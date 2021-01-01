« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15360 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:18:00 am
Embarrassment of a club. In fairness to the few United supporters i know in work they are absolutely raging this morning. Mentally there is no returning from what they did last night. They've gone full on Everton now.

Even better, we have the chance to put the final nail in their coffin tomorrow ...
Lfc19ynwa

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15361 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:13:41 am
I honestly don't give a fuck what team they put out in relation to our game, I just think its fucking hysterical that they gave up the possibility of winning the league to, in their tiny little minds, "fuck the scousers season up". They literally handed the PL Trophy to City last night. Fucking mentality midgets that lot.

This in a nutshell sums it all up perfectly, they still had a chance to win the premier league title , albeit pretty slim but it was still achievable yet Ole decided to play the reserves and now you have mancs believing they have fucked up our champions league chances and so are feeling in a celebratory mood , whilst completely overlooking the fact they handed their noisy neighbours the title , mentality midgets is right.
Im sure we can all remember Mos t-shirt against Barcelona and you know what sometimes miracles/strange things do happen in football as we proved in that semi final , but for that to happen you must Never give up unlike Man Utd yesterday evening
rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15362 on: Today at 02:53:40 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 02:30:33 pm
They've only ever won the league under three managers. It might be a while before the fourth comes along.

Self proclaimed Biggest Club in the world. c*nts.

The tend to go 30 years between those managers and their next title too, so at this rate it'll be around 2043 before they next win the league.

I've only seen 5 different Liverpool managers win the league and only 4 win the European Cup. ;)
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15363 on: Today at 03:47:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:53:40 pm
The tend to go 30 years between those managers and their next title too, so at this rate it'll be around 2043 before they next win the league.

I've only seen 5 different Liverpool managers win the league and only 4 win the European Cup. ;)
Or put another way 9 out of our 20 managers have won the league vs 3 out of 23.
18 of their 20 league wins are their 2 longest serving managers who both did great stints to be fair, both 20 years plus.
What it suggests is that their league wins are almost exclusively overseen by long serving managers which are becoming increasingly rare.

It's quite a strange phenomenon really and despite similar spending power, the opposite of Chelsea who have flourished with a revolving door policy.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15364 on: Today at 04:05:44 pm
If it weren't for City, Ole would have won the league this season! Just imagine the absurdity!

They are lucky to get even a sniff this season, with all the penalties and VAR decisions.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15365 on: Today at 04:10:00 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 04:05:44 pm
If it weren't for City, Ole would have won the league this season! Just imagine the absurdity!

They are lucky to get even a sniff this season, with all the penalties and VAR decisions.

For such an absurd season, it would have been fitting. Instead we get the club no-one is interested in being handed the title by the shithouse display from their supposed local rivals.

Your city is Blue (although technically you aren't actually in Manchester :D )
sinnermichael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15366 on: Today at 04:41:03 pm
I see their women's manager has resigned.

Probably the Glazer's fault aswell.
BoRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15367 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:34:32 pm
We didn't really have much of a chance of winning the league in 18/19 after  Iheanachos woeful performance against Man City and had a semi final against Barcelona looming three days after we played Newcastle.

We played virtually the best team we could put out that night. Salah got injured and missed the Barca game.

We played Newcastle before City beat Leicester. We needed them to drop two points in two games, Utd needed them to drop eight in three.

That's not to say I disagree with your main point. ;)

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 01:34:32 pm
The weird Smeagol freak is a snivelling little shite. Any Liverpool fan saying other wise should have a long chat with themselves
red_Mark1980

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15368 on: Today at 04:53:18 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:45:01 pm
We played Newcastle before City beat Leicester. We needed them to drop two points in two games, Utd needed them to drop eight in three.

That's not to say I disagree with your main point. ;)


Fair enough. I was convinced it happened after the Leicester game.

Weird how the mind plays tricks on you
jillc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15369 on: Today at 05:52:15 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:41:03 pm
I see their women's manager has resigned.

Probably the Glazer's fault aswell.

Will there be another demo about it then tomorrow?
vivabobbygraham

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #15370 on: Today at 10:41:17 pm
That's wiped the smile off yer faces eh, you scruffy manc c*nts? Up the gunners!
