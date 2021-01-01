The tend to go 30 years between those managers and their next title too, so at this rate it'll be around 2043 before they next win the league.
I've only seen 5 different Liverpool managers win the league and only 4 win the European Cup.
Or put another way 9 out of our 20 managers have won the league vs 3 out of 23.
18 of their 20 league wins are their 2 longest serving managers who both did great stints to be fair, both 20 years plus.
What it suggests is that their league wins are almost exclusively overseen by long serving managers which are becoming increasingly rare.
It's quite a strange phenomenon really and despite similar spending power, the opposite of Chelsea who have flourished with a revolving door policy.