? With Coote on Var. I saw it posted and felt ill for a while so wasnt sure if it was actually happening.

If that's true then we are playing against 13!

15 if you account for Bruno being as good as 3 men, or so my Manc neighbour tells me ;)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15379 on: Today at 09:39:53 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:29:12 am
Is Taylor definitely the ref for our match? With Coote on Var. I saw it posted and felt ill for a while so wasnt sure if it was actually happening.

Tierney is VAR. Coote is 4th official
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15380 on: Today at 09:45:28 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:39:53 am
Tierney is VAR. Coote is 4th official

Ok, thanks. To be honest they all roll into one for me now. I read a name and shake my head.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15381 on: Today at 09:48:09 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:45:28 am
Ok, thanks. To be honest they all roll into one for me now. I read a name and shake my head.

Coote is the worst in my eyes. Has a real problem with us
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15382 on: Today at 09:56:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm
Now what's needed is for City to lose ALL of their remaining games. :)

Said this to a mate when I dropped the lad at school this morning, he's not happy they threw in the towel anyway, Arsenal fucked up Smaegols plans and said I'd piss my kecks if City lose all 3.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15383 on: Today at 12:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm
Busby is a legend and always will be.

I always like to remind Mancs that he was our legend first before they poached him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15384 on: Today at 12:59:38 pm »
Van Gaal and Ron Atkinson are probably their equivalents of Fagan and Kenny :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15385 on: Today at 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:38 pm
Van Gaal and Ron Atkinson are probably their equivalents of Fagan and Kenny :D

Nah, our two won the League ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15386 on: Today at 02:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm
I was just going to pull those stats out myself. They really are telling, aren't they?

 Busby is a legend and always will be.

i'm pretty sure he was real though.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15387 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:38:33 pm
I always like to remind Mancs that he was our legend first before they poached him.
They've always wanted what we've had. Plazzy Scousers, the lot of them.  :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15388 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15389 on: Today at 04:11:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!

You were relying on City dropping points, but its not beyond the realm of possibility that could happen, instead OGS threw in the towel.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15390 on: Today at 04:15:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!

Could have done the coveted league and league double, after your league triumph in January.

Ah well, 8 years isn't a long time in the grand scheme of things is it? More important things than a chance of winning a title aren't there ;)

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:33:10 pm
Nah, our two won the League ;D

They did :D

In terms of our 4th most successful manager we've got the likes of Klopp, Fagan, Rafa, Ged and Watson to choose from.

Uniteds? Ron Atkinson. With 2 FA Cups and a Charity Shield.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15391 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:06:14 pm
I had no idea we were so close to winning the league if we just beat Leicester!

You weren't.

Infinitely closer than you'd been for the previous 7 years, mind.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15392 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm »
Supposedly their protestors have found the hotel our lads are at. Meanwhile their squad has been at OT since lunchtime to make sure they got in safely.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15393 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Supposedly their protestors have found the hotel our lads are at. Meanwhile their squad has been at OT since lunchtime to make sure they got in safely.

So well get docked points for not turning up probably. :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15394 on: Today at 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Supposedly their protestors have found the hotel our lads are at. Meanwhile their squad has been at OT since lunchtime to make sure they got in safely.

Well as long their players are safe that's fine, then.

Protesting the Glazer ownership by trying to harass the Liverpool squad ahead of a game at Old Trafford.  Solidarity.  ::)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15395 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:31:48 pm
Supposedly their protestors have found the hotel our lads are at. Meanwhile their squad has been at OT since lunchtime to make sure they got in safely.
I assumed that was a certainty. An employee was always going to put the word out.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15396 on: Today at 04:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:37:39 pm
Well as long their players are safe that's fine, then.


Bet Anthony Taylor is in there with them, they'll all be sitting down to tea together to have a reminisce over their favourite United games over the years.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15397 on: Today at 04:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:38:48 pm
I assumed that was a certainty. An employee was always going to put the word out.

Deffo. Even if not, there aren't that many hotels fit enough where the lads could stay. Arsenal used to use the Campanile on the Quays, don't know if we'd stay that close.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15398 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:53:28 pm
Deffo. Even if not, there aren't that many hotels fit enough where the lads could stay. Arsenal used to use the Campanile on the Quays, don't know if we'd stay that close.

It's been put on twitter where they are, fans are being told to get their cars down there to block the road.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #15399 on: Today at 04:56:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:56:15 pm
It's been put on twitter where they are, fans are being told to get their cars down there to block the road.

The fucking Echo are reporting where they are :butt

Call it off and give us the 3pts, fucking c*nts
